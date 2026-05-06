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May 6, 2026 12:10 PM 35 min read

Transcript: Ellington Financial Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7n3y7peb/

Summary

Ellington Financial reported strong financial performance for Q1 2026, with GAAP net income of $0.78 per share and an annualized economic return of 26%.

The company achieved a book value per share appreciation of 3%, supported by robust performance across its diversified portfolio and standout contributions from its Longbridge segment.

Ellington Financial's securitization platform was highly active, with seven transactions totaling over $2.8 billion, reflecting increased scale and improved execution economics.

Notable operational highlights include Longbridge's near-record quarter for proprietary reverse mortgage loan origination volumes and successful securitization with lowest-ever cost of funds.

Management highlighted the ongoing growth and stability of Longbridge, the effectiveness of their securitization program, and the strengthening of the balance sheet as key factors in their success.

The company raised $117 million in common equity, used to redeem high-cost preferred stock, reducing overall cost of capital, and has plans for further opportunistic unsecured debt issuances.

Future outlook includes maintaining a strong dividend policy with potential for future raises and continued focus on expanding their non-agency market presence.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Aladdin Chille

Larry

JR

Mark

Larry

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, please press Star then one on your keypad to leave the queue at any time. You may press Star then two. Once again, it is Star then one to ask a question. And we will take our first question from Boaz Giroj with kbw. Your line is open.

Frankie Libetti

Larry

Frankie Libetti

Great. And just one last question. If I can just. On your agency allocation come down over time, where do you guys see that trending? Do you see it roughly in this 1% range going forward?

Timothy d' Agostino

Trevor Cranston

Matthew Ertner

Next we go to Matthew Ertner with Jones Trading. Your line is open.

Markham

Matthew Ertner

Got it. That's helpful and I appreciate the color there. And then a second one for me. Longbridge, you mentioned you're kind of leveraging technology there. Is there anything you guys are doing from an AI standpoint across there and the other originators where you're going to see some more efficiencies or I guess cost savings as you continue to scale that?

OPERATOR

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