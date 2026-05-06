Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 6, 2026 1:37 PM 27 min read

Palmer Square Capital BDC Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/744855852

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC deployed $109.4 million of capital in Q1 2026, generating $26.2 million in total investment income and $11 million in net investment income, with a net investment income of $0.35 per share.

The company maintained a monthly NAV per share of $13.30, highlighting transparency and accountability amid market volatility, particularly in the software sector.

Management is optimistic about increasing investment activity and refinancing opportunities and expects a stabilization in software and AI-impacted loan markets.

A share repurchase program resulted in the buyback of approximately 140,149 shares for $1.6 million, with future repurchases under consideration given favorable stock trading levels.

The company declared a second quarter 2026 base dividend of $0.36 per share and remains committed to a distribution strategy that maximizes cash returns to investors.

Palmer Square Capital BDC's portfolio is diversified across 44 industries, with a focus on first lien loans and senior secured debt, maintaining strong credit performance.

Full Transcript

Regina (Operator)

Jeremy Goff (Managing Director)

Chris Long (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Angie Long (Chief Investment Officer)

Matt Bloomfield (President)

Jeff Fox (Chief Financial Officer and Director)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. Please pick up your handset and ensure that your phone is not on mute when asking your question. Our first question will come from the line of Kenneth Lee with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Kenneth Lee (Equity Analyst)

Matt Bloomfield (President)

OPERATOR

Again. For questions, press Star 1 on your telephone keypad. Our next question will come from the line of Rick Shane with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Rick Shane (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, I need to queue in a little faster. The Kenneth kind of asked my question, but I'm curious as well about cadence of deal flow, both repayments and investments. And you largely address that, but any other color you want to add, I'd be appreciative.

Matt Bloomfield (President)

Rick Shane (Equity Analyst)

Sounds good, I appreciate it very much guys, thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from the line of Dara Hewitt with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Dara Hewitt (Equity Analyst)

Good afternoon. Could you provide some color on pro forma leverage as of April since we've seen some recovery in the BSL market? And then secondly, are there like certain sectors that have been significantly dislocated earlier this year? Maybe even software that you might lean into from a new investment perspective.

Matt Bloomfield (President)

Dara Hewitt (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And this concludes our question and answer session. I'll turn the call back over to Jeremy for any closing comments.

Jeremy Goff (Managing Director)

Thank you, operator. And thank you, everyone, for your time and all of the thoughtful questions. We look forward to updating everyone on second quarter 2026 financial results in August. Thank you again.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved