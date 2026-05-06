GEO Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

George, thank you Pablo. Good morning to everyone and thank you for joining us on this call. I will conduct the entire conference call due to Shane being out for the next couple of weeks. Our diversified business units delivered strong financial and operational performance during the first quarter of 2026. Our better than expected performance reflects significant revenue growth from the contracts that we entered into throughout 2025. As we have previously discussed, in 2025 we were awarded new or expanded contracts that represent up to approximately $520 million in new incremental annual revenues, which represents the largest amount of new business we have won in a single year in our company's secure services segment, we entered into new contracts to house ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detainees at four facilities totaling approximately 6,000 beds, including three previously idle company owned facilities in New Jersey, Michigan, Georgia and a management services contract in Florida. We also reactivated our company owned Adelanto ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) Processing center in California which was already under contract but had been severely underutilized due to a long standing Covid related court case. These facility activations represent annual revenues of approximately $300 million and increased our total beds under contract with ice to approximately 26,000 beds. The census across our ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facilities reached a high of 24,000 early this year, but has since declined to approximately 21,000 but still representing more than one third of the national ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) population of approximately 58,000. We believe that this recent decline is likely due to several factors including the recent transition in leadership at the Department of Homeland security and the 82 day partial government shutdown of DHS resulting in a lapse in annual appropriations for ice. During this lapse in annual appropriations, we believe ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detention operations have been supported with funding from the One Big Beautiful bill. As a reminder, under the budget reconciliation bill, ice received approximately $45 billion for detention available through September 30, 2029 and this funding is not impacted by the partial government shutdown. Congress has approved legislation that reopened most of dhs, excluding ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and Customs and Border Protection through an annual appropriations bill while proposing legislation through reconciliation for $70 billion to fund ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and CPB through and a half years. Consistent with prior shutdowns, the services rendered under our contracts with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) have continued uninterrupted as they are considered essential public safety services. However, the timing of payments and collections has been somewhat delayed requiring us to carefully manage our liquidity and working capital needs. With the expansion of our revolving credit facility by $100 million earlier this year, we believe we have substantial liquidity. Our first quarter 2026 results also reflect a significant expansion in our secure transportation services on behalf of both ice and the U.S. marshals Service. In 2025, we entered into new or amended contracts to expand secured ground transportation services at four existing ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facilities and at our three newly activated ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facilities and the support services that we provide under our ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) air transportation subcontract have continued to steadily increase. In addition, in 2025 we signed a new five year contract with the U.S. marshals Service covering 26 federal judicial districts and spanning 14 states. Overall, these new and expanded transportation contracts are valued at approximately $60 million in incremental annual revenue. Importantly, in 2025 we also secured a contract for the ISAPP (Intensive Supervision Appearance Program) 5 program. ISAPP (Intensive Supervision Appearance Program) is the only ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) program currently in place to provide electronic monitoring and case management services for individuals on the non detained docket. The program relies on several forms of monitoring including gps, ankle bracelets or wrist worn devices that provide real time tracking as well as the SmartLink phone app, which relies on facial recognition, voice ID, and GPS to confirm a person's location during predetermined check ins. ISAPP counts remained relatively stable during the first quarter of 2026 at approximately 180,000 to 181,000 participants. Consistent with the trend we highlighted last quarter, we have continued to see steady technology shift to more intensive and higher priced monitoring devices such as ankle monitors. The number of ISAPAP participants on GPS ankle monitors has increased to more than 48,000 currently from 17,000 in early 2025. Correspondingly, the number of ISAP participants on the SmartLink mobile app has declined to approximately 131,000 today from approximately 159,000 in early 2025. We also continue to experience a steady increase in the number of ISAPAP participants assigned to case management services which involve staff interaction and monitoring for approximate individuals. Currently, if this trend continues, the technology and case management mix shift would continue to increase the revenues and earnings generated under the ISAPP (Intensive Supervision Appearance Program) contract even if overall volume remains constant. Thus, we continue to be optimistic about the importance