BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

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Ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time all lines are in listening mode and we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Eric Bowers, VP, Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you Kelsey, and welcome to the Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 2026 First Quarter Results Conference Call. With me here today are Sam Colias, Chief Executive James Ha, President, Greg Tinling, Chief Financial Officer Samantha Coleus Gunn, Senior VP of Corporate Development and Governance and Samantha Adams, Senior VP of Investments. We would like to acknowledge on behalf of Boardwalk the treaties and traditional territories across our operations and express gratitude and respect for the land we are gathered on today and we now know as Canada. We respect Indigenous Peoples and communities as the original stewards of this land. We come with respect for this land that we are on today, for all the people who have and continue to reside here and the rich diversity of First Nation, Inuit and Metis peoples. Before we get to our results, please note that this call is being broadly distributed by way of webcast. If you have not already done so, please visit boardwalkreit.com investors where you will find a link to today's presentation as well as PDF files of the trust financial statements, MDA and quarterly report starting on slide 2. We would like to remind our listeners that certain statements in this call and presentation may be considered forward looking statements. Although the expectations set forth in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Boardwalk's future operation and its actual performance may differ materially from those in any forward looking statements. Additional information that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements are detailed in Boardwalk's publicly filed documents. I would like to now turn the call over to Sam Colias.

Thank you Eric. Starting on slide 4. Welcome everyone to our Boardwalk Family Forever and to our Q1 2026 results. Redefining BFF Boardwalk family forever is at the top of our organizational chart. Family is everything. Affordable multifamily communities have always been an essential product and service. Together with our residents, our associates, investors, partners, capital environment, community, we are all essential and interconnected family members. With our true north where love always lives. Together we go far. Our leaders put our team first and our team puts our resident members first. Guided by the Golden Rule, we have a peak performing customer service culture that creates exceptional results as we can see on our next slide 5 our continued solid performance with GAAP and non GAAP measures increasing from the same quarter last year, same property rental revenue increased 2.8% and same property net operating income increased 6.8%. Our operating margin increased by 230 basis points to 65.8% as well as our funds from operation per unit increasing by 8.5%. Profit is down as a result of a non cash reduction in our IFRS net asset value. Our net asset value per unit at $95.93 representing exceptional value in our current unit price that is trading well below this. I would like to now pass it over to Samantha Colias Gunn.

Thank you so much Sam. We are extremely grateful for our team, our Boardwalk families, perseverance, performance and continued commitment to our purpose bringing our resident family members home to 'Love Always'. Continuing on to slide 6 our operational stability and commitment to affordable housing rental market fundamentals in our core markets are more competitive demand continues for more affordable housing despite supply deliveries focused on higher end luxury products to justify high construction costs. We are grateful for our partnership with CMHC and our Federal government that have implemented effective public policy to build more supply that has resulted in a balancing of the rental market across Canada providing more affordability to all Canadians. We are well positioned to deliver on our commitment to provide much needed affordable housing and in a more competitive environment. With our experienced peak performing team, exceptional product quality with over $1 billion invested since 2017 in rebrand and repositioning efforts and dedication to our Boardwalk family as responsible community providers. Our self regulation provides us with continued steady results as we remain flexible with our rental rates producing greater stability in occupancy margins, NOI and reputation paired with our strong financial foundation, minimum distribution policy resulting in maximum reinvestment and free cash flow growth, strategic repositioning, unparalleled customer service and on our foundation of strong family values, we remain in a position to deliver solid performance. This is what sets us apart. Bringing you home to where love always lives. Boardwalk strives to be the first choice in multifamily apartment communities to work, invest and call home with our Boardwalk family forever. Moving on to Slide 7, our strategic rebranding enhances our resident member experience exceptional quality at an affordable price keeping our occupancy high at 97.1% according to Rentals.ca data. Our average occupied rents of $1,601 for a two bedroom apartment are attractive especially relative to the Canadian average of $2,197. Moving on to slide 8 Alberta continues to see positive population growth with small relative amounts of non permanent residents. Affordability continues to drive positive population and leading economic growth in our core markets, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Reflected in our Appendix. Quebec has delivered exceptional results despite negative population growth. Further evidencing the strong demand for affordable housing, Ontario remains stable. We are strategically in all the right places at the right time. Please refer to our Appendix for more data on the resilience of the Alberta economy and the renewed Alberta advantage. We would like to now pass the call on to Greg Tinling who will provide us with an overview of our quarter results, Strong balance sheet, Fair value

