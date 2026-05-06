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May 6, 2026 11:52 AM 38 min read

Full Transcript: Flotek Industries Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/95QB27jKEvW

Summary

Flotek Industries Inc reported a 27% increase in total revenue for Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025, with notable growth in its data analytics segment, which saw a 295% revenue increase.

The company is transitioning into a data-as-a-service business model, with significant emphasis on high-margin services and recurring revenue streams.

Flotek Industries Inc provided guidance for 2026, projecting total revenue between $270 million and $290 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $36 million and $41 million.

Operational highlights include the highest quarterly revenue for data analytics in the company's history, and the Expect Analyzer being named product of the year at the 2026 Analyzer Technology Conference.

Management highlighted a significant increase in service revenues and gross profit margins, particularly within the data analytics segment, and expressed confidence in further market share gains and sustainable growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Michael Crucelli (Moderator)

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Additionally, on March 3rd of 2026, Flotek announced its first contract within the Utilities Infrastructure sector seen on Slide 12. Leveraging our patented powertech platform, Flotek will partner with leading distributed power service providers to coordinate the installation of up to 50 megawatts of state of the art power generation equipment including advanced gas distribution and smart conditioning systems sport critical federal disaster recovery initiatives.

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

First, our DASH driven strategy ensures predictable recurring revenue and cash flow delivering stability and long term value.

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Von Clement (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, if you would like to ask a question, please. like to ask a question, please press star and then one. Your question may now be asked. This is the operator speaking. Getting a lot of background noise on your end. Can you hear us? Yes, Jeff Grant, please go ahead. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jeff Grant

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Grant

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Grant

Great. Appreciate those details, Ryan. I will turn it back. Thank you.

Rob Brown

Thank you. Next question comes from Rob Brown with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Good morning. Congratulations on all the progress. Just following up on the 200 megawatt pipeline you just talked about. How does the cadence of the quotes that market work? I think you sort of said you're building into 27, but you know, how does the cadence work and how's the revenue kind of flow through for you as those come into the mix?

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Rob Brown

Okay, great. And then on the 57 units that you have deployed around order, how's the order book pipeline look for that product? Seems like it's really growing nicely. You know, how do you sort of see that order book building or the pipeline building?

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Rob Brown

Okay, thank you, I'll turn it over.

Sweeney

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Sweeney

Are those conditioning skids that you're building and expect to come to be available at mid year, are they all factored in into your guidance or are they sort of layered in as you go through the year into next year?

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Sweeney

Great, I appreciate it. Thanks guys.

Don

Hey Don, you there? Yeah, sorry, I didn't hear the operator. Hope you all are doing well. Ryan, I wanted to ask about your comment about the US pressure pumping business either on the third party side or with profrac. What are you seeing out there? I mean we're hearing that a lot more pressure pumping is going to work. Just kind of your thoughts around that and chemical sales whether it be domestically or through or through Profrac there?

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Von Clement (Chief Financial Officer)

So Don, just to give you a little bit, a little bit of numbers around that, when you look at the first quarter external chemistry revenue from 2025 of $22 million, obviously we're down this quarter. We do believe by the end of the year we can see those kind of numbers on a quarterly basis that we saw in the first quarter of 2025. So getting back to where we were last year, which would be a big growth driver as we sit today.

Don

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Don

I appreciate the color guys. I'll turn it back, thanks.

Goshi Sri

Your next question comes from the line of Goshi Sri from Singular Research. Your line is now open.

Ryan Ezell (Chief Executive Officer)

Hello, guys, can you hear me? Yeah, we got you.

Goshi Sri

Okay. Good morning. Thank you for taking my call. On the gross margins coming in at 22.2, I think the DNA is already at 50% of gross profit as the shortfall penalty mechanism kind of resets through 2026 and DA shares continue to grow. How should we think about the pace of Gross margin expansion? Is 25, 27% realistic range by second half of 26 or are there other offsets we should model?

Von Clement (Chief Financial Officer)

Goshi Sri

I just have one more question. On the, on the, on the Q1 deck you flagged the EPA flare. Monitoring enforcement has been kind of rolled back. Given that Verical was generating around 2 to 2 and a half million at around 60% gross margin in 25. How much of that demand has deteriorated from what you originally expected? Is that business pivoting towards voluntary or international regulatory framework to offset that headwind?

Von Clement (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Michael Cortelli. Please continue, sir.

Michael Cortelli

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

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