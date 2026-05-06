Full Transcript: Flotek Industries Q1 2026 Earnings Call

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Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the FlowTech First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call at this time, all lines and listen only mode. Following presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Crucelli, VP of Commercial. Please go ahead sir.

Thank you and good morning. We are thrilled to have you with us for Flotek Industries Inc's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Today I'm joined by Ryan Ezell, Chief Executive Officer and Von Clement, Chief Financial Officer. We'll begin with prepared remarks on our operations and financial performance followed by Q and A. Yesterday we released our first quarter results, 2026 full year guidance and an updated investor presentation, all available on our investor relations website. This call is being webcast with a replay available shortly afterward. Please note that today's comments may include forward looking statements. These are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our projections. For a full discussion of risk factors, please review our earnings release and most recent SEC filings. Please also refer to the reconciliations in our earnings release and investor presentation for non GAAP measures. With that, I will turn the call over to our CEO Ryan Ezell.

Thank you Mike and good morning to everyone. We appreciate your interest in Flotek and your participation today as we review our first quarter 2026 operational and financial results. In the first quarter of 2026, Flotek Industries Inc further positioned its industrialized pivot and transformational growth storyline through the continued execution of its corporate strategy driven by the power convergence of innovative real time data and chemistry solutions. As shown on slide 3, Flotek has laid the foundation for a data driven growth trajectory built on diverse recurring revenue, high margin services and proprietary technologies that create value for our customers and improve returns for our shareholders. The strategic transition of the company into a data as a service business model continues to gain momentum while expanding the total addressable market for the company. As a result, Flotek's data analytics segment grew exponentially while our differentiated chemistry segment outpaced the market in a challenging environment through an unwavering commitment to safety, service quality, innovation and total value creation. Now, before I discuss the company's vantage point on the evolving geopolitical and macroeconomic dynamics within the sector, I'd like to touch on some key highlights for the first quarter referenced on Slide 4 that von Will discuss later in the call Company Total revenue grew 27% as compared to the first quarter of 2025, highlighted by 295% growth in data analytics, which was the highest quarterly revenue for data analytics in the company's history. Chemistry technologies revenue increased 13% despite three year lows in completions activity in North America, which was also the highest quarterly revenues in over seven years, company gross profit climbed 25% versus the first quarter 2025. It's impactful to note that data analytics accounted for 50% of the company gross profit versus 8% in the prior year quarter, marking a major milestone in Flotek's transformation. Total company adjusted EBITDA grew 44% year over year and Flotek Industries Inc's Expect Analyzer was named product of the year at the 2026 Analyzer Technology Conference. And finally, 2026 guidance builds upon a multi year trend of revenue and profitability growth as the company executes on its strategic initiatives to provide long term resiliency and profitability as shown on slide 5. Most importantly, these results were achieved with zero lost time incidents in the field of operations. I want to thank all of our employees for their hard work and commitment to safety and service quality and in achieving these outstanding results. Now turning to the larger picture for the energy and infrastructure sector, we share the viewpoint that the ongoing situation in Iran will have impactful and potentially long term implications on global supply and energy security that will demand action. The structural disruption in the Middle east has catalyzed a fundamental shift in supply side dynamics, establishing a higher baseline for energy security and recalibrating the risk profile of regional supply. As cumulative production deficits and reductions in strategic reserves are trending towards a billion barrels, we expect increased investment in localized oil and gas developments, while geographies that do not possess resources resources look to rapidly diversify energy security exposure. All of these factors point towards a fundamentally tighter energy market than what existed just 60 days ago and support a stronger commodity pricing environment for increased upstream activities. Layering in the expanding power demand driven by AI data centers and industrial reshoring combined with the reliability issues of an aging transmission infrastructure, the expectations for tailwinds within the energy sector further strengthen. North America is already showing sign early indicators of recovery as completions activity white space has all but disappeared for the first half of 2026 for the first half of 2026 with spot work interest increasing throughout the remainder of the year. Our legacy pressure pumping customers continue to capitalize on the portfolio diversification opportunity provided by the demand for remote power generation. Flotek is poised to support emerging customers with products and services that help protect their assets while optimizing their operating operational performance and fuel efficiency. With multi year waiting lists for turbines and reciprocating engines, protecting these capital intensive investments is critical along with enabling reliability standards that exceed the greater than 99% uptime requirements requirements.

