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May 6, 2026 1:44 PM 12 min read

Consumer Pf Servs Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/obb4i347

Summary

Consumer Pf Servs reported a 5% increase in quarterly revenues to $112.3 million, driven by a 6.7% rise in interest income from strong new loan originations.

The company successfully completed a $345 million securitization and experienced strong demand and better pricing in its residual financing program.

Loan originations rose significantly by 47% compared to the previous year, with March alone contributing $250 million.

The company's fair value portfolio grew to $3.8 billion, an 11% increase from the previous year.

Operational efficiency improved, with core operating expenses as a percentage of the managed portfolio decreasing from 5.1% to 4.6%.

The company expanded its dealer network by 28% and increased its sales force by 29% to drive growth.

Credit performance showed improvement, with delinquency rates decreasing and recoveries increasing.

Management expressed optimism about continued growth, citing a stable industry environment and the potential for further economic improvement if geopolitical tensions ease.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Charles Bradley (Chief Executive Officer)

Danny Bharwani (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Lavin (President and Chief Operating Officer)

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