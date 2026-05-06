GEO Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
GEO Group reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with revenues increasing by 17% to $705.2 million and net income almost doubling year-over-year.
The company has secured significant new contracts, contributing to an anticipated $520 million in annual revenues, with notable increases from ICE-related contracts.
Future guidance for 2026 has been raised, with expected net income between $153 million and $166 million and revenues projected up to $3.1 billion.
Operational highlights include the reactivation of idle facilities, expansion in secure transportation services, and a shift towards higher value electronic monitoring devices under the ISAP 5 program.
Management emphasized the potential sale of facilities to ICE as a liquidity and shareholder value-enhancing opportunity, though no definitive agreements are in place yet.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Pablo Paez (Executive Vice President, Corporate Relations)
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
OPERATOR
Greg Gibbes (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on the execution there. Wanted to follow up on the potential facility sales and maybe how we should think about potential value valuations in relation to the Lawton facility sale last year at I believe 130,000 per bed.
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Greg Gibbes (Equity Analyst)
Got it. That makes sense. Appreciate that. And you know, I know you mentioned it's difficult to predict the timing of these sales, but do you believe initial sales could still be, you know, I guess realized or announced within Q2 or is Q3 a more likely time frame?
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
I would guess at late Q2 and maybe early Q3, but that's just a guess.
Greg Gibbes (Equity Analyst)
Fair enough, fair enough. And I guess last one for me as it related to some reports that ICE was activating the Central Valley Annex facility in California next to the Golden State Annex. Wonder if you could comment on is that a transfer facility or is that new? Any color you can provide there would be helpful.
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
The Central Valley facility actually was under ICE to begin with in 2020 and was lent to the U.S. Marshals Service for up to only recently. And then ICE has taken it over since then. It's a 700 bed facility. It's located in the McFarland, California area next to another ICE facility actually adjacent to it. So it's part of a complex that is entirely ICE controlled. Got it.
Greg Gibbes (Equity Analyst)
Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Joe Gomes with Noble Capital. Please go ahead.
Joe Gomes (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thanks for the detailed overview, George. Much appreciated. You're welcome. Thank you for joining us. So just wanted to kind of circle back on the Q1 performance, especially given the decline in ICE populations over the period. They were down roughly from 24,000, I think you said, in the end of the fourth quarter to 21,000 at the end of the first quarter or to
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Joe Gomes (Equity Analyst)
Right, okay, thank you for that. And then you talked about lower than anticipated labor cost. Maybe you could talk a little bit more also a little more color on where all that is coming from or what is driving that.
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Joe Gomes (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and then one more for me, if I may. Last quarter, I believe it was, you talked about looking at some additional opportunities in the mental health area, and I'm just wondering how that is progressing, those efforts.
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
We do have a pending proposal, the State of Florida Department of Children Families, for a forensic facility in the state that we at one time developed, constructed and operated for eight years. So we expect there'll be a decision on that procurement in the next 30 days, I imagine. Okay, great.
Joe Gomes (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, George. Appreciate it. I'll get back in queue.
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Brendan McCarthy with Sidoti and co. Please go ahead.
Brendan McCarthy (Equity Analyst)
Great. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions here. I wanted to start off on the skip tracing business. I know you're only about maybe two months or so into operations there, but can you give us Any detail on the current volume in that program and the revenue model associated with the program?
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Our guidance really reflects some modest improvement in that program. We, we received an initial contract, we delivered it very quickly. There are other contractors that were awarded similar contracts. They're still working on their assignments and we're waiting for them to catch up so we can get our next assignment.
Brendan McCarthy (Equity Analyst)
Understood. And then just on the updated 2026 guidance, I know the low end of the revenue guide was brought up, but it looks like there was a more meaningful uplift in the adjusted EBITDA and EPS guidance for the year. I'm just curious as to what's the read through there and is it really just in line with your prior comments on kind of a lower cost structure at these new facilities?
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
It really is at this point. I think that's our, our view as to what's taking place in the financials of these facilities. You know, we've had one month of activity to reflect on that and I think we're on track as to our guidance and the underlying assumptions in that guidance. So yeah, I think, you know, we've given you good guidance.
Brendan McCarthy (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thanks for that detail, George. One more question from me on the updated guidance for CapEx. I think it was up 10 to 11% at the midpoint. Any insight into that increase and maybe what specific segment in the business is going to consume that incremental capital?
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Well, we have, As I said, 6,000 idle beds and, and some of those facilities need some retrofitting to bring them up to date and revise them according to the new updated needs of ice. As we get these new contracts. ICE is typically asking for more office space, more areas for their use, for more staff and we have to pay for those improvements to the capital structure of the facility.
Brendan McCarthy (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Thanks George. That's all from me.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Raj Sharma with Texas Capital. Please go ahead.
Raj Sharma (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Congratulations on the solid results and raising the guidance and thank you for taking my questions. I wanted to get some clarity on the $520 million of revenues from wins last year. They don't seem to be fully reflected in the increase in the revenue guidance. Could you please help bridge how much of this, you know, the five winds will be fully ramped versus still to come. And also perhaps comment on the utilization
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Raj Sharma (Equity Analyst)
how soon do you see a pickup in the ICE detention stats and has
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Raj Sharma (Equity Analyst)
I'll get back in the queue.
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Kirk Ludtke with Imperial Capital. Please go ahead. Hello everyone.
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Kirk Ludtke (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Why do they want to own the facilities rather than contract with third parties?
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Kirk Ludtke (Equity Analyst)
Interesting. Thank you. How many beds are in your 23 ICE facilities?
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
We have 25,000 beds in those 23 owned facilities. Great.
Kirk Ludtke (Equity Analyst)
And then lastly, you mentioned the 45 billion. Do they. Would ICE need any type of incremental approval to do this or is that at their discretion? The 45 billion. At their discretion.
George Zulli (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
The 45 billion is at. That's their discretion. Got it.
Kirk Ludtke (Equity Analyst)
I appreciate it. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to George Zoelli, Executive Chairman and CEO of the GEO Group, for any closing remarks.
George Zoelli
Thank you for being on this call and we look forward to addressing you on the next one.
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