Transitioning from the macro view, let's dive into details starting with slide 9. I want to spotlight the remarkable progress in our data analytics segment. We saw Service revenues increase 785% in the first quarter 2026 versus the first quarter 2025, driving gross profit margin to 75% versus 38% in the prior year period. This strong growth is powered by our flagship upstream applications, Power Services and Digital valuation, both of which are generating significant contracted wins and a robust recurring revenue backlog. Shown on slide 10. Highlighting these wins are First 21 Power Services Measurement units added since closing our original Powertech deal. These are in addition to the primary long term Powertech contract assets. There's a 27 unit order from a large OFS customer with an expanding distributed power fleet to monitor field gas for power generation and and digital valuation of fuel quality and consumption a 15 unit order from a major midstream customer for real time crude and concentrate quality measurement and also a deployment of a smartscid rental to a major IOC to optimize gas quality with real time blending of field gas and CNG which is one of

the first applications of its kind. We also deployed rental assets to support our large utilities recovery power contract in Montana. This momentum has accelerated with these new contracts expanding our expected backlog for the remainder of the year in 2026 to $34.1 million and our three year expected backlog to more than $90 million. Power services led this growth, further reinforcing our shift towards high margin recurring revenue streams. Flotex Power Services has evolved from a novel analytical approach to into a transformative solution for the energy infrastructure sector that we call Powertech.

What began as advanced analytics has grown into a comprehensive end to end fuel management platform redefining performance standards and operations within the sector as shown on Slide 11. Our expanding portfolio of patents and field proven use cases position Flotek as a leader across the natural gas value chain. When considering the velocity of our measurement, we deliver unmatched real time fuel monitoring, conditioning blending and engine control to optimize performance and safety for behind the meter distributed power operations. The success of Flotek's power services applications is expanding rapidly as we expect to have proprietary real time analyzers on more than 50% of the currently active North American EFRAC and natural gas-powered fleets by year end.

We are pleased to announce that we have initiated phase one of the project which includes the mobilization of 12 megawatts of distributed power combined with our proprietary gas conditioning and distribution skids to the infield staging area while the site prep work is completed. First power is expected in the third quarter 2026. Now let's transition to slide 13 where we'll dive into our second upstream application, digital Valuation. This groundbreaking use case sets a new standard in the oil and gas industry, delivering unprecedented transparency in minimizing enterprise risk for producing wells like never before through real time digital twinning of the custody transfer process. In the fourth quarter 2025, Flotek reported a historic milestone in natural gas measurement. The EXPEC Spectrometer became the first optical instrument to achieve the stringent reproducibility and repeatability requirements of the oil and gas industry standard for custody transfer GPA 2172, also known as API 14.5. We believe the expect speed, accuracy, durability and qualification under the rigorous measurement standards outlined in GPA 2172 will provide a significant advantage in discussions with prospective customers and as we aggressively expand its manufacture and field deployment.

In March of 2026, the Xpect Analyzer was named Product of the year at the 2026 Analyzer Technology Conference, further exemplifying its differentiated capabilities Since completing our digital valuation pilot program in the third quarter of 2025, we exited the year at 25 active units deployed. Furthermore, 2026 is off to a great start with that number more than doubling to 57 units currently deployed or contracted for delivery. It is clear that execution of our transformational strategy to grow the data analytics segment through upstream applications is gaining traction, but what is most important is what it means it means for our stakeholders and investors.

