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May 6, 2026 11:44 AM 44 min read

Full Transcript: BorgWarner Q1 2026 Earnings Call

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=TOyGHF5S

Summary

Borgwarner Inc reported first quarter 2026 sales of $3.5 billion, with a 3% decline in organic net sales year-over-year, aligning with market trends.

The company achieved a 10.5% adjusted operating margin and returned $185 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Borgwarner Inc secured 12 new business awards across various product segments, highlighting their strength in propulsion technology and expanding capabilities in data center and industrial markets.

Key strategic initiatives include progress in turbine generator production, expected to launch in 2027, and expansion into battery energy storage systems and bi-directional microgrid inverters.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, projecting total sales between $14.0 to $14.3 billion and an adjusted EPS increase of 4% compared to 2025.

Management emphasized strong cost control measures and the ability to manage potential inflationary pressures while continuing to drive organic growth and explore M&A opportunities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Patrick Nolan (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Joe

Craig

OPERATOR

James Piccarello (Equity Analyst)

Joe

James Piccarello (Equity Analyst)

Much appreciated. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And your next question comes from Emmanuel Rosner with Wolff Research.

Emmanuel Rosner (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Great. Thank you so much. Just one follow up on the power gen side. Obviously it's still early days and a lot to learn there from customers, et cetera. Are you able to give us some color on how to think about the value proposition that your solution offers? What unit Economics look like? How does that compare with existing established solution? Just trying to understand how the conversation

Joe

Emmanuel Rosner (Equity Analyst)

Craig

OPERATOR

Great. Thank you. Thank you.

Joseph Spack (Equity Analyst)

Joe

OPERATOR

And your next question comes from Colin Langan with Wells Fargo.

Colin Langan (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Oh, great. Thanks for taking my questions. Just on the overall guidance to step back, I mean, production has come in a bit worse, raw materials have gotten better, and the guide is being held. Are there any puts and takes within that we should be thinking about? Is there favorable mix or favorable FX and any additional cost actions that may be needed to offset some of the inflation we've seen in the market?

Craig

Colin Langan (Equity Analyst)

Joe

Colin Langan (Equity Analyst)

Got it. All right, thanks for taking my question.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Chris McNally (Equity Analyst)

Joe

Chris McNally (Equity Analyst)

That's great. And I know we tried to do this math last call and obviously we're not going to get specific pricing but just ballpark like 2 gigawatt is multiples of 300 million of revenue.

Joe

Chris McNally (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Dan Levy (Equity Analyst)

Joe

Dan Levy (Equity Analyst)

Joe

OPERATOR

And your next question comes from Luke Young with Baird.

Luke Young (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Yeah, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Johopen. Maybe you could just put a finer point on how you're thinking about capital allocation as a way to maybe potentially accelerate the data center and industrial story in an inorganic sense. Is that something that you're looking at intentionally in terms of building the acquisition funnel and thinking sort of holistically and deploying capital towards these efforts?

Joe

Craig

OPERATOR

Got it. I'll meet There. Thank you. And your next question today comes from Andrew Percoco with Morgan Stanley.

Andrew Percoco (Equity Analyst)

Joe

OPERATOR

We have time for one final question and that question comes from Mark Delaney with Goldman Sachs.

Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst)

Joe

Yeah, we haven't shared that level of detail. I would say as we get into early 2027 we'll start to provide more color on the sales and a longer term view on the business. It is true we've seen recent announcements with the hyperscalers really growing their capital investments which I think bodes well for this entire data center space. But we'll provide more details as we get into late 26 or early 27. My other question was specifically on the

Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst)

auto business and China. The company spoke about a little bit of growth under market in China in the first quarter based on some program timing. Maybe talk a bit more on how you see the China market developing from here and your ability to get back to growth over market in part given some of the past when G discussed. Thanks.

Joe

Sure, Mark.

Patrick Nolan (Vice President of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

Thank you all for your great questions today. If you have any follow ups, feel free to reach out to me or my team. With that, Michael, you conclude today's call. This concludes the BorgWarner 2026 First Quarter Results Conference call. You may now disconnect.

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