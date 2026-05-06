Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 6, 2026 11:54 AM 19 min read

Transcript: Vermilion Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/Z02K9Bq8g4m

Summary

Vermilion Energy Inc reported Q1 2026 production volumes averaging 125,600 boe per day, exceeding the upper end of guidance, largely driven by strong deep basin performance and new Montney wells.

The company generated $232 million in funds from operations with $135 million in capital expenditures, resulting in $98 million of free cash flow and reduced net debt by $50 million to $1.29 billion.

Operational highlights include joining the Rockies LNG Consortium, acquiring additional assets in Germany, and divesting interests in Croatia to focus on debt reduction and strategic asset repositioning.

Vermilion Energy Inc saw an increase in realized oil prices by over 20% and achieved a European gas sales price of $16 per MMBtu, with expectations for continued high pricing in the coming quarters.

Future guidance anticipates production to average between 123,000 and 125,000 boe per day in Q2 2026, with an increased focus on liquids-rich production to capitalize on favorable pricing.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Vermillion Q1 2026 conference call. this time all lines are in listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for an operator. This call is being recorded on May 6, 2026. I would now like to call turn the call over to Dion Hatcher, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Dion Hatcher (President and CEO)

Lars Glamstad

Lars Glamstad

Lars Glamstad

Lars Glamstad

Lars Glamstad

Lars Glamstad

Lars Glamstad

Dion Hatcher (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Jeremy McCrae (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)

Yeah, hi guys. I just want to understand more about Germany here. Your growth plans, what this new acreage potentially holds. Is there any, you know, loosening regulations? Just can you give us a bit more of a, you know, the five year outlook here for Germany and if it can be a much bigger part of the vermilion portfolio.

Dion Hatcher (President and CEO)

Darcy Kirwan

Jeremy McCrae (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)

Thanks Darcy. Maybe I'll just, just kind of a bit of a follow up there then. Is there like an M and A market here that's opening up potentially a little bit more where there could be some more deals or maybe just describe what the M and A market looks like now, assuming normalized pricing in that.

Lara

Jeremy McCrae (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)

Okay, thank you guys.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Jeremy. Your next question comes from Spencer Limming with CIBC World Markets. Please go ahead.

Spencer Limming (Equity Analyst at CIBC World Markets)

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking my question. Just kind of touching more on the regulatory environment. Are you seeing discussions are looking good, right, in terms of government policy in terms of increasing production, but has anything materialized in terms of fast tracking permits or have you heard any conversations around maybe what that might look like if the countries are looking to increase production?

Dion Hatcher (President and CEO)

Spencer Limming (Equity Analyst at CIBC World Markets)

Dion Hatcher (President and CEO)

Randy McQuaid

Dion Hatcher (President and CEO)

Thanks, guys. I'll turn it back. Spencer.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Dion Hatcher for any closing remarks.

Dion Hatcher (President and CEO)

Well, thanks again for the call and with that, we'll close the line. Enjoy the rest of your day.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved