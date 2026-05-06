Perma-Fix Envirn Servs Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2243/53965
Summary
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc reported a decrease in first-quarter revenue to $11.1 million from $13.9 million the previous year, primarily due to lower volumes and timing of processing activity.
The company is positioning for significant growth opportunities related to the Hanford cleanup mission, with the Perma-Fix Northwest facility beginning to receive waste and expected to support sustainable revenues exceeding $4 million per quarter.
Investments in personnel training, facility improvements, and operational readiness are set to support higher production expectations starting in Q2, with an optimistic outlook for the remainder of 2026.
Perma-Fix is also focusing on its PFAS destruction technology, securing new contracts, and expanding capacity, viewing it as a compelling long-term growth opportunity.
Management expressed confidence in the company's strategic positioning and the potential for improved performance, citing a transition from preparation to execution of key contracts and opportunities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
David Waldman (Investor Relations)
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Ben Nakarato (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Aaron Svichala (Equity Analyst)
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Aaron Svichala (Equity Analyst)
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Aaron Svichala (Equity Analyst)
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Aaron Svichala (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for all the color on that. Appreciate it. And then on services, I heard enterprise. It sounds like that might be back in play. Can you just kind of remind folks on the timing and potential size of that? And then just kind of second on that. You kind of highlighted the more services opportunities you see kind of the more opportunities potentially for the rest of the business. Can you just elaborate on that a little bit more, please?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Aaron Svichala (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then just one last one. If I could sneak it in just on margins, you know, with all these opportunities and kind of incremental volumes set to start later this year and into next year, just how do you think about incremental margins as some of these opportunities come on and, you know, especially up in the Richland plant.
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Aaron Svichala (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Thank you for taking all of our questions. I'll turn it over.
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Thanks, Aaron.
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, if you have any questions, please press star1 on your telephone keypad. Our next question is coming from Howard Brauss with Wellington Shields. Your line is live.
Howard Brauss (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Can you excuse my voice? In terms of the time frame for grouting and the volumes, can you be a little bit more specific in both?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Howard Brauss (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Just one more. The enterprise. Can you give us some details as to how meaningful this will be when it starts and how long it will take revenue?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Howard Brauss (Equity Analyst)
in the RFP, 20 to 30% of which number.
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Well, the government estimate, all I can say is between 500 and 800 million.
Howard Brauss (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. That's all I have. Okay, thanks, Howard.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Our next question is coming from Bernard Vivala, who is a private investor. Your line is life.
Bernard Vivala
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Bernard Vivala
I appreciate that and I would just encourage, to the extent you can, as you go forward to shine a little bit of light on that. I think it would do a lot of good. Thank you so much.
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Appreciate that.
Bernard Vivala
You bet. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is coming from Stephen Fine with so Fine llc. Your line is live.
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, everybody.
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Morning, Steve.
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
Hi. My first question is what has been the. How have you been impacted by the energy situation of the world?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
Okay, my understanding is that the vitrification plant, or D flaw, you know, whatever, you know, that process in Hanford uses diesel. Is that still using diesel?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
I believe it is, Steve.
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
So isn't that, doesn't that, you know, we'll hear the stories about how every, how they're getting impacted on the West Coast. Doesn't that, you know, impact the story there relative to the efficacy of the process there?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Well, I can't speak to that, Steve. I can say that, you know, the plant's been in design and construction for 27 years. So I think they kind of made the investment in that facility the way it is. So I wouldn't expect that to change any. They are expanding its capacity to get up to the 2 million gallons a year level for production. But I don't know if they have any thoughts at all on alternative energy sources for heating those melters.
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
All right, so when you, when you say they're getting up to. They're moving to Getting up to 2 million, what type of efficiency would that be? Would that be 35? Would that be 35, 40%? Would they be increasing their efficiency from the historical efficiencies of, you know, vitrification, which is in the 30 to 40 range, you know, 40 range, 40% range.
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
I'm afraid, Steve, I just don't know enough about the flaw to be able
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
to answer that question. All right. What does EMF mean?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
Got it? Got it. Okay, so that's. Okay, so that, so anything you got from DF Law would come from emf or that's just one type.
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
That's one, that's one waste stream. Correct.
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
Okay. All right. And when. What, what I don't, what I don't follow is if they're still in transition in, out there, then why wouldn't they be giving you the tanks, you know, that are sitting there? Because they can always make up more tanks and it would be at least something important. Progress.
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
That's correct. They're building infrastructure as we speak, Steve.
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
And is that, does that. And are we talking a similar separation process that's being done on the, on the east side with the east side tanks where they're, they're separating, you know, low from high. So is that what the anticipation is there?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
That's part of the design. That's exactly right. It's called. Okay, right now they have to have a call. They call it the TSCR (Tank Side Cesium Removal). The TSCR (Tank Side Cesium Removal) is doing that separation, as you mentioned, through ion exchange. And you'll have a much bigger, larger, more robust system on the west side, but they're building one on east side too, in parallel to supplement Hyster.
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
Okay. Which could be beneficial for you if they have more.
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Yeah, that's right.
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
Okay. All right. So then from your standpoint, after you win, how long is it going to take you to scale up your capacity?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
million is what, everything or just the west side?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
That would be our total capacity. We may increase that as well. That's just kind of where we're targeting right now. And it would be for whatever waste DOE wants to send us. Liquid waste.
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
All right, fine, fine. This month, has there been an improvement in April?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
We have seen improvement.
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, like in other words, we're reporting through March. So are you seeing a change in April or are we still looking forward?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
We've seen improvement in April. I can't get into details as far as April's numbers go, but we are seeing improvement, particularly with the ETF waste being received and working on some of the other ways we've got. We see a significant increase in our forecast for the next two months. That puts us in a position that we will see a significant improvement over Q1 for sure.
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
Okay, good. What's going on with the European stuff?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
All right, changing the subject again. You mentioned mining, which that's the first I really. Well, I've heard of that, but. But. So I'm very aware of what's going on with rare, you know, rare earth and stuff like that. So what do you actually. What do you actually pull out of it when you, when you do it? Are you just cleaning the waste? Are you actually pulling out something of value?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
And that's unprecedented.
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
My understanding of rare earth, is that the real challenge there is the ability to refine. So what you're doing is before they start refining.
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Right. We're at the mine site concentrating the source material that they're looking for. So in that this is just radioactive components at this point.
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
Right. So your success makes the refining easier in essence. Right, Correct.
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
More efficient.
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
All right, Turning to, turning to PFAs. What happened, what's happening with the arrangement you made with that non PFAS fire company in Atlanta, you know that provides non PFAS product?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
So I don't think, at least I from earnings call didn't understand this until someone told me. But basically you're. Am I correct that your connection with this company that basically their fire systems are. They have huge tanks, they're replacing huge tanks of the phone, is that correct?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
That's correct.
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
Okay, good. All right. And then the last question regarding PFAS is the fact that the present EPA stopped the total ability of companies to use to have to deal with their PFAS situation. How does that impact you?
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Stephen Fine (Equity Analyst)
All right, well, keep on trucking. It's, you know, the number of opportunities I've never seen here and. Thank you.
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
Okay, thank you, Steve.
OPERATOR
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. As we have reached the end of our Q and A session, I would like to turn the call back over to management for any closing remarks.
Mark Duff (President and CEO)
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