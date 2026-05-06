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May 6, 2026 12:13 PM 40 min read

Louisiana-Pacific Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8op8bzjm/

Summary

Louisiana-Pacific reported a decline in Q1 net sales due to lower OSB demand and falling commodity prices, but exceeded EBITDA guidance expectations.

The company highlighted strong safety performance and progress in expanding its Expert Finish siding line, with new capacity in Green Bay and planned expansions in New York and Minnesota.

Management remains cautious about the housing market's recovery, lowering full-year guidance due to expected volume declines and potential crude oil price impacts on raw materials and freight costs.

Notable strategic efforts include growing market share in off-site construction and new residential construction, with two new builder partnerships secured in 2026.

Management emphasized the importance of maintaining pricing discipline and expressed confidence in the long-term growth potential of the Smartside product line despite current market challenges.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Erin Howeld

Jason Ringblom

Alan Haughie

OPERATOR

George Staphos (Equity Analyst)

Alan Haughie

Well, Aaron's done most of the heavy lifting on this. I'm going to let Aaron attempt to answer that question with a level of detail that we're willing to share.

Aaron

George Staphos (Equity Analyst)

Jason Ringblom

George Staphos (Equity Analyst)

Jason, I get that. Is there any way to size that a third increase, a 25% increase, a 2% increase? Any grinding lender would be helpful and thanks and good luck in the quarter.

Jason Ringblom

I would say it's above 10%.

George Staphos (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks so much.

Jason Ringblom

Thank you.

George Staphos (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mike Rockland of Truist Securities. Your line is live.

Mike Rockland (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, Jason, Allen and Aaron for taking my questions. One quick one. I believe the gap between vinyl and engineered wood site has narrowed. Vinyl seeing increases due to oil. I think there's been a price increase announced for May, 3 to 8% of most products.

Jason Ringblom

Mike Rockland (Equity Analyst)

Got you. But any in terms of your customers themselves? Nothing in the order file just yet, but indications that there could be some increasing orders or better demand should this spread continue to narrow.

Jason Ringblom

Yeah, I think, you know, anytime that spread narrows, it presents an opportunity and you know, we're positioned well to capitalize on that. So we, we like the narrowing of that spread and we'll take advantage of where we can.

Mike Rockland (Equity Analyst)

And just one quick follow up, Jason, where does that spread currently Stand relative to three months ago, six months ago.

Jason Ringblom

I mean, it's tough to really put your finger on that. I mean, what we're hearing is price increases in the neighborhood of 6 to 12%, depending on who it is. So I mean the spread has narrowed by that much.

Mike Rockland (Equity Analyst)

Got you one last one. I'll turn it over. Any update just on the potential conversion at Manawaki?

Jason Ringblom

Mike Rockland (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line. Your line is live.

Yovanika Delakia

Good morning. Yovanika Delakia on for Matt today. Thank you for taking my questions. So first off, I guess just staying on capacity. So I guess even as volumes come in softer than expected, our understanding is that the Green Bay line would still support margin expansion given its higher efficiency. Do you guys have a sense of the magnitude of the potential margin benefit if this were the case? And then how is that contemplated in the guidance?

Aaron

Yovanika Delakia

Jason Ringblom

Yovanika Delakia

Okay, great, thanks. I'll pass it on. Thank you.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question. From the line of Catan Mentora of BMO Capital Markets, your line is now open.

Catan Mentora

Aaron

Yeah, sure. Keaton, the drop in guidance, were you referring to ebitda? The line cut out a bit. Were you referring to the EBITDA impacts?

Catan Mentora

I was, sorry, I was referring to.

Aaron

Catan Mentora

Jason Ringblom

Catan Mentora

Understood. Very helpful. I'll turn it over. Good luck. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Question. Thank you. Question comes from Ramsay

Steven

Hi, good morning. Wanted to think about the cross selling to builders. Clearly it seems like success winning share with builders. I'm curious if you could parse out how much of that is success cross selling OSB and siding or is this pure siting wins?

Jason Ringblom

Steven

Okay, that's great. And then looking at siding, it seems like the implied second half margin a bit lower than the first half. Can you parse out how much of that is more builder series from these builder wins or higher expert finish volume, which I know is a mix negative for margin even though it's on an upward trajectory on itself. So maybe you could talk through the second half dynamics of siding margin.

Alan Haughie

Yeah Stephen, I'd say both of those factors are relatively Small compared to the overall volume decline in the raw material pricing increases that Alan mentioned earlier.

Steven

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question will come from Sean Stewart from TD Cowan. Your line is open.

Sean Stewart

Thanks. Good morning everyone. A couple questions. The 200 million earmarked for strategic growth capex that was consistent quarter over quarter. Can you remind us how much of that is expert finish growth and how much if any would be earmarked for maniwake work as you presuming you advance that project. Is any of that total earmarked for that project?

Alan Haughie

Yeah, there's close to $100 million in here for expert finish expansion. Not all of it that the new mill, some of it New York, the continuation of completion of the New York facility. New York upgrade. So about 100 million there. And there is 20 to 30 million dollars on the next major siding mill. So call it 130 million of siding capacity expansion. Three quarters of it is expo finish. Okay, thanks for that.

Sean Stewart

And then Alan, you touched on the log inventory build in Q1 which I guess is Canada and the northern US that seemed to be a bit larger than normal. Can you go into some of the factors there and how we should think about the unwind through the remainder of the year?

Alan Haughie

Sean Stewart

Okay. Okay. That's all I have for now. Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question will come from Kurt Yinger from DA Davidson. Your line is open.

Kurt Yinger

Great, thanks and good morning everyone. Just wanted to sort of unpack the full year guiding sales outlook. I mean by my math kind of high single digit decline in volumes. I think maybe a couple points of that would have been the destock in Q1.

Alan Haughie

Kurt Yinger

And I guess on expert Finish, the flattish volumes in Q1 and the Mid single digit outlook for the year, is that a function at all of just kind of the capacity constraints that you've seen or how do we unpack that deceleration versus what we saw last year?

Jason Ringblom

Kurt Yinger

Okay, perfect. Appreciate the color. Thank you. Thanks Kurt.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from Mark Weintraub from Seaport Research Partners. Your line is open. Thank you.

Mark Weintraub

Just wanted to follow up on the last question. And Alan, you mentioned it for primed and for some of the other businesses, some growth, but that down in the mid high teens and some of the other businesses. Is that because customers in part are moving from the businesses where you see yourself being down high, the mid teens, into the areas where you are flat or growing. Or are there two different dynamics going on here?

Alan Haughie

Mark Weintraub

Is that fair?

Alan Haughie

Yeah, I agree with that. I mean we pay close attention to sell through rates in that segment. So we get data from our distributors and we're pleased to see that those sell through rates held up quite well. So it is really just an inventory dynamic that is playing out in 26.

Mark Weintraub

Okay, great. And then one last real quick one kind of related to all this too. So Maniwaukee, can you remind us, is that particularly well positioned if you know that the growth in prime continues to be. Continues to be a main focus or not necessarily.

Alan Haughie

Yeah, Maniwaki is certainly an option for us. If we went that direction, it would be, you know, the largest OSB plant that we've converted to siding. It would end up being our largest prime siding facility. But again we're still in the process of assessing all of our options and are pursuing parallel paths in some cases.

Mark Weintraub

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Susan Makari from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Susan Makari

Thank you. Good morning everyone. My first question is on the siding side of the business. Can you talk a bit about how you're thinking of price elasticity and how within that growth that you're expecting in mid single digits and expert finish, is that reflecting the how much of that is the underlying strength of the consumer relative to your share gains and some of those new products that you're introducing that also seem to be gaining momentum.

Jason Ringblom

Susan Makari

Okay, that's helpful. And then maybe shifting gears to osb. Can you talk about your plans for production there? And do you still expect that the industry will see capacity come online this year or has the housing backdrop perhaps changed those plans? And could we see something shift in terms of OSB supply as we move through the balance of 2026?

Jason Ringblom

Susan Makari

Okay. Thank you for the color and good luck with the quarter.

Jason Ringblom

Thanks, Susan.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from Adam Baumgarten from Vertical Research Partners. Your line is open.

Adam Baumgarten

Hey everyone. Good morning. Can we get some color on how siding sell through trended throughout 1Q and into 2Q so far? Any major change in trend?

Jason Ringblom

Adam Baumgarten

Okay, great. And then just when we were chatting at the builder show, I think there was some commentary around being pleasantly surprised about the interest about expert finish from some of the builders.. Did that play any role in the new partnerships that you guys mentioned?

Jason Ringblom

Adam Baumgarten

Got it. Thanks. Best of luck. Thanks, Adam. Thanks, Adam.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And I am showing no further questions from our phone lines. I'd now like to turn the conference back over to Erin Howd for any closing remarks.

Erin Howeld

Okay, thanks everyone. With no further questions, we'll bring the call to a close there and as usual, be available for follow ups. Stay safe and we'll look forward to connecting again in the next quarter.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

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