Secondly, our proprietary data technologies and superior measurement accuracy enable velocity and decision control that establish a high barrier to entry, secure client loyalty and support, our value based service model. And finally, long term high margin subscriptions position Flotek for sustained growth and margin expansion driving significant shareholder value over time. And lastly, let's move to our Chemistry Technology segment which continues to deliver robust performance driven by the differentiation of our prescriptive chemistry management services and our expanding international presence. Slide 15 highlights the resilient performance of our Chemistry Technology segment, which delivered a 13% increase in total revenue for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025, despite a 21% decline in the average North American frac fleet count over the same period according to Primary Vision data. As mentioned earlier, we believe we have reached the trough of the cycle and see encouraging indicators for cautious optimism in the second quarter of 2026 and beyond. We continue to closely monitor operational and supply chain risk to our international operations Amid the ongoing conflicts in the Eastern Hemisphere, it's evident that our chemistry team has executed our strategy flawlessly. As we move into the second quarter of 2026 and beyond, the opportunities leveraging the convergence of prescriptive chemistry management and data services move to the forefront through high margin services that improved operator ROI. These advanced DAs driven services include smart chem add units, real time flowback monitoring and implementation of prescriptive geological targeting. Looking ahead, I am more confident than ever in Flotek's momentum and our ability to drive sustained profitable growth as we execute our transformative corporate strategy. We are firmly positioning Flotek as a high growth technology leader in the energy and infrastructure sectors, accelerating innovation through the powerful integration of real time data analytics and advanced chemistry solutions that are tailored to precisely meet our customers evolving needs. Now I'll turn the call over to BON to provide key financial highlights.

Thanks, Ryan. Good morning everyone. Our first quarter results build upon record setting 2025 we issued our initial guidance for 2026 at points toward continued strong growth in revenue and adjusted ebitda. Quarterly highlights included achieving our highest quarter of total revenue since the fourth quarter of 2017, driven by the largest quarterly contribution from PROFRAC in the more than four year history of our supply agreement and the second consecutive quarter in which our Data analytics segment surpassed 10 million in revenue. Total revenues for the quarter increased 27% year over year and 4% sequentially, driven by continued strength in related party revenue which increased 21 million or approximately 70% compared to the year ago. Quarter of that increase, roughly 14 million, was related to chemistry revenue, while approximately 7 million was attributable to the Powertech lease agreement. External customer chemistry revenue declined 30% 3% year over year, but was flat on a sequential basis, which we view as an encouraging sign. As Ryan touched upon earlier, we expect external chemistry revenue to increase in the second quarter amid improving customer engagement, reinforcing our belief that completion activity levels are stabilizing and may be in the early stages of recovery as we move through the year. Data analytics delivered another strong quarter with service revenue increasing significantly compared to the prior year period. As Highlighted on Slide 9, service revenue accounted for 82% of DA revenue this quarter, up sharply from the year ago quarter, helping to drive first quarter DA gross profit margin to 75%, a 200 basis point improvement. Sequentially, Data analytics segment revenue represented 15% of total company revenue in the first quarter, significantly up from 5% in the year ago quarter. As highlighted in the earnings release, we began mobilizing equipment to location relative to our Disaster Recovery Power Services contract. As a result of this incremental revenue, we are forecasting sequential growth in data analytics during the second quarter. As noted on Slide 12, we currently expect 2026 revenues from this contract to total approximately $12 million before consideration of the contract extension, gross profit increased 25% as compared to the year ago quarter. First quarter gross profit as a percentage of revenue totaled 22% which equated with the year ago quarter. Despite the nearly $5 million reduction in the order shortfall penalty as compared to the first quarter of last year, SG&A expenses increased 10% year over year, primarily driven by higher non cash stock based compensation related to the timing of our long term incentive grants. For context, our 2026 grants were issued in the first quarter, whereas the 2025 grants were made in the fourth quarter on a sequential basis. SG&A declined 9% reflecting lower legal and professional fees. As revenue continued to scale this quarter, we saw meaningful leverage in our G and A expenses excluding stock compensation. G and A declined to 8.7% of revenue down from 10.5% in the year ago quarter. That nearly 200 basis point improvement below the gross profit line reflects the efficiency of our cost structure and was a key driver in the year over year expansion and adjusted EBITDA margin in the first quarter of this year. Net income for the quarter was 4.7 million or $0.12 per share compared to 5.4 million or $0.17 per share in the prior year quarter. The year over year decline was primarily driven by higher depreciation and interest expense related to the Powertech acquisition that closed during the second quarter of 2025 as well as a higher effective tax rate. For the first quarter, our effective tax rate was approximately 26% compared to only 1% in the year ago period, reflecting adjustments that we previously discussed related to our valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. As an update to our prior expectations, we now anticipate our effective tax rate to be in the range of 23 to 26% going forward, the vast majority of which will be non cash and that incorporates estimated state taxes on top of the 21% federal rate per share metrics for the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the year ago quarter also included a higher share count as a result of the 6 million shares issued in conjunction with the Powertech acquisition in the second quarter of last year. Our earnings released yesterday included our guidance for 2026 as shown on slide 4, we're estimating total revenue in a range of 270 to 290 million and adjusted EBITDA in a range of 36 to 41 million. The midpoints of these metrics imply growth of 18% and 17% respectively as compared to 2025. As a reminder, our adjusted EBITDA numbers presented in the release and the presentation, including our guidance, do not add back non cash amortization of contract assets, which totaled 2.2 million in the first quarter and are expected to total 6.2 million for the remainder of 2026. On the balance sheet, you may note a new line item called Equipment Credit Related Party. As part of the settlement of the 2025 OSP, we agreed to receive a 12.5 million allowance from which we can place orders for construction of power services equipment. We've already placed POs for approximately 10 million of additional distribution and conditioning assets that we expect to have in service throughout 2026. We expect to fully utilize the equipment credit in 2026 which will represent the bulk of our estimated capital expenditures budget. We believe 2026 is shaping up to be a significant year for Flotek. Importantly, we've been able to deliver consistent growth metrics while maintaining a disciplined balance sheet and low leverage as shown on Slide 16. Using the midpoint of our 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance, our leverage ratio is approximately 1 times based on net debt outstanding as of March 31. When you factor in the estimated 8.4 million in 2026 non cash amortization of contract assets, we are less than one times levered. We believe that this ultimately positions us to continue investing in growth while maintaining financial flexibility. With that, I'll turn it back to Ryan for closing remarks. Thanks von our first quarter 2026 results extend our multi year track record of consistent improvement as we continue transforming Flotek into a data driven technology leader. The data analytics segment delivered strong growth highlighted by triple digit increases in service revenue, expanding recurring revenue streams and a robust multi year backlog. Together with our resilient prescriptive chemistry management services, Flotek is well positioned to gain additional market share and drive further top and bottom line improvement. With substantial upside opportunities and in our data-driven services data driven services, we remain committed to shaping the industry's digital and sustainable future by leveraging chemistry as our common value creation platform. With our proven execution, expanding high margin capabilities and clear pathway to scale growth, Flotek Industries Inc is poised for the next phase of value creation for our investors. Operator, we're ready to open the floor for questions.