and ESG thank you Samantha Beginning on slide 9, occupancy remains strong as we enter the spring and early summer season supported by continued growth in occupied rent. While vacancy loss increased, the trust effectively reduced leasing incentives which contributed to the higher rental revenue reported in Q1 2026 compared to the same period last year. These results reflect the success of our strategic initiatives aimed at maximizing free cash flow and diversifying our product offering, delivering meaningful financial performance. Slide 10 provides an overview of leasing spreads for new and renewed leases under our self regulated resident friendly centric model. This approach continues to drive strong retention and referrals while keeping turnover and operating expenses low on a year over year basis. Leasing spreads have moderated reflecting a more balanced supply demand environment. Increased supply in select portfolio markets, particularly at the higher price points, has led to greater competition and vacancy on a blended basis. Leasing spreads have gradually improved since the start of the year reflecting effective resident engagement and retention strategies in a more competitive market. Our strategic flexibility with new rental rates enabled us to preserve high occupancy while maintaining solid operating margins and net operating income. We remain focused on maintaining high occupancy and maximizing resident retention. This strategy reinforces our commitment to provide affordable resident friendly housing in our core markets while also reducing costs and steadying operational performance, delivering long term value for all stakeholders. Slide 11 shows sequential quarterly rental revenue growth including a 0.4% decline in Q1 2026 compared to Q4 2025 with increased competition and a return to seasonality in the winter months. Boardwalk focused on managing occupancy and positioning ourselves favorably for the spring early summer season. Turning to Slide 12, same property net operating income increased by 6.8% in Q1 2026 compared to the same quarter last year with revenue growth of 2.8%. Alberta, the trust's largest region, contributed meaningfully to this performance with a 7.3% increase in net operating income with revenue growth of 2.3% total rental expenses declined by 4.1% year over year, primarily due to lower utility costs with the removal of the federal carbon tax alongside lower insurance premiums. Slide 13 outlines Boardwalk's mortgage maturity schedule. The Trust debt portfolio is well staggered with approximately 96% of the mortgage balance carrying NHA insurance through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. This insurance remains in place for the full amortization period and backed by the Government of Canada, enables access to financing at rates below conventional mortgage levels with A current estimated 5 year and 10 year CMHC rate of 3.9 and 4.3 respectively. Although current interest rates are above the Trust's maturing rates over the next few years, the Trust's maturity curve remains staggered, reducing the renewal amount in any particular year. Lastly, the Trust has an interest coverage of 3.04 in the current quarter to date in 2026 of the $823 million of 2026 mortgages maturing, we have renewed or forward locked $346 million at an average rate of 3.75% and an average term of approximately 7 years. Combined with our cash on hand as well as our unused credit facilities, we are well positioned with strong liquidity available. Current underwriting criteria in our most recent submissions to CMHC and our lenders has remained in line with our historically conservative estimates. Please Refer to slide 48, which summarizes our 2026 mortgage program completed slide 14 illustrates the trust's estimated fair value of its investment properties, excluding adjustments for IFRS. 16 as at March 31, 2026, the fair value of investment properties totaled $8.6 billion compared to $8.7 billion as of December 31, 2025. The decrease in overall fair value is the result of an increase in cap rates and a decrease in market rents in Calgary, reflecting elevated risk from incoming supply and competitive pressure on market rents at the higher market level, as well as adjusting quality classifications in Ontario for certain assets based on comparable transactions, along with an update upward adjustment for vacancy assumptions in select markets. These adjustments were partially offset by higher market rents, most notably in Grand Prairie, Fort McMurray, Regina and Saskatoon. Current estimated fair value of approximately $245,000 per apartment door remains below replacement cost, as it does every quarter. The Trust will continue to review completed asset sales transactions and market reports to determine if adjustments to cap rates are necessary, and consult with our external appraisers. Most recent published cap rate reports suggest that the cap rates being utilized by the Trust for calculating fair value are within their estimated ranges. Slide 15 highlights our ESG Initiatives we would like to highlight our 2025 GRESB score of 72 which represents a 7.5% increase compared to the prior year. Using a disciplined capital allocation approach, we are focused on reducing emissions through reduced utilities consumption and therefore reducing utilities costs while always promoting social and governance initiatives. As part of our 2025 annual reporting, the Trust will be publishing its ESG report in May 2026 which will be available on our website. I would like to now turn the call over to Samantha Adams to highlight our capital allocation initiatives.

