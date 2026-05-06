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May 6, 2026 12:30 PM 27 min read

Full Transcript: Hyster Yale Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Hyster Yale (NYSE:HY) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/RzV9WGBlbK0

Summary

Hyster-Yale Inc saw a 7% sequential increase in bookings in Q1 2026, although revenue declined to $795 million due to a shift towards lighter duty, lower-priced trucks.

The company reported an adjusted operating loss of $26 million, impacted by approximately $30 million in gross tariff costs.

Hyster-Yale Inc expects profitability in the second half of 2026, with stronger bookings and ongoing cost reductions driving improvements.

The company is focusing on introducing new counterbalance models and aligning its product portfolio with evolving customer needs towards standard and value offerings.

Management highlighted strategic initiatives including product evolution, operational transformation, digital enablement, and enhanced commercial execution as part of its transformation plan.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Andrea Aceba (Director of Investor Relations and Treasury)

Andrea Aceba (Director of Investor Relations and Treasury)

While pricing and cost actions provided partial offsets, tariffs and the shift to lighter duty, lower priced trucks more than impacted results. Looking ahead, we expect 2026 to improve compared to 2025 with profitability in the second half of the year, we anticipate the second quarter to represent the low point for both operating profit and net income. Tariff costs are expected to increase in the second quarter before mitigation actions take effect.

Andrea Aceba (Director of Investor Relations and Treasury)

At the same time, stronger bookings, backlog growth and ongoing cost reductions are expected to drive meaningful improvement in the second half of the year. Based on this progression, we expect to deliver a modest consolidated operating profit for the full year despite a loss in the first half. With that overview, I will now turn the call over to Rajeev.

Rajeev Prasad (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Rajeev Prasad (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Rajeev Prasad (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Rajeev Prasad (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Rajeev Prasad (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Rajeev Prasad (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Al Rangin (Executive Chairman)

OPERATOR

Ted Jackson (Equity Analyst)

Rajeev Prasad (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Al Rangin (Executive Chairman)

Rajeev Prasad (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Al Rangin (Executive Chairman)

Rajeev Prasad (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. And in terms of margin, we feel we've designed each of these trucks to hit their target margin requirements, and so we expect that this will have a positive impact on our margin.

Ted Jackson (Equity Analyst)

Al Rangin (Executive Chairman)

Rajeev Prasad (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ted Jackson (Equity Analyst)

Rajeev Prasad (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ted Jackson (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that was great. My last question is pretty simple. It's just maybe an update on where you are in the CFO search.

Rajeev Prasad (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. So we're talking to our board about the, you know, the type of person we're going to look for and then we'll launch it immediately after our board meeting in a couple of weeks.

Ted Jackson (Equity Analyst)

Okay, so you haven't even begun that process yet. Okay, that's fair. Thank you very much for a full evaluation of our finance team. And we've kind of, we're rearranging a few things and that's given us a better idea of the type of capability we need in our new cfo. Well, don't rearrange Andrea too much because I like working with her. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will be from Chip Moore from Roth. Please go ahead.

Chip Moore (Equity Analyst)

Rajeev Prasad (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chip Moore (Equity Analyst)

Very, very helpful caller, Prajeev. And maybe for my follow up talk a bit around automation, I think you highlighted a few things already, but are you gaining share in warehouse and the role there? And then lastly, just an update on the battery strategy. Thanks.

Rajeev Prasad (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chip Moore (Equity Analyst)

Great, yeah, look forward to that in November, I think. Right. So yeah, thanks very much.

OPERATOR

And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Andrea Aceba, for any closing remarks.

Andrea Aceba (Director of Investor Relations and Treasury)

Thank you, Chad. Thank you for your questions. A replay of our call will be available online later today and the transcript will be posted on the Hyster Yale website. If you have any follow up questions, please feel free to reach out to me directly. My contact information is included in the press release. Thank you again for joining us today.

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