Wanted to start first, Ryan. The data point of reaching 50% of your units on frac fleet is impressive. I wanted to start there. As I recall, that was kind of how things initially started with the profrac relationship and the IP and value you guys brought from that angle and then obviously ultimately scaling that to a much larger deployment with them. I'm curious, is that kind of the goal or outcome on some of these deployments or just what kind of traction or state of conversation we're at to potentially expand the kind of market opportunity with some of these customers?

Yeah, Jeff, that's a great question. Will. I'll try to give you some pretty tangible color on how our approach to that is. And when we look at our power services business, we've taken a very methodical approach. Our background in monitoring hydrocarbon flow through our data analytics group has got over 15 years experience. So we, we took an approach at all the different basins, hydrocarbon quality, gas quality, all these areas to look at the position of where frac fleets are going to be, where potential data center locations will be, other power generation sites, et cetera, and have built our equipment and measurement techniques for those specific geographical locations and went down a pursuit plan of looking at proving our measurement, then moving into control and then finally the distribution piece. What you're seeing now is we definitely targeted our primary experience, customer base which is around EFRAC natural gas power. And most of these customers are now are aggressively moving into other behind the meter distributed power platforms. And so when you look at our original work that started back in 2022 with Profrac. Right. And then you look at the continued growth of North America's EFRAC fleets and natural gas fleets, we've done, the team's done a great job at working with a multitude of other clients to get our Varax or Expec units out on location to start measuring gas quality, whether it for digital valuation, exposure and volume pieces, or for potential conditioning. And this is always the first step in our sales process. And we're proud to announce that between current already awarded work and the recent POS we've just received, by the end of the year we will have a analyzer on location for over 50% of these what I call higher tech or upper tier level fleets, which is a phenomenal step in terms of what we're doing here. And we're hoping that that evolves into our ability to further advance their conditioning and or optimization of it, whether it be in reciprocating engines or turbines or even their natural gas pumping fleet. And so that's just part of our execution of our sales process.

