Full Transcript: Weyco Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ncvykvxv/
Summary
Weyco Group reported flat net sales of $68 million in Q1 2026 compared to the previous year, with consolidated gross earnings slightly declining to 44.2% from 44.6%.
Net earnings improved by 10% to $6.1 million, with diluted earnings per share rising from $0.57 to $0.64.
The North American wholesale segment saw a 1% decline in sales, primarily due to weaker performance in Stacy Adams and Boggs brands, while Florsheim showed growth.
Retail segment sales increased by 2%, driven by strong e-commerce performance, despite a slight decrease in gross margins.
Florsheim Australia's sales were up 10% due to currency appreciation, though local currency sales remained flat.
The company faces uncertainty due to evolving U.S. trade policies and tariffs, with a recent Supreme Court ruling invalidating previous tariffs and ongoing tariff refund claims.
Weyco Group's cash reserves stood at $93.9 million, with no debt, and a declared dividend increase of 4% to $0.28 per share.
Management highlighted strategic focus on expanding Florsheim's market share in hybrid and casual footwear and diversifying Stacy Adams' offerings.
Operational efficiencies helped reduce selling and administrative expenses, contributing to improved operating earnings.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Judy Anderson (Chief Financial Officer)
Tom Florsheim Jr
OPERATOR
Thank you. So at this time, again, we will conduct the question and answer session as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. And please stand by while we compile Q and A questions. Okay. At this time, we have David Wright of Henry Investment Trust. Your line is now open.
Tom Florsheim Jr
Good morning, everyone. Good morning.
David Wright
Commend you for a surprisingly good quarter, given the environment, and thanks for raising the dividend. And also commend you for some really outstanding clear disclosure about your tariff picture. That's appreciated. Judy, a question. If you receive tariff refunds, what is the tax treatment?
Judy Anderson (Chief Financial Officer)
We will be taxed on them, right? So you had a deduction when you had a deduction when you paid the tariff and you have income when you get a refund? That is correct. It was part of our cost of sales last year. And so we'll get a refund this year. It'll be credit in our cost of sales and have to pay taxes on that.
David Wright
Okay. Can you give any sense of what kind of the annualized run rate tariff burden is at the current 10%?
Judy Anderson (Chief Financial Officer)
David Wright
Well, just kind of big picture. I mean, I assume you communicate somehow through a trade group or directly with, I guess, the Commerce Department. Does anybody in the administration really think that shoe manufacturing is coming back to America?
Judy Anderson (Chief Financial Officer)
David Wright
Okay, I just have a couple more. It seems like your price increases were pretty well absorbed because that's what the results suggest. Would that be your observation as well?
Judy Anderson (Chief Financial Officer)
David Wright
Okay, and then last one would be on. I mean, you took a million out of SGA year over year. That's a lot. You highlighted lower employee costs. Was that staff reduction or less compensation? How was that accomplished?
Judy Anderson (Chief Financial Officer)
David Wright
Okay, well, efficiency is a good word. You just continue to deliver great results and so great job. And thanks for taking my questions.
Judy Anderson (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, David. We appreciate your interest.
OPERATOR
Okay, thank you. And at this time, we're not showing any further questions. If anyone has last question, please hit star 11 on your telephone. Okay. This concludes the question and answer session. I would like now to turn it back to Judy Anderson for closing remarks.
Judy Anderson (Chief Financial Officer)
Judy, thank you. Just wanted to wish everybody a great day and a good rest of your week, and we'll talk to you next quarter. Thank you.
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