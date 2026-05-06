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May 6, 2026 1:52 PM 14 min read

Transcript: Rand Capital Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1758594&tp_key=a0cbbe2cc9

Summary

Rand Capital reported Q1 2026 investment income of $1.2 million and net investment income of $0.18 per share, reflecting a decrease due to reduced interest income from debt repayments in 2025.

The company realized a gain of $1.1 million from exiting the RACC Group and deployed $5.1 million in new and follow-on investments, including a $4 million investment in AME Holdco.

Non-accruals impacted the annualized weighted average yield on debt investments, which was 9.43% at quarter-end, down from 11.3% at the end of 2025.

Rand Capital maintained a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, despite challenges from portfolio non-accruals and repayment impacts.

The company ended the quarter with a fair value portfolio of $51.5 million and a net asset value per share of $17.16, with more than $20 million in available liquidity.

Management emphasized a focus on dividend sustainability, credit quality, and prudent capital allocation, with plans to selectively grow the portfolio and support shareholder value.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Dan Pemberthy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Margaret Brechtel (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Dan Pemberthy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

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