and growth potential of the ISAPP (Intensive Supervision Appearance Program) 5 contract. We believe that it is well positioned to scale up to higher overall accounts in the fourth quarter. We were also awarded a new two year contract by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for the provision of skip tracing services valued at up to $60 million in revenues per year. We began providing skip tracing services under this new two year contract in the month of March and are optimistic that the contract can ramp up to higher volumes later this year. Finally, at the state level, we were awarded two new management only contracts in 2025 from the Florida Department of Corrections. Valued at approximately $100 million in combined annual revenues, they include the 1884 bed Graceville facility and the 985 bed Bay facility and are scheduled to transition to Geo Management on July 1, 2026. Moving to our updated guidance, we have increased our outlook for 2026 to reflect the strength of our first quarter results and we believe there are still several sources of potential upside that are not currently included in our guidance. On the revenue side, sources of potential upside include additional growth in our secure services segment from the reactivation of additional idle facilities and or higher overall populations across our active facilities, additional volume increases and or accelerated technology service mix in our ISAPP (Intensive Supervision Appearance Program) 5 contract, additional revenue from higher utilization of our skip tracing contract and additional growth potential in our secure transportation segment. On the expense side, our guidance assumes more moderate contribution from labor savings in subsequent quarters. Moving to our outlook for new business opportunities in 2026 we will continue to be in active discussions with ice and the U.S. marshals Service regarding the potential reactivation of additional idle facilities. It is our understanding that the present ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detention Census is approximately 58,000 distributed over 225 separate locations which are primarily short term jail facilities. We believe the Federal government is continuing to pursue the priority of increasing immigration detention capacity to approximately 100,000 beds or more and consolidate to fewer larger facilities. As a 40 year partner to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), we expect to be part of the solution. We have approximately 6,000 EIDL beds at six company owned facilities which are primarily former US Bureau of Prisons facilities and therefore high security, making them ideally suited for the current needs of the Federal government. At full capacity, these 6,000 beds could generate more than $300 million in combined incremental revenues before moving on to a more detailed review of the first quarter results, I'd like to highlight our continued progress towards strengthening our capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. During the first quarter, we purchased approximately 3.6 million shares for approximately $50 million, bringing the total number of shares repurchase to 8.5 million for approximately $141 million. Our current total outstanding share count is approximately 133.7 million shares and we have approximately $359 million still available under our $500 million share repurchase authorization. We believe our stock continues to trade at historically low multiple despite the intrinsic value of our assets and our significant growth opportunities, and we recognize that the imbalance creates a unique opportunity to enhance value for our shareholders through share repurchases. Moving to a more detailed review of our financial results, revenues for the first quarter of 2026 increased to approximately $705.2 million, up from approximately $604.6 million in the prior year's first quarter, reflecting a 17% increase. For the first quarter of 2026. We reported net income attributable to GEO operations of approximately $38.3 million or or $0.29 per diluted share. This compares to net income attributable GEO operations of approximately $19.6 million or $0.14 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a 96% increase. This year, our adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 increased to approximately $131.4 million from approximately $99.8 million in the prior year's first quarter, reflecting a 32% increase. Looking at revenue trends, our own and Leased Secure Services revenues increased by approximately $70 million or compared to the prior year's first quarter. This increase was driven by the activation of our three company owned facilities under new contracts with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) which was offset by revenue loss from the sale of the Lawton, Oklahoma facility and the depopulation of Lee County, New Mexico facility. Quarterly revenues for our managed only contracts increased by approximately $33 million or 22 from the prior first year's quarter. This increase was driven by the joint venture agreement for the management of the North Florida ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) Detention facility as well as certain transportation revenue increases that are reported in this segment. Quarterly revenues for our reentry services increased by approximately 5% offset by a 5% decline in non residential services revenues compared to the prior year year's first quarter. Finally, first quarter 2026 revenues for our electronic monitoring and supervision services decreased by approximately 4% from the prior year's first quarter. This decrease was driven by the reduced pricing for our ISAPB 5 contract which was offset by favorable technology and case management mix shift and some modest skip tracing revenues. Turning to the expenses during the first quarter of 2026 our operating expenses increased by approximately 15% as a result of the activation of our new ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility contracts and increased