Atco Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Atco (TSX:ACO) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Atco reported adjusted earnings of $165 million for Q1 2026, a 3% increase year-over-year, driven by growth in utility investments and increased activity in Atco Structures.
The company highlighted a strategic focus on defense opportunities in Canada's North with a potential $35 billion investment in infrastructure upgrades, emphasizing their expertise in Arctic and defense operations.
Atco Structures achieved its fifth consecutive quarter of earnings growth, supported by strong space rentals and modular construction sales, with an investment in expanding manufacturing capabilities.
Significant future growth is anticipated from defense sector opportunities and ongoing projects such as the Stibnite Gold project, with a strong backlog of $113 million in new contracts secured in Q1.
Management emphasized the strength of Atco's diversified portfolio in delivering stable earnings and dividends while continuing to explore opportunities for long-term investments in strategic sectors.
Full Transcript
Colin Jackson (Senior Vice President, Financial Operations)
Katie Patrick (Chief Financial and Investment Officer)
Adam Beatty (President of ATCO Structures)
Katie Patrick (Chief Financial and Investment Officer)
Colin Jackson (Senior Vice President, Financial Operations)
Thank you, Katie and thank you, Adam. In the interest of time, we ask that you limit yourself to two questions. If you have additional questions, you are welcome to rejoin the queue. I will now turn it back to our conference coordinator, Asha for questions.
Asha (Operator)
Thank you, Colin. To join the question queue, you May press star then 1. On your telephone keypad you will hear tone acknowledging your request. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. The first question comes from Rob Hope with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Rob Hope (Equity Analyst)
Hello everyone. Appreciate all the commentary on the opportunities in Canada's north and do acknowledge that the government is keenly focused on this area. When you think about your opportunity sets here, it does appear that everything is relatively longer dated or, you know, when you think about how your earnings could grow in this region. Are there some more near term opportunities we should be looking to?
Katie Patrick (Chief Financial and Investment Officer)
Rob Hope (Equity Analyst)
I appreciate that. And then I guess in the spirit of the new corporate branding and the focus on defense, you know, you highlighted a number of the opportunities also in the North. But when you think about the broader opportunity in the defense sector, anything incremental that you're looking at in terms of business lines or geographies?
Katie Patrick (Chief Financial and Investment Officer)
Adam Beatty (President of ATCO Structures)
Yeah. Hi, Rob. Yeah, there's certainly also a lot of defence opportunities below the Arctic in terms of defence housing and just bases across Canada upgrades. And that will also drive. I think there's seven and a half thousand houses required across 25 bases within Canada. So that's another opportunity for us.
Rob Hope (Equity Analyst)
All right, thank you for the color. Appreciate it.
Asha (Operator)
The next question comes from Ben Pham with BMO. Please go ahead.
Ben Pham (Equity Analyst)
Katie Patrick (Chief Financial and Investment Officer)
Ben Pham (Equity Analyst)
Okay, so it sounds like I'm just unpacking a bit. It sounds like you have a timing difference on investment versus contribution but is there differences on returns or size the opportunity in that category?
Katie Patrick (Chief Financial and Investment Officer)
No, not necessarily. You know, they. In that top category, we could have things that could have very quick return profiles, but they need capital investment in the short term or they could be much longer term with potentially more infrastructure like returns. We don't necessarily differentiate there.
Ben Pham (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And as you think about building this northern strategy out more, which you really have a presence there. Is there, is there anything you need to do in a manufacturing side? Setting up new sites for manufacturing or redeploying human capital in terms of just positioning that from a long term perspective?
Adam Beatty (President of ATCO Structures)
Ben Pham (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great caller, thank you.
Asha (Operator)
The next question comes from Maurice Choi with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. And good morning everyone. If I could start with your investment in wkr. You mentioned this could be a foundational investment for atco. Should we view this in the same way as what Neltume Ports mean to atco? Or if this is different, can you paint us a big picture view about what this platform could be for you say in 10 years?
Katie Patrick (Chief Financial and Investment Officer)
Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)
Understood. If I could just have a quick follow up to that. I appreciate that you mentioned the critical minerals element in that region. WKR if I'm not mistaken, also is involved with a portfolio of mineral properties. So is your relationship, an investment in WKR limited to just this road and port project, does it involve those mineral properties or is it just, I guess isolated. Isolated this and other infrastructure?
Katie Patrick (Chief Financial and Investment Officer)
Yeah, no, you know, we are investing in the WKR entity and yes, they do have some smaller investments in some of the mineral activities in the region. But the primary benefit that we add is helping them to advance on that project. But that's not necessarily going to be the end of the relationship in that entity and we'll see where things develop. But that's obviously where we have the stronger interest in the infrastructure development.
Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)
So I shouldn't take this as being that ATCO is moving into that side of the business, specifically on minerals mining, so and so forth. Or is it that.
Katie Patrick (Chief Financial and Investment Officer)
No, I wouldn't necessarily, I wouldn't necessarily know. This is not a diversification expansion into as a mining company for atco. I think it's, you know, it's part of their portfolio. But that's not, as I said, was not the primary driver of our interest in that investment.
Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)
That's good to know. And if I could just finish off with a big picture question about your themes, Defense, housing and energy. When you look out the next five years and think about your incremental earnings growth for atco, is there a way to split it in terms of percentage what each of these three categories would be?
Katie Patrick (Chief Financial and Investment Officer)
Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)
Understand. Thank you very much.
Asha (Operator)
The next question comes from John Mold with TD Cohen. Please go ahead.
John Mold (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Morning. Maybe just going back to the Grays Bay rodent port project, the $10 million equity stake in WKR and appreciate that's gradual over time. Is this kind of equity stake something we could see more of in northern infrastructure investment opportunities from Ako's perspective or should we view this as more of a unique case where this kind of structure was important in advancing the initiative more broadly?
Katie Patrick (Chief Financial and Investment Officer)
Adam Beatty (President of ATCO Structures)
John Mold (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. I'll leave it there. Thank you very much.
Asha (Operator)
The next question comes from Mark Jarvi with CIBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Mark Jarvi (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Just wanted to follow up on the last question in slide 13. Just it's encouraging to see the breadth of the opportunities. Adam, just curious if you think that continues here through certain sort of end markets, whether it's geographic or industry markets you feel like are even accelerating more than others at this point.
Adam Beatty (President of ATCO Structures)
Mark Jarvi (Equity Analyst)
Just given those trends, Adam utilization and also sort of diverse broad end markets, how would you frame sort of where margins can trend from here? Does it feel like the mix of business coming in is very similar to what you would have executed over the last 12 months and therefore margins should have largely hold steady for here?
Adam Beatty (President of ATCO Structures)
Yeah, I think our margins will stay pretty consistent. So while the price of goods may go up, there'll be some slight increases in cost. You've seen some of that pass through with some fuel price increases. So I think that's very manageable. But the margin percentage will probably stay very consistent.
Mark Jarvi (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks.
Asha (Operator)
This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Colin Jackson for any closing remarks. Please go ahead.
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