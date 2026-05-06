NiSource Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

NiSource (NYSE:NI) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
NiSource reported strong first quarter 2026 financial performance with an adjusted EPS of $1.06, making up 52% of the projected midpoint earnings guidance for the year.
The company reaffirmed its 2026 consolidated adjusted EPS guidance of $2.02 to $2.07 per share and increased its long-term EPS CAGR target to 9-10% through 2033.
Strategic initiatives include partnerships with Amazon and Alphabet to expand energy capacity, providing significant cost savings to customers and promoting economic growth in Indiana.
Operational highlights include the safest first quarter on record for employee injuries and significant advancements in infrastructure modernization and risk reduction programs.
Management emphasized the importance of collaborative regulatory relationships and leveraging AI to enhance operational efficiency.
The company is focused on expanding its Genco model to support new data centers, with ongoing strategic negotiations for up to 3 gigawatts of capacity.
NiSource plans to invest approximately $21 billion in its base business over five years, with an additional $7.6 billion earmarked for Genco and data center-related projects.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Lloyd
Michael Lorz
Sean
OPERATOR
We are now opening the floor for question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. That star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Your first question comes from the line of Char Pereza of Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.
Andrew Kadavian
Hi, thank you. This is actually Andrew Kadavian for Char. Thanks for taking my questions. Can you talk about what you're seeing in discussions with potential customers that has allowed you to firm the 1 to 3 gigawatts in your strategic negotiations bucket to 3 gigawatts.
Lloyd
Andrew Kadavian
Thanks. And then with only 600 million of capex to serve the I guess incremental 1 gigawatt of hyperscaler load, it's a pretty capital light construct. So with the market capacity purchases you're making, how do you earn on those purchases? Can you give us some detail or color on how that flow through to earnings?
Lloyd
Sean, you want to address that?
Sean
Andrew Kadavian
Thank you. I'll leave it there.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Bill Appicelli of ubs. Your line is now open.
Bill Appicelli
Sean
Yeah, I don't think it's linear. I do think it's project specific and largely driven by what a customer needs and when they need it by from there we tried to find the most attractive resource that's appropriate to serve that demand both short term and long term and the most reasonable cost to achieve that on a long term risk adjusted basis.
Bill Appicelli
Okay, so I guess you'll just sort of update that, you know, as you announce. It'll be to your point bespoke for each deal. Right. In terms of what the actual earnings benefit will be?
Sean
That is correct. The genco model allows us to provide bespoke solutions to our counterparties and as we add to that pool we'll make it clear that we're adding that capacity in which custom and how we're serving that customer.
Bill Appicelli
Okay. And then Just, you know, under the framework of the affordability, you've increased customer benefits here today. I mean, you know, how is that resonating with the customer base, you know, with the sort of the stakeholders both on the political and regulatory front? Maybe just speak to that if this is being well received or how should we think about, you know, impacts here?
Lloyd
Bill Appicelli
Okay, I'll leave it there. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Steve Leishman of Wolf Research. Your line is now open.
Steve Leishman
Hey, good morning. Morning. So I guess what's, what's kind of interesting with these two recent deals is you're providing kind of time to power availability, which obviously is hard to find, and people, people pay for how much more timely like time to power the next few years access could you feasibly do? Because that clearly is something I think a lot of customers want,
Michael Lorz
Steve Leishman
Okay. And then just the 9 gigawatt total. Not to get too dreamy here, but just is that some kind of limit on the opportunity in the region or, you know, maybe just on your transmission system or is that something that could actually be larger over time?
Michael Lorz
Steve Leishman
Okay. And then switching gears, have to ask just on the recent governor letter to utilities in Pennsylvania and what you're, how you're interpreting that and what does it mean for your future rate case strategy and investment in Pennsylvania, if anything?
Lloyd
Steve Leishman
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Julianne Demolin Smith of Jefferies. Your line is now open.
Julianne Demolin Smith
Lloyd
Michael Lorz
Sean
Julianne Demolin Smith
Lloyd
Julianne Demolin Smith
Got it. Excellent. And just quickly, on the atm, how much latitude do you have for more deals now that you raise the ATM range or is that effectively utilized the capex increase here? I suspect you have some latitude.
