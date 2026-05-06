Louisiana-Pacific Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Louisiana-Pacific reported a decline in Q1 net sales due to lower OSB demand and falling commodity prices, but exceeded EBITDA guidance expectations.
The company highlighted strong safety performance and progress in expanding its Expert Finish siding line, with new capacity in Green Bay and planned expansions in New York and Minnesota.
Management remains cautious about the housing market's recovery, lowering full-year guidance due to expected volume declines and potential crude oil price impacts on raw materials and freight costs.
Notable strategic efforts include growing market share in off-site construction and new residential construction, with two new builder partnerships secured in 2026.
Management emphasized the importance of maintaining pricing discipline and expressed confidence in the long-term growth potential of the Smartside product line despite current market challenges.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Erin Howeld
Jason Ringblom
Alan Haughie
OPERATOR
George Staphos (Equity Analyst)
Alan Haughie
Well, Aaron's done most of the heavy lifting on this. I'm going to let Aaron attempt to answer that question with a level of detail that we're willing to share.
Aaron
George Staphos (Equity Analyst)
Jason Ringblom
George Staphos (Equity Analyst)
Jason, I get that. Is there any way to size that a third increase, a 25% increase, a 2% increase? Any grinding lender would be helpful and thanks and good luck in the quarter.
Jason Ringblom
I would say it's above 10%.
George Staphos (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks so much.
Jason Ringblom
Thank you.
George Staphos (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mike Rockland of Truist Securities. Your line is live.
Mike Rockland (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, Jason, Allen and Aaron for taking my questions. One quick one. I believe the gap between vinyl and engineered wood site has narrowed. Vinyl seeing increases due to oil. I think there's been a price increase announced for May, 3 to 8% of most products.
Jason Ringblom
Mike Rockland (Equity Analyst)
Got you. But any in terms of your customers themselves? Nothing in the order file just yet, but indications that there could be some increasing orders or better demand should this spread continue to narrow.
Jason Ringblom
Yeah, I think, you know, anytime that spread narrows, it presents an opportunity and you know, we're positioned well to capitalize on that. So we, we like the narrowing of that spread and we'll take advantage of where we can.
Mike Rockland (Equity Analyst)
And just one quick follow up, Jason, where does that spread currently Stand relative to three months ago, six months ago.
Jason Ringblom
I mean, it's tough to really put your finger on that. I mean, what we're hearing is price increases in the neighborhood of 6 to 12%, depending on who it is. So I mean the spread has narrowed by that much.
Mike Rockland (Equity Analyst)
Got you one last one. I'll turn it over. Any update just on the potential conversion at Manawaki?
Jason Ringblom
Mike Rockland (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line. Your line is live.
Yovanika Delakia
Good morning. Yovanika Delakia on for Matt today. Thank you for taking my questions. So first off, I guess just staying on capacity. So I guess even as volumes come in softer than expected, our understanding is that the Green Bay line would still support margin expansion given its higher efficiency. Do you guys have a sense of the magnitude of the potential margin benefit if this were the case? And then how is that contemplated in the guidance?
Aaron
Yovanika Delakia
Jason Ringblom
Yovanika Delakia
Okay, great, thanks. I'll pass it on. Thank you.
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question. Our next question. From the line of Catan Mentora of BMO Capital Markets, your line is now open.
Catan Mentora
Aaron
Yeah, sure. Keaton, the drop in guidance, were you referring to ebitda? The line cut out a bit. Were you referring to the EBITDA impacts?
Catan Mentora
I was, sorry, I was referring to.
Aaron
Catan Mentora
Jason Ringblom
Catan Mentora
Understood. Very helpful. I'll turn it over. Good luck. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Question. Thank you. Question comes from Ramsay
Steven
Hi, good morning. Wanted to think about the cross selling to builders. Clearly it seems like success winning share with builders. I'm curious if you could parse out how much of that is success cross selling OSB and siding or is this pure siting wins?
Jason Ringblom
Steven
Okay, that's great. And then looking at siding, it seems like the implied second half margin a bit lower than the first half. Can you parse out how much of that is more builder series from these builder wins or higher expert finish volume, which I know is a mix negative for margin even though it's on an upward trajectory on itself. So maybe you could talk through the second half dynamics of siding margin.
Alan Haughie
Yeah Stephen, I'd say both of those factors are relatively Small compared to the overall volume decline in the raw material pricing increases that Alan mentioned earlier.
Steven
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question will come from Sean Stewart from TD Cowan. Your line is open.
