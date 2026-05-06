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May 6, 2026 12:01 PM 36 min read

Transcript: TransAlta Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

TransAlta (TSX:TA) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kvzu99qi/

Summary

TransAlta reported Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $204 million and free cash flow of $102 million, despite lower Alberta spot power prices.

The company advanced its data center strategy in Alberta and completed the acquisition of Far North Power Corporation in Ontario.

TransAlta maintained confidence in meeting its 2026 guidance, with strong hedging strategies and continued asset optimization.

New executive appointments were announced, with Mike Politeski as EVP Finance and CFO, and Grant Arnold as EVP Growth and Chief Commercial Officer.

The company is actively involved in M&A opportunities within core markets and is focused on disciplined growth and operational excellence.

Full Transcript

Shannon (Operator)

Stephanie Paris (Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy)

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Polacheski (Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer)

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stephanie Paris (Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy)

Thank you. Joel, Shannon, could you please open the call for questions from the analysts?

Shannon (Operator)

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star one again. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Robert Hope with Scotiabank. Your line is now open.

Robert Hope (Equity Analyst)

Morning, everyone. Maybe to start off with, and I know it's early days, but can you give us any sense or color on how the Brookfield MoU for the data center in Alberta is progressing? Whether that be for the initial or the subsequent phases.

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, Robert, Joel here. We made significant progress as we announced back at the end of February signing the MOU with Brookfield and CPPIB. I would say to you that this wasn't a typical boilerplate. MOU is quite comprehensive, including reaching agreement on a lot of the commercial terms. We are now in the process of the definitive agreements and that remains very active between ourselves, CPPI and Brookfield.

Robert Hope (Equity Analyst)

I can't give you a definitive timeline on that other than it is progressing as planned. And it is a very collaborative effort between both ourselves and Brookfield and cppi. All right, appreciate that.

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Hope (Equity Analyst)

Sounds great. Appreciate the color. Thank you. Thanks, Rob.

Shannon (Operator)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mark Jarvi with cibc. Your line is now open.

Mark Jarvi (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thanks. Good morning, everyone. Joel, just with the additions to the management team, is there anything else you'd like to add to the team And I guess below Mike and the. Is there sort of a filling under the bench that is required over the next couple quarters?

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Jarvi (Equity Analyst)

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, Mark, certainly there's active dialogue between ourselves, the AESO and the government. And nothing has changed from what we highlighted at Investor Day on March 23rd. As we looked at our coal gas units here in Alberta, which is roughly 2.7 gigawatts of installed capacity that last year ran at around a 20% capacity factor last year.

Mark Jarvi (Equity Analyst)

Shannon (Operator)

Our next question comes from the line of Benjamin Pham with bmo. Your line is now open

Benjamin Pham (Equity Analyst)

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Benjamin Pham (Equity Analyst)

Okay, very good. Thank you.

Shannon (Operator)

As a reminder to ask a question at this time, please press star 11 on your touchtone telephone. Our next question comes from the line of Maurice Choi with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)

Shannon (Operator)

Our next question comes from the line of John Mold with TD Cowan. Your line is now open.

John Mold (Equity Analyst)

Shannon (Operator)

Our next question comes from the line of Patrick Kinney with National Bank Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Patrick Kinney (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning, everybody. Just back on the MOU at Key pills. Outside of your commercial discussions. Just wondering if you could provide an update on where things are at with the site development plans and the permitting process. Maybe just comment on how things have progressed from an overall regulatory approval standpoint to build out the full gigawatt potential just relative to your initial assumptions coming into the year.

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Kinney (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's Great. And then on Centralia, just wondering if you had an update or any clarity on, you know, the mandate being potentially terminated or perhaps extended beyond mid June. And I guess if still online, if your team sees any opportunity to start generating some positive cash flow from the facility through the summer.

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Kinney (Equity Analyst)

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Kinney (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's great. Thanks, Joel. I appreciate the comments. Thanks, Bob.

Shannon (Operator)

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to Stephanie Paris for closing remarks.

Stephanie Paris (Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy)

Thank you, everyone. That concludes our call for today. If you have any further questions, Please contact the TransAlta investor relations team.

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