Prudential Financial Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=GO7bJuWg
Summary
Prudential Financial reported a 10% increase in pre-tax adjusted operating income to $1.6 billion, or $3.61 per share, with an adjusted operating return on equity of approximately 15%.
The company is focusing on simplifying its operations, reducing complexity, and reallocating capital towards high-growth and high-return areas, such as retirement and asset management.
Prudential Financial exited several markets, including Taiwan, India, Kenya, and Indonesia, to focus on regions where it can achieve market leadership and higher returns.
The company faced challenges in Japan, with a sales suspension impacting results, but remains optimistic about its long-term market strategy.
Prudential Financial anticipates sharing more details on its long-term vision and strategy during the second quarter call in August.
Management is focused on leveraging technology and AI to improve productivity and efficiency across the organization.
Full Transcript
Tina Madden
Andy Sullivan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Janella Frias (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Tom Gallagher (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)
Andy Sullivan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Tom Gallagher (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)
Andy Sullivan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Great. Thanks for the detail, Janelle. You're welcome. Thank you. Next question is coming from Ryan Krueger from kbw. Your line is now live.
Ryan Krueger (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Janella Frias (Chief Financial Officer)
Ryan Krueger (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Thank you. Sorry, actually just one quick follow up. The 50 million of prepays that was total for the company or is that all in Japan and is that in what.
Janella Frias (Chief Financial Officer)
Sorry, go ahead, Ariah. That was total for the company across several businesses mainly impacting retirement and international.
Ryan Krueger (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Got it. And then I know you updated the tax rate. Any change to your corporate guidance that you had given last quarter given the favorable expenses this quarter?
Janella Frias (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, no. So we're not updating the corporate guidance. We did have some one timers and also some expense timing. So if you look at our kind of our normalization, there's about 70 million of 1 timers. Half of that is timing, half of that is real one timers. And at this time we don't expect to update. You know, the first half will be lighter, but the second half will be heavier, getting us to the 1.65 billion. Thank you. You're welcome.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question today is coming from Sunit Kamath from Jefferies. Your line is now live.
Sunit Kamath (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Andy Sullivan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Sunit Kamath (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Okay. And then I just wanted to drill into the group disability business. I know it's not a huge business for you, but if I think about the loss ratio, let's call it in the high 70s and I think about some of the the other players that we cover probably being in the mid-60s, there's a pretty sizable gap there. And I'm just wondering is this, is
Andy Sullivan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Sunit Kamath (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Okay, thanks.
OPERATOR
Next question today is coming from Wes Carmichael from Wells Fargo. Your line is now live.
Wes Carmichael (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Janella Frias (Chief Financial Officer)
Andy Sullivan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Got it. That's helpful. Thank you. Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Joel Hurwitz from Dowling and Partners. Your line is now live.
Joel Hurwitz (Equity Analyst at Dowling and Partners)
Hey, good morning. Just on expenses, you mentioned in the prepared remark that you expect expect some of the actions you're taking to be evident in 27. Just any more color on the expected benefits that you expect to emerge next year and where would we see that show up in the financials?
Janella Frias (Chief Financial Officer)
Joel Hurwitz (Equity Analyst at Dowling and Partners)
Got it. And then Andy, just going back to Gibraltar sales, I heard you say no issues on any of the PoJ issues like carrying over to Life Consultants, but any color on why Life Consultant sales have been a little subdued the past two quarters.
Andy Sullivan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Got it. Thank you. You're welcome. Thank you.
Mike Ward (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Next question is coming from Mike Ward from ubs. Your mind is now live. Hi. Thank you. I just wanted to dig in on the group disability real quick. And I get that it's a small business, but just curious about conceptually, like for the industry. I think you specifically mentioned macro driven uncertainty driving claim incidents and severity. I just was curious what specifically you meant by that.
Andy Sullivan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Ward (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Thank you, Andy. And then on Japan, so I think you guys have said, you know, no anticipated free cash flow impact over 26 and 27, but I guess longer term the sales suspension at POJ, should we expect some free cash flow and ESR impact?
Janella Frias (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thanks Janella. Thank you. Next question is Coming from Pablo Cinzone from JP Morgan Miners now live.
Pablo Cinzone (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Hi, good morning. First question, can you talk about what was new with the Riola product that you launched in December and maybe use
Andy Sullivan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question today is coming from Jack Matten from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now live.
Jack Matten (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Hey, good morning. Just a question on pension risk transfer. Wondering how you view the outlook both for you and for the industry regarding volumes this year and maybe specifically, do you think we could see more jumbo cases come to market?
Andy Sullivan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Jack Matten (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Thank you. And then maybe on pgim, can you talk about the outlook for the private markets business and some of the investments that you referenced earlier? I guess where do you feel that business is differentiated versus its competitors? And then maybe any impacts you're seeing related to some of the the recent headlines around private credit?
Andy Sullivan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Next question is coming from Tracy Bengigi from Wolf Research or mine? Is that live?
Tracy Bengigi
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our final question today is coming from Wilma Burdis, from Raymond James. Your line is now live.
Chris (for Wilma Burdis)
Hi, this is Chris on for Wilma. There's a lot of growth opportunities in Japan Reinsurance right now and it's proved one of the largest there. Could you discuss that market opportunity?
Andy Sullivan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Chris (for Wilma Burdis)
Great. Thank you. And then could we expect the POJ pause to have any effect on pace of capital return to shareholders for the remainder of the year or through 2027?
Janella Frias (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. No, Chris, as we said on the April 21 call, we do not expect the impact of the POJ sales misconduct to materially impact our cash flows or our capital position. So we do not expect any changes to our capital deployment or shareholder distribution.
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