Sean Stewart
Thanks. Good morning everyone. A couple questions. The 200 million earmarked for strategic growth capex that was consistent quarter over quarter. Can you remind us how much of that is expert finish growth and how much if any would be earmarked for maniwake work as you presuming you advance that project. Is any of that total earmarked for that project?
Alan Haughie
Yeah, there's close to $100 million in here for expert finish expansion. Not all of it that the new mill, some of it New York, the continuation of completion of the New York facility. New York upgrade. So about 100 million there. And there is 20 to 30 million dollars on the next major siding mill. So call it 130 million of siding capacity expansion. Three quarters of it is expo finish. Okay, thanks for that.
Sean Stewart
And then Alan, you touched on the log inventory build in Q1 which I guess is Canada and the northern US that seemed to be a bit larger than normal. Can you go into some of the factors there and how we should think about the unwind through the remainder of the year?
Alan Haughie
Sean Stewart
Okay. Okay. That's all I have for now. Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question will come from Kurt Yinger from DA Davidson. Your line is open.
Kurt Yinger
Great, thanks and good morning everyone. Just wanted to sort of unpack the full year guiding sales outlook. I mean by my math kind of high single digit decline in volumes. I think maybe a couple points of that would have been the destock in Q1.
Alan Haughie
Kurt Yinger
And I guess on expert Finish, the flattish volumes in Q1 and the Mid single digit outlook for the year, is that a function at all of just kind of the capacity constraints that you've seen or how do we unpack that deceleration versus what we saw last year?
Jason Ringblom
Kurt Yinger
Okay, perfect. Appreciate the color. Thank you. Thanks Kurt.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question will come from Mark Weintraub from Seaport Research Partners. Your line is open. Thank you.
Mark Weintraub
Just wanted to follow up on the last question. And Alan, you mentioned it for primed and for some of the other businesses, some growth, but that down in the mid high teens and some of the other businesses. Is that because customers in part are moving from the businesses where you see yourself being down high, the mid teens, into the areas where you are flat or growing. Or are there two different dynamics going on here?
Alan Haughie
Mark Weintraub
Is that fair?
Alan Haughie
Yeah, I agree with that. I mean we pay close attention to sell through rates in that segment. So we get data from our distributors and we're pleased to see that those sell through rates held up quite well. So it is really just an inventory dynamic that is playing out in 26.
Mark Weintraub
Okay, great. And then one last real quick one kind of related to all this too. So Maniwaukee, can you remind us, is that particularly well positioned if you know that the growth in prime continues to be. Continues to be a main focus or not necessarily.
Alan Haughie
Yeah, Maniwaki is certainly an option for us. If we went that direction, it would be, you know, the largest OSB plant that we've converted to siding. It would end up being our largest prime siding facility. But again we're still in the process of assessing all of our options and are pursuing parallel paths in some cases.
Mark Weintraub
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from Susan Makari from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.
Susan Makari
Thank you. Good morning everyone. My first question is on the siding side of the business. Can you talk a bit about how you're thinking of price elasticity and how within that growth that you're expecting in mid single digits and expert finish, is that reflecting the how much of that is the underlying strength of the consumer relative to your share gains and some of those new products that you're introducing that also seem to be gaining momentum.
Jason Ringblom
Susan Makari
Okay, that's helpful. And then maybe shifting gears to osb. Can you talk about your plans for production there? And do you still expect that the industry will see capacity come online this year or has the housing backdrop perhaps changed those plans? And could we see something shift in terms of OSB supply as we move through the balance of 2026?
Jason Ringblom
Susan Makari
Okay. Thank you for the color and good luck with the quarter.
Jason Ringblom
Thanks, Susan.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question will come from Adam Baumgarten from Vertical Research Partners. Your line is open.
Adam Baumgarten
Hey everyone. Good morning. Can we get some color on how siding sell through trended throughout 1Q and into 2Q so far? Any major change in trend?
Jason Ringblom
Adam Baumgarten
Okay, great. And then just when we were chatting at the builder show, I think there was some commentary around being pleasantly surprised about the interest about expert finish from some of the builders.. Did that play any role in the new partnerships that you guys mentioned?
Jason Ringblom
Adam Baumgarten
Got it. Thanks. Best of luck. Thanks, Adam. Thanks, Adam.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I am showing no further questions from our phone lines. I'd now like to turn the conference back over to Erin Howd for any closing remarks.
Erin Howeld
Okay, thanks everyone. With no further questions, we'll bring the call to a close there and as usual, be available for follow ups. Stay safe and we'll look forward to connecting again in the next quarter.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
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