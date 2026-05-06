Transcript: United Therapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/4yJGk8ngNEA
Summary
United Therapeutics Corp reported a first-quarter 2026 revenue of $782 million, with Tyvaso contributing $458 million despite some operational issues.
The company announced significant progress and promising results from clinical trials for Ralinepag in PAH and Tyvaso in IPF, projecting these to significantly boost revenue.
Strategic initiatives include multiple product formulations and regulatory filings, aiming to expand their market presence in PAH and IPF with a forecast of doubling revenues.
Management highlighted the success of their 'multiple shots on goal' strategy and the potential of their new chemical entity, Ralpi, for inhalation across various indications.
Future outlook remains positive with expectations for FDA approvals and market expansions, emphasizing relentless innovation and patient-focused strategies.
Full Transcript
JL (Operator)
Harry Silvers (Investor Relations)
Martine Rothblatt
Martine Rothblatt
Martine Rothblatt
Martine Rothblatt
Martine Rothblatt
Michael Benkowitz
thank you Martine. That's a tough act to follow, but I'm going to do my best. Good morning everyone. For the first quarter of 2026 we recorded $782 million in total revenue. Typical historical seasonality trends persisted in the first quarter in addition to severe winter weather and pharmacy operations issues that slowed starts during the quarter. These have since been rectified, but it did impact our sales in the quarter, particularly in February.
Michael Benkowitz
As discussed on our last earnings call, we expect to return to sequential growth
Michael Benkowitz
Michael Benkowitz
Michael Benkowitz
Harry Silvers (Investor Relations)
Thanks Michael. Operator. If you want to assemble the roster and start with the first question.
Operator
Thank you. If you have a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. If you wish to remove yourself from the queue, simply press star one again. One moment please. For your first question and for today's session we do ask that you restrict yourself to one question. Your first question comes from the line of Ash Verma of ubs. Your line is open.
Ash Verma (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Harry Silvers (Investor Relations)
All right, thanks Ash. And everybody please try to keep it to one question. Lee, if you want to take the DPI to IPF component and then maybe Michael can follow up on Jaskade.
Lee Peterson (Executive Vice President of Product Development and Xenotransplantation)
Michael Benkowitz
Harry Silvers (Investor Relations)
All right, operator, next question.
Operator
Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Roanna Ruiz of Leering Partners. Your line is open.
Roanna Ruiz (Equity Analyst at Leering Partners)
Great morning, everyone. So I was curious, how does your overall commercial strategy and peak sales and timing expectations change now that you're focusing on, you know, a few different levers like the triple combo pill for DPI and also thinking about the smi.
Harry Silvers (Investor Relations)
Thanks, Ryanna, for the question. Good to hear your voice this morning, Michael, you want to take that one? Sure.
Michael Benkowitz
Harry Silvers (Investor Relations)
All right operator, next question.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Jessica Fye of JP Morgan. Your line is open.
Jessica Fye (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Hey guys, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to focus on Ralena Peg dpi. Can you just confirm this product coming out of stealth mode? Is that the 1staling inhaled product you've been alluding to in prior quarters? When should we expect that? Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer PKPD data comparing that product to oral Ralanpeg. And what led you to decide for DPI over SMI for ralinepeg's new formulation? Thank you.
Harry Silvers (Investor Relations)
Thanks Jess. Good to hear from you. Welcome back. We'll kick that over to Pat to answer on Raliner PAG DPI plans.
Pat Poisson (Executive Vice President of Strategic Development)
Harry Silvers (Investor Relations)
Thank you Pat. That was a great answer. Operator, next question please.
Operator
Your next question comes from the mind of Joseph Thorne of TD Cowan. Your line is open.
Joseph Thorne (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Hi there. Good morning Congrats on progress and thanks for taking my question. Maybe just to extend a little bit on the development program for rhel. Hi, maybe how quickly can this move. Is the availability of the data for oral rallynopag helpful at all? Maybe specifically for pah? Could you go right into registration? Just trying to think about timelines relative to some competitors in the space. Thank you.
Harry Silvers (Investor Relations)
Hey Joe, thanks for the question this morning. I think we'll kick that back over to Pat again.
Pat Poisson (Executive Vice President of Strategic Development)
Harry Silvers (Investor Relations)
Thanks again Pat Operator. You can go ahead.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Lisa Walter of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.
Lisa Walter (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Oh, good morning. Thanks for taking our question on the 1x daily Rolanopeg DPI. Just wondering if you can share more color on the formulation. Should we think of this as a ronapeg prodrug or another formulation with the lung targeting ligand or or are relatively little additional flourishes needed to make relanopeg inhalable? Any color here would be helpful. Thanks so much.
Harry Silvers (Investor Relations)
Thanks, Lisa. Good to hear from you, Pat. You're the star of the show today.
Pat Poisson (Executive Vice President of Strategic Development)
All right, thanks, Harry. So we'll be leveraging mankind's crystal carrier IP for Rolanopec, very similar to what we have for Treprostino. It is not going to be a pro drug. Now perhaps we investigate other polymorphs of Ralenapeg in the future, but initially it's going to be the Ronin PEG molecule that we investigated for solid dose. So again, very similar formulation to the current Treprostino in using mankind's crystal carrier ip.
Harry Silvers (Investor Relations)
All right, thanks Pat Operator. You can move to the next question.
Operator
Your next Question comes from the line of Olivia Breyer of Cantor. Your line is open.
Olivia Breyer (Equity Analyst at Cantor)
Harry Silvers (Investor Relations)
Thank you.
Michael Benkowitz
Lee Peterson (Executive Vice President of Product Development and Xenotransplantation)
Pat Poisson (Executive Vice President of Strategic Development)
Yeah, I mean I think the regulatory strategy would proceed kind of as expected. So we'll have nebulized approved in IP and we'll conduct whatever agreed upon bridging study is necessary and then proceed directly with a filing from there. So I don't anticipate anything unusual.
Harry Silvers (Investor Relations)
Thank you, Pat Lee. Michael, three really wonderful answers. Operator, I think one more question we have time for.
Operator
Your last question comes from the line of Roger Song of Jefferies. Your line is open.
Roger Song (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Congrats for the call and thank you for squeezing for the last question. Maybe I think in the, in the updates you also have the PHCOPD phase two about to start later this year. So curious about how should we think about the market opportunity and then also what the product formulation potential sequence for that indication given we haven't talked about a lot of the combination device and drug. Thank you.
Harry Silvers (Investor Relations)
Thanks. Roger Lee, perhaps you want to share a little bit of color on the phcopd study.
Lee Peterson (Executive Vice President of Product Development and Xenotransplantation)
Harry Silvers (Investor Relations)
Thank you, Lee. Operator, you can go ahead and close the call.
Operator
Thank you for participating in today's United Therapeutics Corporation earnings webcast. A rebroadcast of this webcast will be available for replay for one week by visiting the events and presentations section of the United Therapeutics investor relations website. This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.
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