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May 6, 2026 12:12 PM 42 min read

Dine Brands Global Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cvjf2ii3/

Summary

Dine Brands Global reported a 4.8% increase in consolidated total revenues for Q1 2026, driven by the acquisition of company-owned restaurants.

Both Applebee's and IHOP outperformed Black Box in comp sales with Applebee's seeing a 1.9% increase and IHOP posting flat comps despite weather-related impacts.

The company maintained its full-year guidance and focused on strategic initiatives such as dual-brand restaurant models, menu innovations, and value-driven promotions.

Operational highlights included the successful launch of the Applebee's 'OM Cheeseburger' and IHOP's 'Bottomless Pancakes' campaign, which drove significant engagement and sales.

Management emphasized the importance of value offerings in a challenging economic environment, aiming to sustain long-term growth through strategic investments and disciplined execution.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Matt Lee (Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations)

John Paton (CEO)

Vance Chang (Chief Financial Officer)

John Paton (CEO)

OPERATOR

Certainly. And ladies and gentlemen, in the interest of time, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. You may get back in the queue as time allows. Our first question for today comes from the line of Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays.

Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

John Paton (CEO)

Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

John Paton (CEO)

Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Nick Satyan from Mizzou. Your question please.

Nick Satyan

Thank you. The guidance, I guess the EBITDA guidance. Can you just update us on approximately how much in terms of investment in company owned stores is embedded in that guidance? Yes, Nick Vance will take that question.

Vance Chang (Chief Financial Officer)

John Paton (CEO)

Nick Satyan

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, if you do have a question at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. If your question has been answered and you'd like to remove yourself from the queue, simply press star 11 again. And once again we ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up. Our next question comes from the line of Dennis Geiger from ubs. Your question, please.

Dennis Geiger (Equity Analyst at UBS)

John Paton (CEO)

Lawrence Kim (President)

Dennis Geiger (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Lawrence Kim (President)

John Paton (CEO)

At Applebee's, Brian, average check remained at about $39. That included a slight menu price increase that the franchisees put in place in Q1. And we did see some migration toward lower priced items or, you know, at the expense of a drink or an appetizer. But like I said, we did maintain the average check at $39. Great.

Dennis Geiger (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brian Mullen from Piper Sandler. Your question please.

Alison Archimonde

Hi, this is Alison Archimonde for Brian Mullen. Thanks for taking the question at IHOP on the California Heritage remodel. Just wanted to ask in a very open ended way, but can you talk more about what we should expect to see with the remodel? Maybe the cadence or how many units are eligible, how many expect to do anything like that? Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks. Alice Lawrence will take that.

Lawrence Kim (President)

John Paton (CEO)

Alison Archimonde

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Todd Brooks from Benchmark Stone X. Your question please.

Todd Brooks

John Paton (CEO)

Vance Chang (Chief Financial Officer)

Todd Brooks

OPERATOR

Thanks Vance. You can address that of course.

Vance Chang (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, perfect. Thank you, Bill.

Brian Vaccaro (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James. Your question please.

John Paton (CEO)

Vance Chang (Chief Financial Officer)

So Brian, hey, good to hear from you. John talked about average check for Applebee's was $39. For IHOP it's about $35. You know, menu pricing for Q1 was about 4% for Applebee's and 3% for IHOP. Applebee's actually saw positive PMIX this quarter. IHOP was negative pmix and then both brands saw negative traffic. But IHOP beat Black Box for every month for the quarter.

Brian Vaccaro (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Okay, great. Thank you for that. And then I guess last question. For me it was just around closures. Just wanted to touch on that. It seemed to step up here a bit in Q1, I think 20 at IHOP and 32 at Applebee's. But I believe you maintained the net development targets for the year. So could you just help us square that up a bit? Thanks again, Vance. We'll let you wrap up with that question.

Vance Chang (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Vaccaro (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This does conclude the question and answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program back to John Payton Dine Brand CEO for any further remarks.

John Paton (CEO)

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