Got it, Got it. Thanks for those details for my follow up on the utility infrastructure side of things. Appreciate you guys putting some data on the impact to 26. What are you guys kind of expecting? I know we're still early here, but where do you think potentially build beyond this phase one and the 12 megawatts that you guys put out? Is there, are there additional phases under consideration or is that kind of your best guess for what the steady state work of that contract could be?

Yeah. So right, right now, after we did the initial assessment, Jeff, we've got it looks to be there are two primary sites which are phase one and phase two. Phase one is obviously moving forward. We've mobilized the additional, the first 12 megawatts of location with our proprietary conditioning and distribution equipment and plan to have that site active in the back half of the year. We do believe that with the success of that project, we will initiate into a phase two, which will probably any move an additional 15 to 20 megawatts for that secondary phase. The timing on that at best would be the very end of the year, probably more into the 2027 timeframe, if we're, if we're being honest about looking at what it takes for site prep for that location. But we do expect this work to continue Past just our six month measurement part of the contract. But again I think in a lot of our guidance we've been conservative until we officially lock that down. But we do expect this project in the end to be between 25 to 30 megawatts with all of our gas distribution equipment on location. Another point to note, Jeff, we talked about our primary goals of growing our power services related to the oilfield power. But what's exciting to note is that now based on the Basin studies we're doing and recent work we're starting now to see our tentacle stretch out into other areas around data center growth as well as other behind the behind the meter power generation opportunities where we're seeing sight into 200 plus megawatts of power generation and conditioning opportunities that are coming in a pipeline that we are actively pursuing through the back half of the year and probably roll into sometime like the 2027 timeframe. So that pipeline is continuing to grow and fill up. What's also been interesting is that we've actually got Varex units, own two different large turbine gas fire powered power plants. We've been monitoring fuel quality, the percentage of ethane in the natural gas, how we monitor and optimize fuel and all those projects running too. So a lot of exciting things happening in the power services market for Flotek which is, you know, are going to, if you look at it, offer us potential upside and where we are in the numbers in the back half of the year and particularly rolling into 27.

Yeah, well obviously our Rob, our primary goal is around the gas conditioning and fuel optimization services and they kind of come the different ways where traditionally we are usually the primary gas conditioning equipment for let's say emergency power startups or peak power support because they are using really raw fuel gas that could potentially be, you know, wet or different applications to it and often cases there's obviously some power shortages there. So we're able to leverage our relationships with current customers to help pass through a bring some of those power generation assets to it. And then when you move over into the data centers. Those are some longer term plays where we are as they're improving the fuel efficiency and or depending on their geographical location, on the gas quality or pipeline quality, you know, that's where we come into to play on those on the heavy side. Those are typically coming out to be a little bit, you know, on the longer end of what I say our sales pursuit cycle is because there's engineering, there's proven out, there's gas testing, sampling, all those pieces come in there. And just from the sheer fact of as we're pursuing that pipeline and we're already, you know, halfway or into May, that's the reason why I say those are probably more 20, 27 revenue generating opportunities. However, there is opportunities always to pull some of these forward, particularly on those where power assets are already on location, they're having optimization issues or gas quality issues. We're getting pulled in by a lot of clientele to take a look and see if we can fix those problems.

Yeah, you know, I would say definitely if you look at the fact of when we just talked a, a few weeks ago, those numbers are more than doubled on issued POS and contracted delivery and what's been put in the field. What's interesting is it kind of, it's definitely not a linear growth issue. What we're seeing is we're seeing double digit orders of units, we get them installed and you're then starting to see amplified opportunities. And then what's really interesting is we're having a lot of conversations with the midstream providers which is really the main target audience. And we feel like once we get a solid acceptance rate below, we've got two major midstream customers right now that are looking and these guys alone, if they do any type of scaled purchases, you could triple the current active number on a couple of pos. And so I think what you're now going to start to see is we hope to start seeing this increase in definitely a non linear fashion. And so when you start looking at the target number of units that we have put out there, we want to try to get to roughly 150 by year end. Those numbers are definitely a striking distance of what we want to do on custody transfer with potential upside.