Thank you Greg Following a transformational 2025 during which Boardwalk completed $829 million of transactions, we have entered 2025 focused on disciplined capital allocation, maximizing free cash flow and directing capital to the best risk adjusted opportunities. We are continuing our value add and repositioning initiatives as well as asset sales of our non core communities that will generate the liquidity for accretive capital recycling. Slide 16 highlights how reinvesting our free cash flow back into our communities strengthens our value proposition for our resident family members. Sixteen projects are planned for 2026 prioritizing cost effective, high impact common area and amenity upgrades that enhance our resident experience while maintaining affordability and operating flexibility. These investments are designed to support long term asset quality, standardize the experience across a portfolio and improve cash flow over time through stronger retention, pricing, power and resilience across cycles. On slide 17 we are pleased to announce that Aspire, our beautiful development in Victoria, B.C. is now over 44% leased ahead of our projected timeline and the third and final building receives occupancy at the end of March. Slide 18 underscores the continued disconnect between our unit price and the underlying value of our portfolio. Our NCIB remains a key capital allocation tool and we have remained active with our buyback strategy. Year to date we have deployed $102 million under the NCIB at a weighted average price of $65.92 at implied cap rates of over 6% based on our recent trading price. Investing in our units on our platform remains a highly accretive use of capital. Today, slides 19 and 20 summarize our recently announced asset sales. We have sold or announced a sale of $306 million of our non core properties in Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Quebec City and Montreal at a weighted average cap rate of 5.3% with an average vintage of 1975. These sales were completed at pricing in line with our fair value and it provided us with the capital to redeploy into the strongest risk adjusted opportunities and as shown on Slide 20, our capital allocation during the quarter was focused on the ncib. Looking ahead, we expect to execute our non core Disposition program at a pace above 2025 levels supported by sustained private buyer demand for our older non core assets at favorable valuations.. This will enable us to actively reinvest in our own undervalued portfolio through the NCIB while retaining optionality to capitalize on external growth opportunities that may present in a changing cap rate environment. I would now like to turn the call over to James Ha to discuss our track record of creating value and our updated 2026 guidance.