Sean
Yeah, we absolutely have a lot of latitude. And our financing plan, the 400 to 600 million dollars annually that we disclosed today is already contempl filed ATM structure. Therefore we've got the capacity to handle that type of volume without impact.
Julianne Demolin Smith
Thanks, John. Appreciate it, guys. See you soon.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Eli Johnson of JP Morgan. Your line is now open.
Eli Johnson
Michael Lorz
Eli Johnson
Michael Lorz
Eli Johnson
All right, thanks.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Nick Amiguchi of Evercore isi. Your line is now open.
Nick Amiguchi
Lloyd
Michael Lorz
And as we mentioned earlier, we'll continue that discipline methodology. And as we discussed with the strategic negotiations and as was mentioned in the question prior around Microsoft and the fact that that land in Laporte, we continue to work those opportunities in just a very methodical manner. And, and as we do, we will continue to update like which gigawatts are in which portion of that pipeline of the portfolio.
Nick Amiguchi
Thanks. And then just wanted to clarify too. So there's no. In the increasing guidance, there's. There's no consideration of the 3 GW in strategic negotiations embedded within that. Correct. It's just that. That is purely up.
Lloyd
That is correct. Great.
Nick Amiguchi
Thanks guys.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Paul Fremont of Wydenberg. Your line is now open.
Paul Fremont
Thanks. Great update. I guess my question is I'd like to maybe better understand maybe the role of Shaffer generation potentially under a PPA in that 800 megawatt pool. And do you have sort of the ability for. To shift the operating costs that are now being picked up by retail customers to the data center customers?
Lloyd
So today, the way we look at the Shaffer, we, as I mentioned in my script, the second 202 order and we consider The Shaffer units part of our retail customer capacity. Our goal here is to continue to recover costs through the FERC process and has been no real consideration today of shifting that over into a ppa.
Paul Fremont
Okay, so there the pool of resources doesn't include any surplus generation that you're now getting from the Shaffer from the Shaffer plant.
Lloyd
That is correct. Shaffer is not a genco asset. Shaffer is a nipsco asset. So it is not part of the pool and it is not part of those resources. Yeah, it's a regulated asset. And there's no. And there's no PPA connection either to genco. That's correct. Shapers. There are no Nipsco base assets that are serving our existing base customers that are within the pool or PPA to the pool.
Paul Fremont
And then I guess my next question is how long would it take to supply generation to prospective new customers? And I guess that would include these two customers or the expansion of AWS and Alphabet.
Lloyd
So remember, as part of the genco model, every solution is a bespoke solution and they have bespoke ramp rates. And all those things go into consideration of timing and kind of generation we provide.
Paul Fremont
Great. And then I guess since genco is growing as a percent of your total contribution, when can we sort of expect to see separate financials,
Sean
John? Yeah, but we'll break that out once we get to a place where Genco is a more material contribution to NiSource's ongoing financial results.
Paul Fremont
Great. That's it. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Travis Miller of Morningstar. Your line is now open.
Travis Miller
Thank you. Fortunately, unfortunately, I'm going to follow on here a couple lines of questions in your comments earlier. The pool strategy. Do you need approval from the IUC for any new assets or any contracts outside of approval for just the data center contract? Essentially, are you able to serve that data center contract with any assets and purchases without regulatory approval?
Michael Lorz
Travis Miller
Yeah, absolutely. Okay, sounds good. One other quick clarifying. I think you might have raised this. You might have answered this early. But just to clarify, the 9 to 10% growth includes only the existing Amazon. Amazon expansion and the Alphabet. Right? None of that's correct.
Michael Lorz
The 90 10% growth only includes signed customer contracts. Not any strategic. No strategic negotiation.
Travis Miller
Okay, got it. And then the mechanism for flowing savings back to customers. Wonder if you could talk a little bit about that in terms of that 1.4 billion number, how that actually gets back to Nipsco customers.
Michael Lorz
Travis Miller
Okay, great. I'll leave it there. Thanks. So,
OPERATOR
thank you. I'd now like to hand the call back to Lloyd Yates for closing remarks.
Lloyd Yates
I want to thank all of you for your questions and your continued interest in NiSource. We appreciate it. Have a great day.
OPERATOR
Thank you for attending today's call. You may now disconnect. Goodbye.
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