Thank you next question comes from Secretary Sweeney with the Roth Capital. Please go ahead. Thanks for taking my call. Wanted to talk about obviously digital analytics or digital the visual analytics. Great opportunity. Lots of opportunities starting to emerge as you're looking at the playing field. I mean what do you need to maybe solidify some of these orders, get the product out there a little bit further. Maybe some of the choke points. Do you need some more investment sales? Is it more time oriented, more testing? Just trying. You know, it feels like we're on the cusp of a few different opportunities as long as well as some longer opportunities. But just want to see internally what you need to do to keep that moving along at the fastest pace possible.

Yeah, so if we we kind of got to break it down again. We look at let's just talk power services components. Yeah, we got to kind of break it down into phases of measurement plus conditioning and then control and distribution. So we're making great headway because we talk about the number of measurements to be it before the end of the year. The majority of those POs are already received. We're in the process now manufacturing field deployment of the analyzers into the operations then comes into what's probably the better revenue growth component is when we move into conditioning. And we mentioned around our first I would call modified smart blending skid where it's actually monitoring the volumes of CNG to field gas for a flat BTU quality that we're seeing every five seconds. That's the first of its kind in the field to do that. And what happens is as you get these analyzers on location, the next step is putting pieces of equipment like that as being the next step in the phase. And so as Bond mentioned, We've already issued POS to build out $10 million dedicated towards the next generation of our conditioning and distribution assets. And so for us we're expecting a big majority of that equipment to come online by mid year and then you're going to start to see it have potential impact and upsides and uptake into the industry. So we are definitely putting at minimum $12 million into capital assets for conditioning. There's potential you could see even more than that as a business cases arise. And so I we've continued to amplify our sales force. We actually have open positions now to fail to put more salespeople on the ground. We picked up a couple of other large scale engineering firms that are involved in design builds for data centers, et cetera and they're getting comfortable our equipment. And the last piece that I'll tell you is still pretty exciting is we're in some extremely in depth conversations with the OEM engine providers. As you know, most of them on reciprocating and or turbines projects are sold out for the next three years and they're doubling and tripling their capacity and we are way down the road at ability to be able to control engines by methane number and WABI index. So look for some exciting things for us on that aspect to provide layered in additional upside opportunities depending on the distribution schedule we could potentially see in the back part of the year.

I would say they're layered in conservatively is where I would look at it. So as they come online and we have them that kind of objected utilization rates, there's definitely room and higher utilization rate and then coming online sooner to add in there and you know Jerry, this is kind of the new frontier for us. We'll get. We're getting a better understanding I would say. We traditionally look to more of these conservative components in there with opportunities to really push the envelope on asset utilization and return on these investments. And so we have pretty positive outlook for this back part of the year.

Yeah, Don, we're in that vantage point. Right. Basically, we kind of break it up into the first half of the year. The second half of the year where we had a lot of potential things in this first half have now really solidified. The majority of this spot call white space is gone, particularly on the target customers that we have which are using Tier 4 dual-fuel, direct drive, natural gas or E fleets. And so we're starting to see an uptick there. Our expectation is our our external chemistry customers will continue to strengthen from Q2 onward. And we're getting more and more details on the back half of the year where you're starting to see the spot work go up. The availability of this upper tier equipment. Don is almost gone now. It's pretty tight, which is good for the market. And then so for that translating into chemistry sales, you've seen that play out with our related party revenues with profrec. These fleets have moved into a lot of the gas basins where they have great positioning. We picked up a lot of chemistry there. And so we expect this to transcend to some of our other customers. And then, you know, also I would say that our external business is slightly impacted by a little bit of weather in the first part of Q1 and some normal repair and maintenance cycles and all businesses are starting to pick up. Even more importantly is there's a lot of optimism for our frac business in the Middle East. We got through the trial stages. We expect large deployments of our chemistry to start to hit the ground this quarter. And we're already now moved up. We're on two operating fleets, looking looking to pick up one to two more by the end of the year. So you're going to see a lot of stage work coming from the Middle east which is going to start to bolster our external chemistry revenue mix a lot. So I hope that gives you a little bit more color on what we're seeing. But I think I'm getting a lot more, a lot more bullish on it. And you know, there's still a lot of talks around the capital discipline piece to where to get a fleet built require long term commitment. But there's a lot of the higher end tier 4 and E fleets are getting all called out right now.

Yeah, and that, and that was going to be my next question on whether, whether or not the Middle east impacted that 14 million that you're, that you generated this year or not. It sounds like it didn't. It was more kind of year end related. But any comments around that and just getting chemicals into the Middle East. I know you were talking about going to the west coast of Saudi and bring them in either through Egypt or the west coast of Saudi. Just any thoughts around that logistics part too?

Yeah, I would say that right now international business dime was extremely light in Q1 because we talked about the logistics delays. I've been very pleased with our team's logistics plan for delivery. We're going to see in Q2 we're actually starting to see chemicals get on the ground a few weeks earlier than expected. And with our biggest customer there, they're pleased about that. And we're starting to see a pickup in the total number of stages. And then looking here domestically, our chemistry team has done a phenomenal job at picking out some opportunities and growing the business. What's been very interesting is we always talk about the convergence of our data business and our chemistry business. We're starting to see that play out where there's opportunities to utilize our EXPEC units and two channel Varex units for flowback control, crude and gas quality as well as our new advanced real time Chemed units and which use microdoses on concentrates, et cetera. So all these things are fueling not only differentiation but significant growth opportunities for the, for the chemistry and resulting like some high margin data services too.

So I'll let Bon comment a couple more around just the hard numbers. I think one thing that's going to impact us is we've continued to see overall gross margin improvement even with reductions of what we've seen with the OSP that that thing is dwindling down to minimal effect. Now the part that's probably going to play the most role is how much actual distributed power revenue is coming through the P and L because traditionally if we're pulling through distributed power working with one of our big customers or colleague groups that do that, we typically just have a minimal markup on that. And so it kind of dilutes some of the profitability like when you particularly say our contract in Montana, whereas traditionally speaking our conditioning skids alone coming at the 81st percent gross margin. And so depending on how much additional megawatts move into the back half of the year it could dilute that down and bond. You can provide a little additional color on that. Yeah, I mean I think, I think in the back half we will see margin expansion, but I think it's hard to really forecast that because like we just mentioned, we are going to expect an, in a pretty sizable increase in external chemistry revenue. So when you look at how the gross margin plays through with a chemistry business that's also growing at, at smaller margins racing against a DA business that's growing at higher margins, you know, I think 25% by the end of the year is possible, but we are forecasting gross margins to continue to move up. Awesome.

Yeah, so I think that there's no doubt it's been a slight bit of softness to it here domestically. Now again we do have a fleet to stand relatively, relatively busy. But I think in terms of it being a rapid growth mechanism domestically it's been slowed a bit. Now what we are seeing is deployment internationally and when you look at it, we also look at it here on the state side. Two particular states around New Mexico and Colorado are advancing their utilization of the equipment. So like I say, it doesn't compare in opportunity to the digital valuation or power services. But it's, but it's been relatively steady with some domestic pressure on it in Texas. But New Mexico and Colorado still looks to be going pretty strong. I think what we're seeing with it is instead of it being that, that mobile 14 day test path thing, they're looking at it more into an overall operational efficiency and the real time tuning of the flare to where they get into a, one of the lower emitter statuses, carbon capture type things on operational efficiency. And we're seeing that not only play out here domestically, but we're also seeing that growth internationally.

Thank you. Join us at some of our upcoming investor events on May 26th to the 28th. You can catch us at the Louisiana Energy Conference, taking meetings and giving an Investor presentation on June 16th and 17th at the Planet MicroCap 2026 conference. At the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and August 17th and 18th at Intercom Denver at the Westin, featuring an investor presentation and one on one meetings. For all other events and the latest info, look at the event section of our website. Yes, thanks everyone for your time today and your questions on the call. We'll speak to you soon.