Transcript: Trinity Cap Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Trinity Cap (NASDAQ:TRIN) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sgi8vvqk/
Summary
Trinity Cap reported a 7% quarter-over-quarter and 40% year-over-year growth in net asset value, reaching $1.2 billion.
The company's assets under management increased to over $2.9 billion, marking a 36% increase year-over-year.
Trinity Cap achieved $306 million in fundings and $396 million in commitments, with nonaccruals at 1% of the portfolio.
A new joint venture with Capital Southwest was announced, focusing on lower middle market senior secured loans.
The company's managed funds platform contributed $0.04 to the $0.53 per share net investment income in Q1.
Trinity Cap's total investment income increased by 38% year-over-year to $90.1 million, with net investment income at $44.5 million or $0.53 per share.
The company raised $78.4 million through its Equity ATM program, with total platform liquidity over $500 million.
Trinity Cap plans to leverage its SBIC fund and joint ventures to expand its managed funds platform without diluting shareholders.
Management emphasized a strong focus on disciplined underwriting, diversified portfolio management, and shareholder alignment.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Sarah Stanton (General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer)
Michael Testa (Chief Financial Officer)
Jerry Harder (Chief Operating Officer)
OPERATOR
thank you. At this time, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your keypad. To leave the queue at any time, press Star two. Once again, that is Star one to ask a question. And our first question will come from Finian o' Shea with Wells Fargo Securities. Please go ahead.
Finian o' Shea
Kyle Brown (Chief Executive Officer)
Finian o' Shea
Yeah, that's helpful. A follow on. On the origination. Lifeci was the sort of leader this quarter, it looks like, seeing if there's anything to that, if it's more your team being better built out and such, or more the market opportunity, the deal flow and where we might expect that to continue to trend.
Jerry Harder (Chief Operating Officer)
Finian o' Shea
Very good. All for me for now and thanks everybody.
OPERATOR
Thanks Ben. Thank you. Thank you. Our next question will come from John Hecht with Jefferies. Please go ahead.
John Hecht
Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. First question, just kind of on a brief modeling question, is anything to think about like expense requirements or human resource requirements given your growth into the new fund vehicles or should we think of them just kind of linear growth as the company grows?
Michael Testa (Chief Financial Officer)
Hey John, it's Mike. Actually having the benefit of these all being co investment vehicles. We're using the same resources, the same origination platform, portfolio management, credit underwriting. There's limited back office and operations support for these new vehicles, but that's minimal. So it's really the benefit of co investing along the Trinity platform.
John Hecht
Okay, so just general scale across this for the visible future?
Michael Testa (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I mean we've built this platform intentionally to be able to scale long term and we continue to hire and invest in people and systems and infrastructure. But a Lot of the leverage you get with SBIC particularly, we've done SBIC vehicles. We started with an SBIC asset manager. So that is a platform, we know, a vehicle, we know how to operate.
John Hecht
Yep. And then maybe can you tell us like, because you are in your diversified in several sectors, you know, including some more, call it traditional sectors and then some more tech oriented sectors, you know, for the pipeline now, are you seeing, you know, different sectors where deals are getting done more smoothly than others and or pricing has moved outward more than others at this point in time?
Kyle Brown (Chief Executive Officer)
Kyle Brown (Chief Executive Officer)
So everything around space, AI, infrastructure and then just generally manufacturing in the US for us is booming right now.
OPERATOR
All right, thank you. Our next question will come from Brian McKenna with citizens. Please go ahead.
Brian McKenna
Great, thanks. So your managed funds business generated about 120 basis points of ROE on an annualized basis in the quarter. But as this platform continues to scale from here, how should we think about the overall contribution of the firm wide ROE over the next several years and then as you launch new strategies over time, how much on balance sheet capital do you plan to invest here to help seed some of these newer vehicles?
Kyle Brown (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian McKenna
Okay, that's helpful. Thanks Kyle. And then on the lower middle market opportunity, I appreciate the comments on the new JV and the partnership with the leader in this part of the market, but what else can you do here? And I guess how are you thinking about building versus buying versus partnering? And then I guess could the lower middle markets ultimately end up becoming the sixth vertical at Trinity?
Kyle Brown (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian McKenna
Got it. Thanks Kyle.
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder, that is Star one to ask a question and our next question will come from Eric Zwick with Lucid Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Eric Zwick
Thanks. Hello all. I believe you used the word robust when you described the pipeline earlier in your prepared comments. Wondering if you could provide a little bit more color in terms of how that looks across your lending verticals. And also where are spreads today in the pipeline for what you're underwriting and adding to the portfolio compared to the existing portfolio?
Kyle Brown (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Zwick
Any thoughts there on how spreads are looking in the market today relative to the existing portfolio?
Kyle Brown (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, we have not. It depends on the vertical, but we're seeing maybe a little more pressure on tech lending or life sciences. But then we're seeing some really interesting returns in the lower middle market. And then with our equipment financing business, overall, it's really nothing notable one way or the other.
Eric Zwick
Okay, thanks. I appreciate that. And then just looking at the income statement, the fee income has really ramped up the past two quarters and I think some of that is due to the success you're having on the managed fund side. Just curious if there was in the 1Q number, if there was anything kind of non recurring in the quarter, if that's a good number to kind of build off going forward.
Kyle Brown (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I mean you did see some elevated repayments this quarter. Those are hard to predict going forward. But I think we do feel comfortable with looking out at least one quarter that'll continue to, you know, be, be higher than our normal. But that does, you know, prepayments, you get the benefit, you know, more recent deals, the accelerated OID and prepayment penalty that we have. But those do reoccur. But yeah, there is some of that coming in in Q1.
Eric Zwick
Thank you. Appreciate it. That's all for me today.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Christopher Nolan
Thank you. Our next question will come from Christopher Nolan with Lindenberg Thalman. Please go ahead. On the new vehicles, are they going to be co investing the same portfolio companies as Trin?
Sarah Stanton (General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer)
Christopher Nolan
Thank you.
Sarah Stanton (General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer)
Christopher Nolan
And final question, as the outlook for growing in the lower middle market area,
Kyle Brown (Chief Executive Officer)
does that include start making equity investments in these companies and possibly taking control positions?
Christopher Nolan
No, we're focused on being a lender. And as you know, our returns historically for 20 years now have been primarily rate and fee income. And that is still the vast majority of our income. And the returns we generate are not based on equity, upside or warrants. And that's not. The strategy is not changing.
OPERATOR
Great. Thanks, Kyle.
Paul Johnson
Thank you.
Kyle Brown (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Our next question will come from Paul Johnson with kvw. Please go ahead.
Paul Johnson
OPERATOR
Thank you. This does conclude our question and answer session. So I'd like to turn the call back over to Kyle Brown, CEO, for closing remarks.
Kyle Brown (Chief Executive Officer)
On behalf of the Trinity Capital team, thank you for joining the call today. We appreciate your continued interest and investment in Trinity Capital, and we look forward to updating you on Q2 results during our next earnings call on August 5th. Have a great day.
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