Thank you Samantha and thank you to our entire Boardwalk team for your service and commitment to our resident members which has resulted in our strong operating performance we are sharing here today. Our focus on delivering the best quality and affordable communities is why our residents make Boardwalk their first choice as the place to call home and reward our team with continued high occupancy and high retention rates. Slide 21 provides an update to our 2026 outlook as we build off our base of disciplined capital, recycling and strong operating platform with a housing market that is more balanced. We continue to see strong demand for affordably priced homes while more expensive housing options remain competitive. We are pleased to see positive blended lease spreads so far this spring leasing season and anticipate our leasing trends to remain positive for the spring and summer leasing season. Since our last report, estimated tax rates have been provided by most of our municipalities in Alberta. Our provincial government has recently announced a significant provincial education tax increase to better support the near term needs of our outsized population growth. In most of our Western Canadian provinces, we are now anticipating double digit property tax increases. These increases are higher than we had originally anticipated and are now expecting a same property portfolio property tax increase of between 8 and 9%. We remain active in appealing our 2026 assessments despite this significant property tax increase. We are only slightly revising our 2026 estimates and now anticipate same property NOI growth of between 1 to 3.5% and FFO per unit of between $4.60 and $4.80. Please note that this forward looking guidance includes the redeployment of capital from our $306 million of announced sales and we will be regularly updating and refining our outlook in the quarters to come. Slide 22 we are pleased to confirm our regular monthly distribution equating to $1.80 per trust unit on an annualized basis. Since 2021, our distribution has increased at a compounded annual growth rate of over 10% while still retaining industry high proportion of our cash flow to reinvest and compound growth. Our formula has extended our FFO per unit track record and we have more than doubled our FFO per unit in just eight years on slide 23. This FFO growth, along with our approach to maximum cash flow retention has improved our leverage metrics to provide Boardwalk with one of the strongest and most flexible balances sheets. By retaining and recycling our own cash flow, we are able to compound growth while also consistently improve our leverage metrics. This provides the trust with significant flexibility and liquidity to take advantage of opportunities that arise. One of these opportunities is shown on slides 24 and 25 which highlight the exceptional value that our trust units represent. Current trading price equates to less than 200,000 per apartment door and a mid 6% cap rate. Both metrics are exceptional when considering our product quality locations, spread to financing costs and consistent cash flow growth as shared in our outlook. Recent private market transactions and our own sales continue to be supportive of our estimated net asset value of 247,000 per door or $96 per trust unit. Our team continues to be active in capital recycling, sourcing, increased cash flow and crystallizing value in non core asset sales. As a result, we have strategically increased our available cash to opportunistically invest and enhance cash flow and value for our stakeholders. With the significant value our trust units represent, we anticipate continuing to prioritize investing in our own assets through our normal course issuer bid. With approximately $100 million already invested so far, our recent asset sales has added capital to be recycled and we are now anticipating to invest over 200 million DOL, our NCIB and our own high value platform in 2026. In closing, our team continues to be focused on delivering the best quality and value in housing to our residents. Our unique operating platform and experienced team continues to demonstrate our ability to create value for all our stakeholders and we would like to thank again our resident members, our team, our partners and all our stakeholders for making us your first choice in housing. We would now like to open up the line for questions.

Kelsey thank you ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin a question and answer session. Should you have the question, please press the star followed by the one on your Touchstone phone. You will then hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. Did you wish to decline from the polling process? Please press the star followed by the two and again. If you are using a speakerphone, please lift the handset before pressing any keys. One moment please for your first question. And your first question comes from Brad Sturges from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Hey, Brad, it's James. You know, it really depends on which product type. You know, what we're seeing is in our more affordable products, continued positive spreads. Where we are seeing competition, as we've discussed, is at the upper end of the rental market. And this is why retention is so important. Retaining our residents, keeping occupancies high, giving us the best chance to continue to obtain those positive spreads. And so it's really going to depend on which type of units turnover. I think as we, we've seen some really positive momentum hitting into the spring and as we're working through May, we're continuing to see really strong volumes and demand. Just looking at our dashboards here this morning, you know, we're six days into the month and we've covered 25% of our turnover already. And so, you know, spring leasing season continues to be quite active and our team's doing a great job of keeping our occupancies high.

As Greg pointed out, in the first quarter, we were tracking towards the bottom end of our expectations. Now that we're into the spring summer leasing season, we did anticipate a return to positive blended spreads which you see here on slide 10. So far, traffic is within our expectations. Again, where we are prioritizing retention, where we are seeing these strongest spreads, where we are able to reduce our operating costs as well. So so far, as Greg had mentioned, it is tracking within our expectations.

You know, it's really price specific. You know, Edmonton, our most affordable market continues to be quite strong. Saskatchewan as well, one of our more affordable markets continues to be quite strong. Fort McMurray and Grand Prairie. Again, we have great teams out there. We continue to see strength in demand for our product. Ontario, you know, we're continuing to see competition at our 45 railroad site again, or community, pardon me, where we are priced at that upper end. Our team continues to be very flexible with our residents to maintain our high occupancy in British Columbia. As Samantha talked about in our prepared remarks. Aspire, you know, we're seeing really strong demand in terms of our lease up there. We're, you know, we were 44% on the slide. But again, just checking our dashboard this morning, we're actually closer to 50%. And so we continue to see really good, strong demand for our product where there's really high value. And so I hope that answers your questions. Question, Jonathan, it's really a matter of what's your price point and what value are you offering at the end of the day, you know, that's where we are seeing really strong resilience in the housing market.

Yeah. And you know, we're gonna work really hard. You know, Greg talked about the revenue growth side being towards the lower end of our expectations. Well, our team is really focused in on making the same store operating Expense side again on the lower end of our expectations as well in terms of that growth rate. And so when you put that all together, that's why we were able to despite an 8 to 9% property tax increase really only modestly adjust our full year guidance range.

Hi Sarah, it's Greg. So we're projecting for the year like total rental expenses will be in the range of 2% to flat. You know, on the utility front, you know, we're trying to keep water conservation initiatives that we're looking at. Yes, property taxes are going to increase again that 2% to flat. That does account for the property tax increase. And we also have appeals that are in progress. So we're hoping for some favorable outcomes there and then. Yeah, on the operating expense side, we're investing in our operating platform. We're increasing our in house trades to have less reliance on third party contractors. And of course we're just doing what we do best and that's control costs and focus on our resident family members and provide them with the best value to, to increase satisfaction and retention and then of course keep occupancy high and reduce turnover costs.

Hey Mario, it's James. Primarily the blended lease spread as we refer to occupancy as you know, is something that we won't compromise on to Craig's point, that is key to us reducing our operating expenses and keeping turnover costs low. And so occupancy will remain high again. Our team is doing a great job of maintaining that low availability. But to do so I think we're seeing those Bunded lease spreads, although we are seeing them increase, you know, we're looking for kind of the 1 to 2% blended spreads over the next several months.

Not really on the more affordable product, Mario. Again, we're focused on net rents. And so, you know, our approach really is to be very dynamic on our market and our ask rents being flexible to our residents as well. You know, we did trial, some call it one month incentives in some of our newer communities or more higher priced communities. And what we found was that residents that were shopping were actually looking for the lower net price as opposed to, you know, providing that one month free. So our team, our team's approach in terms of just adjusting market rent or adjusting net rent will likely be the strategy we take through this leasing season. I think, you know, for incentives, I would expect that number to, you know, stay flat or perhaps even come down further to this, frankly, a fairly negligible figure. And we'll, we'll focus in on what our net occupied rents going forward.

You know, we're really not, Mario. I mean, what we're seeing is frankly, across the country, immigration levels lower from our federal level plan. You know, that's pretty well impacting all markets as we know. But here in Alberta, again, we talked about reviewing our dashboards and traffic, traffic continues to be quite strong. We're getting a lot of inquiries. The difference is residents have a lot more choice because there is more supply and more availability in the broader market. In Alberta, when we look at where our phone calls are coming from and where inquiries are coming from, we continue to see several and lots of calls from B.C. area codes, from Ontario area codes, from Manitoba area codes. And so, you know, the Alberta advantage is still there. You know, our property taxes are going to be higher. Yes, but that's, you know, a function of this population growth that we've had. And so, you know, we're working closely in sharing information and data with our government leaders so we can make the best decisions going forward here. Fortunately, you know, we do have some potentially higher resources source revenue here going forward. And so we are optimistic that we will not be seeing this type of volatility in our taxes over the coming couple of years. But sadly, with the increase that we have so far this year, we've had to make some other adjustments which is allowing us to frankly still deliver strong noi growth by making adjustments elsewhere.

Jimmy, It's Sam, we are absolutely feeling the positives of the macro necessity where we have to build a pipeline to have a Canadian independent energy nation. We have to build data centers. And the most affordable energy produces the most affordable data centers and to be quite honest, the most affordable manufacturing. So energy is everything. And we're seeing geopolitically how important it is to have energy independence and it's essential. And so absolutely, with what's going on, we have to step up and build these powers pipelines and become energy independent as a nation.

