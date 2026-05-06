iA Financial Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

iA Financial (TSX:IAG) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/industrial-alliance-insurance-and-financial-services-inc/2026/05/06/aast-quarter-results-resultats-du-premier-trimestre/play
Summary
IAMGOLD Corp reported a strong financial performance with a 12% increase in core EPS, reaching $3.25 and a core ROE of 17.5%, meeting their 2026 target.
The company announced leadership changes, including the creation of a new Executive Vice President role focused on acquisition-driven business development.
IAMGOLD Corp's solvency ratio stood at 134%, supported by $155 million of organic capital generation, and announced an 11% increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.10 per share.
The company saw a 10% year-over-year increase in premiums and deposits, and a 31% increase in assets under management and administration.
IAMGOLD Corp expanded its NCIB to allow repurchases of up to 8% of public float, reflecting strong capital generation and a focus on returning capital to shareholders.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Carolyn Drouen (Head of Investor Relations)
Denis Ricard
Denis Ricard
Denis Ricard
Denis Ricard
Denis Ricard
Denis Ricard
Denis Ricard
This result highlights the underlying demand in the US Life insurance market with continued focus on profitable growth in US dealer services. First quarter sales totaled US$273 million compared to a strong US$306 million.
Denis Ricard
Denis Ricard
Denis Ricard
Core ROE remained solid at 17.5% at March 31, already meeting our 2026 objective. This reflects disciplined execution across the organization, strong business fundamentals and continued focus on capital efficiency. Organic capital generation continues to be a key strength. During the first quarter we generated $155 million of organic capital, positioning us well toward our objective of generating more than $700 million of organic capital for the full year.
Denis Ricard
Eric Gerbin (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary)
Eric Gerbin (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary)
Denis Ricard
OPERATOR
Certainly. We'll now begin the question and answer session. To join the question queue, you May press star then 1. On your telephone keypad, you'll hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, Please press star then 2. First question comes from Gabrielle Dishon with National Bank. Please go ahead.
Gabrielle Dishon
Hey, good morning. I want to my first question to be about the non-core market experience. There's an 87 million negative experience in the public and private equity portfolio. Can you maybe break that down a bit? Was that private equity related or infrastructure? Any specific issue there? And also if there's any seasonality to that type of thing, because last year Q1, we also saw a pretty big negative number.
Alain Bergeron (Chief Investment Officer)
Gabrielle Dishon
Well, with the seasonality part, I don't know if you mark your private equity portfolios once a year or every quarter or what, because Q1, Q4 of last year, sorry, there was another negative, but I don't know what the breakdown was last year.
Alain Bergeron (Chief Investment Officer)
So we mark our book at every quarter. So there is now it's not exactly 25% per quarter, but it's not a bad rule of thumb. Now it turns out that in Q4 that's the quarter where we have the most valuation because it's the actual marks and EV plus a forecast of what's coming in Q1. But in general it's not a bad rule of Tom to use that everything's marked quarterly.
Denis Ricard
Gabrielle Dishon
Denis Ricard
Sean O'Brien (Chief Growth Officer for US Operations)
Gabrielle Dishon
Alrighty. I'll leave it at that. Thanks.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Doug Young with Desjardins Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Doug Young
Denis Ricard
Yeah, I'll leave Eric to answer. More specifically it's Denis here. But I would say that we're quite pleased where we are right now with the US dealer business in terms of the gradual improvement. So as you said, we've got some good earnings during this quarter that we were pleased with. And Eric can provide a bit more details about your question.
Eric Gerbin (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary)
Doug Young
And just, you know, I know you don't give the split, but I think it used to be around 80 insured or 80 admin and 20 insured or something. It's still. It's still. Well, like insured is still well below 50%, I would assume.
Eric Gerbin (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary)
Yeah. You're referring, Doug, to reinsured product. And this is for the insured product at the top. Even though we take on insurance risk, in some cases we reinsure partially the product. And in some cases, like the admin product, it's fully reinsured.
Doug Young
And then. Yeah, just like the outlook for that business. I don't know if that's Sean or you, Eric, or.
Sean O'Brien (Chief Growth Officer for US Operations)
Doug Young
Okay. So it doesn't look like there's any big change in your gradual profitability improvement for that business. And then second question. Denny, you mentioned something in your opening remarks, I think around mutual fund sales that were impacted by an isolated factor. And if you excluded that you had net in sales. Did I hear that correctly? And if so, what was the isolated factor?
Denis Ricard
Yeah, and I will leave it to Stefan to just give some details.
Stefan Bourbonnet
Doug Young
And what was the isolated fact? So was this just like just normal variation or was there like a big
Stefan Bourbonnet
normal just out of stock? Like I said, it's more cyclical. So it was just out of style considering the current environment we're in. So nothing to isolate specifically, but it'd been obviously a drag on our overall sales.
Doug Young
I appreciate the color.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Tom McKinnon with BMO. Please go ahead. Yeah, thanks.
Tom McKinnon
Eric Gerbin (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary)
Tom McKinnon
And what percentage of your US individual sales does this IMO represent? And are they. Is this IMO placing any new business with you going forward?
Sean O'Brien (Chief Growth Officer for US Operations)
Yes, it's less than 5% of our sales. So you look at the last year's growth, I can't remember what it was around 30, 32. So it would have been around something 5% less than that. And that I'm always still dealing with this and working with very decisively in getting rid of those agents and changing their practice to make sure they're not bringing agents with a high lapse rate or high early lapse rate.
Tom McKinnon
Oh, so it wasn't the entire imo, it was just some agents within that imo.
Sean O'Brien (Chief Growth Officer for US Operations)
Small. Yeah. Small contained group within. Within one imo.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Paul Holden with cibc. Please go ahead.
Paul Holden
Eric Gerbin (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary)
Denis Ricard
Yeah, maybe. One thing I'd like to add on your second point regarding the buyback increase from 5% to 8% has nothing to do with tax rate. Actually we needed more flexibility for the buybacks. The pace right now, as you've seen in the quarter was such that because we are generating excess capital, we want to be opportunistic about the buyback. So we needed that flexibility. But it has nothing to do with tax rate.
Paul Holden
I understand. So to that point then, I mean, given you had the visibility, you've planned for it, clearly there are levers you feel you can pull to offset it. I mean, are there one or two you would like to highlight given it's not the ncib, or is there just. There's many small things and so there's nothing really in particular to focus on.
Denis Ricard
I would say that there's many, many small things that, you know, we can pull. So yeah, we feel confident about that.
Paul Holden
Denis Ricard
Paul Holden
Okay, and just one final one point of clarity. The Canadian morbidity experience this quarter, unrelated to the special markets experience last quarter, is that correct?
Eric Gerbin (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary)
Absolutely. It has nothing to do with the student business. I said last quarter that we did what we had to do with the reserve strengthening and it's behind us. So this is clearly something that is normal variation that we've seen in morbidity, medical stuff, managing group businesses.
Paul Holden
I'll leave it there. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Once again, if you have a question, please press star. Then one. The next question is from Mario Mendonca with TD Securities. Please go ahead.
Mario Mendonca
Denis Ricard
Mario Mendonca
Do you see any lingering legal liability for industrial analysis?
Eric Gerbin (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary)
Denis Ricard
OPERATOR
This concludes the question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Carolyn Drouin for any closing remarks.
Carolyn Drouen (Head of Investor Relations)
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