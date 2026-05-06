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May 6, 2026 12:01 PM 36 min read

Full Transcript: TransAlta Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kvzu99qi/

Summary

TransAlta reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $204 million and free cash flow of $102 million, noting challenges due to lower Alberta power prices.

The company advanced its data center strategy in Alberta, completed the acquisition of Far North Power Corporation, and maintained confidence in achieving its 2026 guidance range.

TransAlta's hedging strategy resulted in realized prices well above market spot prices, with significant hedges in place for 2027 at $65 per megawatt hour.

Discussed the MOU with CPP Investments and Brookfield for data center development in Alberta, highlighting active progress towards definitive agreements.

Management changes included the appointment of Mike Politesky as EVP Finance and CFO, and Grant Arnold as EVP Growth and Chief Commercial Officer, with a focus on disciplined growth and operational excellence.

The company remained optimistic about future market conditions in Alberta, despite near-term challenges, and emphasized strong liquidity and capital discipline to pursue growth opportunities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Stephanie Paris (Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy)

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stephanie Paris (Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy)

Thank you. Joel, Shannon, would you please open the call for questions from the analysts?

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, Please press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star one one again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Robert Hope with Scotiabank. Your line is now open.

Robert Hope

Morning, everyone. Maybe to start off with, and I know it's early days, but can you give us any sense or color on how the Brookfield MoU for the data center in Alberta is progressing? Whether that be for the initial or the subsequent phases?

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Hope

All right, appreciate that. And then maybe moving over to the M and A market, it is highlighted as a strategic opportunity for 2026. Can you comment on the market is progressing, whether you're seeing a good amount of deal flows and kind of what opportunities look the best at this moment.

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Hope

That's great. Appreciate the color. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mark Jarvi with cibc. Your line is now open.

Mark Jarvi

Yeah, thanks. Good morning, everyone. Joel, just with the additions to the management team, is there anything else you'd like to add to the team? And I guess below Mike and the additions there, is there sort of a filling out of the bench that is required over the next couple quarters?

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Jarvi

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Jarvi

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Jarvi

Would there be an expectation that you would make some other commitments if you're going to use the existing generation to facilitate incremental load, whether it's a commitment to bring on new generation down the road, dispatch conditions on the existing fleet? Would there be sort of something, I'm not saying concession per se, but some sort of measures, you think they'd be required to facilitate more usage of the existing assets?

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Jarvi

Okay, makes sense. Thanks for the time this morning.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Benjamin Pham with bmo. Your line is now open.

Benjamin Pham

Good morning. First off, congratulations to Mike and Grant on their appointments. I wanted to go back to the timing of the Alberta mou. I wanted to clarify you, is Transalta still sticking with that expectation for definitive

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Benjamin Pham

Okay, sounds good. And then I wanted to ask 10X on your MDMA package. You've broken up your development pipeline between mid stage and early stage. I can see the mid stage one includes most of the Centralia conversion. I think that's what's in there. Can you unpack the thermal more for us? There's about 1.9 gigawatts. Is that mostly the Alberta redevelopment sites in there?

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Benjamin Pham

Okay, very good. Thank you.

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Ben.

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question at this time, please press star11 on your touchtone telephone. Our next question comes from the line of Maurice Choi with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Maurice Choi

Thank you. And good morning, everyone. If I could just start with something that Joel, you mentioned on a press release specifically about how near term headwinds in Alberta are materializing. Wonder if you could Just elaborate a little bit on that and what you meant on that. Yeah, Maurice, and good morning.

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Maurice Choi

That's great. And maybe as a quick follow up, since you discussed four curves, I recall that in the past, when we start thinking about 20, 28 and beyond, there's a discussion about whether or not the forward curves are truly representative of what you think is going to occur. Could you just share your thoughts of what you think about where the forwards are for those years, if you think that that's right or could go up?

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Maurice Choi

Thank you. And just to finish off on the carbon tax policy, it feels like maybe we're approaching a point where we're going to hear something. Just curious whether or not what you've been hearing on that, but B, how much of the MOU that you have in front of you is highly dependent on this carbon tax outcome.

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Maurice Choi

Is that a gating item for mou?

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

No, I don't believe so.

Maurice Choi

That's it. Thanks for that and congratulations again to both of you, Joel and Mike, on your new positions.

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Thanks, Ben.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of John Mold with TD Cowan.

John Mold

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

John Mold

Okay, that's great. All my other questions were answered, so I'll leave it there. Congrats to Mike and Grant.

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Thanks, John.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Patrick Kinney with National Bank Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Patrick Kinney

Hey, good morning, everybody. Just back on the MOU at Key Pills. Outside of your commercial discussions. Just wondering if you could provide an update on, you know, where things are at with the site development plans and the permitting process. Maybe just comment on, you know, how things have progressed from an overall regulatory approval standpoint to build out the full gigawatt potential just relative to your initial assumptions coming into the year.

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Kinney

Okay, that's great. And then on Centralia, just wondering if you had an update or any clarity on the mandate being potentially terminated or perhaps extended beyond mid June and I guess if still online, if your team sees any opportunity to start generating some positive cash flow from the facility through the summer.

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Kinney

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Kinney

Okay, that's great. Thanks, Joel. I appreciate the comments.

Joel Hunter (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Pat.

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to Stephanie Paris for closing remarks.

Stephanie Paris (Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy)

Thank you, everyone. That concludes our call for today. If you have any further questions, please contact the Transalta Investor Relations Team.

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