It's happening now with pipelines getting approved, gas distribution infrastructure getting approved. So we're seeing the permits come through and we need to just partner up as a government and as a nation. We need to become partners with this critical infrastructure just like we are with roads and housing. CMHC is a great example of how we partner together to build more housing. And it is proven our rents are coming down and our housing is more affordable because of our partnership with our government. And guess what? CMHC is one of the most profitable government organizations in the nation. So it works. We've got. And our Trans Mountain pipeline is a really good example of that too. That's helping increase revenues and our treasury is benefiting as a result of that investment that we Canadians and the people have made. And so we just have to. And we're very pleased with the current federal administration that recognizes the importance of investing in critical infrastructure that we've needed 10, 20 years ago, to be quite honest. But I'm getting off track and I'm going to just end it right there.

Hey, Matt, it's James. Aspire, we've got about 120 left to lease. We would have assumed roughly a 12 month lease up or a little ahead of that schedule. Our team is going to push to see if we can get that in the kind of 10 to 12 month window. But we don't actually want it to be too far ahead because we ideally like our residents when we are moving into a new community to have the best experience as well as staggering lease maturities. And so we would anticipate the 10 to 12 months fully.

Hey, Matt, it's Samantha Adams speaking. You know, we remain fully engaged with the brokerage community and it's interesting as we see, see, you know, cap rate shift depending on which market you're referring to across the country. And we're always looking for the best or most exceptional opportunity that will help us, you know, improve our free cash flow, provide operational efficiencies and enhance our ffo. So we're always looking, but today, where our current stock price is, we remain very focused on our unit buyback.

Hey Kyle, it's James. Maybe I can start certainly in our conversations with supplier, with developers, you know, one great way we can see this is the number of phone calls that we get on this where we're being asked to, you know, partner or to equitize, that's really increased. And so, you know, part of that is, you know, at the end of the day the math just is a lot tougher to make work when you have higher property taxes, when you have higher availability and higher competition and lower net rents, especially at that upper end. And so I think when you have developers who are doing this, they're figuring out pretty quickly that especially if you're projecting out a couple of years, which is how long it takes to bring these buildings from ground up, that you know, all of a sudden that math might not work anymore. And so as a result you are seeing and we are expecting under construction figures to continue to decrease and decline. You are seeing the start of that in Calgary and Edmonton and we would anticipate that to continue in the absence of, you know, significant national population growth levels.

Just one more for me. You know, obviously historically you've, you've been quite good at self moderating your rent growth, particularly on renewals. But now as you're getting these higher taxes pushed through, do you potentially have the ability to pass a little bit more of that on via, you know, a little bit higher of a renewal rent increase or would that have more of a material, I guess, negative impact on turnover at this point, which is obviously as you said, not what you're looking to do.

Kyle, it's Sam. And over the last 20, 30, 40 years, rents track consumer price index and so it's all going to get washed out in inflationary adjustments that we've seen over the many, many decades. And so it all rebalances eventually. But right now we're really, really what we call Yoga flexible with our renewal and want to drive high satisfaction and a high renewal and retention and a super high referral as well. And that, as we've seen, creates the best margin and bottom line as well. What's good for our resident family members is also good for our bottom line too. It goes hand in hand and we have to be patient and over time everything works out and balances out and we continue and will continue to take a very resident family member centric approach to making adjustments and treat everybody as individuals and everybody has a different situation and be sensitive to everybody's situations because what we're providing is essential product housing. It's very personal, it's essential and we recognize that that and trust is everything and that's why we have to continue to be so resident family member focused.

Thank you, Kelsey. As always, if there are any further questions or comments, please do not hesitate to contact us. With gratitude, we'd like to thank our entire team that puts the extra in ordinary day in, day out. Our team is truly extraordinary. Thank you loyal residents, cmhc, our lenders, partners and of course our unitholders from far and wide and local really is all about our bff, our boardwalk family forever. Whose huge shoulders we stand. And as leaders, we continue to do everything we can to support continued growth in extraordinary. We really can't thank our extraordinary team and great leaders and us. We are pleased with our solid results on a foundation of exceptional value, service and experience. We continue to provide our resident family members, our investors and all our stakeholders. We conclude home is where our heart is. Our heart is where our family is. And our family is where love always lives. Our occupied average rent, 1600 and $1. Our love always priceless. Welcome home to love always. Our future is Boardwalk family forever. What can be more important when choosing where to call home? God bless us. And now more than ever, grant us all peace. Our greatest prize of all.