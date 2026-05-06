Full Transcript: Kadant Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, Kadant (NYSE:KAI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Kadant reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with revenue increasing by 18% to $281.5 million and adjusted EBITDA rising 19% to $57 million.
The company highlighted robust demand in its aftermarket business, contributing to record bookings and aftermarket parts revenue, which accounted for 74% of total revenue.
Strategic initiatives include the acquisition of Vostalpena Bohler Profil, expected to be accretive to earnings in the future despite a short-term dilutive effect on EPS.
Management expressed cautious optimism about future capital project activities, noting geopolitical uncertainties and energy price fluctuations as potential challenges.
The company raised its revenue guidance for 2026 to $1.178 billion to $1.203 billion, with adjusted EPS expected to be between $12.33 and $12.68.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Michael McKenney (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Powell (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Michael McKenney (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
At this time, we will conduct the question and answer session as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Gary Prestipino with Barrington. Your line is open.
Gary Prestipino (Equity Analyst)
Michael McKenney (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Gary Prestipino (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's fine. And then this thing has 100% of aftermarket parts revenue. So it's basically recurring. Right? Okay, thank you.
Michael McKenney (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
You're welcome.
OPERATOR
Thank you very much. Our next question is from Ross Sperenblack. From William Blair. Your line is open.
Ross Sperenblack (Equity Analyst)
Hey. Good afternoon, gentlemen.
Jeff Powell (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Morning, Ross.
Ross Sperenblack (Equity Analyst)
Somewhat of a cautious tone this quarter from your European peers. It would be great to just kind of get a sense of what you're seeing by geography and also anything around Just factory utilization rates globally as well.
Jeff Powell (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ross Sperenblack (Equity Analyst)
Okay, so have you seen factory utilizations start to tail off in Europe to start the year?
Jeff Powell (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ross Sperenblack (Equity Analyst)
Okay, well, if we take out the large project in the first quarter, it looks like capital bookings were still up 20% year over year, and they've been accelerating here. And your parts have been outperforming utilization rates for the last couple of years now. Just trying to get a sense of where you think kind of the run rate demand is. And if we're starting to see the deferred maintenance start to flow, at least in the States.
Jeff Powell (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ross Sperenblack (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. Well, I mean, just also, given all the M and A you guys have done in the last two years, can you help us maybe frame what this deferred maintenance spend should look like in the bookings? I mean, is it like, is it kind of a 100 million quarterly run rate?
Jeff Powell (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ross Sperenblack (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, I mean, it looks like we're treading the right direction after. Yeah. Some headaches. And just on the capital backlog on the equipment side, I have like 193. Is that ballpark? I know that, you know, subject to change with fx.
Jeff Powell (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, actually, sorry, Ross, one second. Do you have that right here? Yeah. So backlog was 321 and you're spot on. It's 193 capital. So nice work there.
Ross Sperenblack (Equity Analyst)
Good quarter, guys. I'll pass along. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. Our next question is from Addie Maiden from DA Davidson. Your line is open.
Addie Maiden (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks for taking my questions, guys. And just a couple of quick ones for me. So coming. Looking at your FY26 sales outlook, does it still contemplate roughly like 1 to 3% organic sales growth? And can you remind us how that splits up between capital equipment and pnc?
Michael McKenney (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yep. Hang in there, Eddie. I'll flip to that. So on the sales side. Yeah, you're right in the ballpark there. At our midpoint, I have us at 2%. So, you know, right in the middle of the 1 to 3. And then what was the second part of the question, Eddie? On the split, I have that as being. Yeah, I have it being, you know, 71 parts and consumables, 29 capital.
Addie Maiden (Equity Analyst)
Awesome. Okay. And so looking at like PNC, obviously, like slightly lower year over year, was there any like one or two big factors that were like contributed to this? And would there, is there anything that would let you to be concerned around this? Maybe the lower contribution?
Michael McKenney (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Addie Maiden (Equity Analyst)
Got it. I think our report mainly talks about like the 74% versus 75% last year.
Michael McKenney (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, yeah, I have. You know, I would grant you organic on the parts and consumables front for revenue is, you know, is only up modestly, you know, on that revenue front and on the bookings front, it's up 4%.
Addie Maiden (Equity Analyst)
So. Okay, got it.
Michael McKenney (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. Thank you for the color. Appreciate it.
Addie Maiden (Equity Analyst)
You're welcome.
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you have any questions, please press STAR11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. One moment. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. So I would now like to turn it back to Jeff Powell for closing remarks.
Jeff Powell (President and Chief Executive Officer)
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