occupancy compared to the prior year's first quarter. Operating expenses were favorably impacted by lower than expected labor costs compared to our prior guidance for the first quarter of 2026. Our general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2026 declined to 8.6% of revenue as compared to 9.6% of revenue in the prior year's first quarter. Our first quarter 2026 results reflect a year over year decrease in net interest expense of approx. $4 million as a result of the reduction of our total net debt. Our effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 was approximately 28.5%. Moving to our outlook, we have increased our guidance for the full year of 2026 and issued guidance for the second quarter of 2026. We expect full year 2026 GAAP net income to be 153 million to $166 million or a range of $1.15 to $1.25 per diluted share on annual revenues of 2.95 billion to $3.1 billion based on effective tax rate of approximately 30% inclusive of known discrete items. We expect full year 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 525 million to $545 million. We expect total capital expenditures for the full year of 2026 to be between 137 point million and $162.5 million. For the second quarter of 2026, we expect GAAP net income to be 33 million to $39 million or a range of $0.25 to $0.29 per diluted share on a quarterly revenues of 715 million to $725 million. We expect second quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be between $130 million and $135 million. Moving to our balance sheet, we closed the first quarter of 2026 with approximately $80 million in cash on hand and approximately $1.61 billion in total debt. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, our total net debt was approximately $1.53 billion and our total net leverage was below 3.2 times adjusted EBITDA. With the expansion of our revolving credit facility by $100 million which we announced in January, we believe we have substantial to support our diverse capital needs as we manage through the current partial government shutdown. In closing, we are very pleased with our first quarter results and improved full year outlook. Our strong performance has been driven by the new growth opportunities we captured in 2025 and are normalizing in 2026. Last year was the most successful period for new business wins in our company's history and we expect 2026 to be a very active year as well. We therefore believe we have upside potential across our diversified business segments. We have approximately 6,000 idle high security beds that remain available which could generate in excess of $300 million in annual revenues at full occupancy. The continued shift in technology and case management mix and potential increases in counts under our ISAPB 5 contract could also provide additional upside through 2026. We are also well positioned to continue to expand our delivery of secure ground and air transportation services for ice and the U.S. marshals beyond the significant growth we have already experienced. Finally, as we discussed last quarter, ice has purchased 11 commercial warehouses that were to be retrofitted as detention facility while contracting with private sector companies for operations. These purchases were part of a plan to acquire 24 warehouses and retrofit them as detention detention facilities using funds from the $45 billion provided for detention in the one big beautiful bill. At this time, the warehouse project has been paused and DHS is evaluating how to proceed with this initiative to increase and consolidate detention capacity. It has also been widely reported that ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is considering the purchase of approximately 10 privately owned turnkey ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) processing centers. ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) uses approximately 40 existing detention sites nationwide that are owned and operated by private contractors. CoreCivic owns and operates approximately 15 detention facilities while GEO owns and operates 23 ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detention facilities. I can respectfully acknowledge that we have been in discussions with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) regarding the potential sale of multiple facilities subject to mutual agreement on price and our continued management of those facilities under long term support services contracts. We consider ourselves primarily a support services operator and will place particular importance on our ability to continue our support services at any facility sold to ice. There will also be a need to renegotiate select contracts so as to eliminate the ownership costs such as depreciation and property taxes embedded in our present contracts in the event of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) ownership. At this time there is no definitive agreement in place with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and no precise timeline for the closing of any sign transactions. And of course we can give no assurances that these transactions will take place at all. But if select facilities are sold to ice, GEO would use the proceeds to reduce debt and continue stock repurchases as well as other corporate purposes. The potential sale of multiple facilities to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) could represent a significant liquidity and shareholder value enhancing the event for our company. While the exact timing of government actions is always difficult to estimate, we remain focused on pursuing new growth opportunities and allocating capital to enhance our long term value for our shareholders. Given the intrinsic value of our assets, including 50,000 owned beds at 70 facilities and our current and expected future growth, we believe that our stock is significantly undervalued and offers significant, very attractive investment opportunity. That completes my remarks and I would be glad to take on any questions from our audience. Thank you.