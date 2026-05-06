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May 6, 2026 11:44 AM 22 min read

Canadian Utilities Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=uBfSkWmz

Summary

Canadian Utilities reported Q1 2026 adjusted earnings of $242 million, an increase from $232 million in Q1 2025, driven by growth in ATCO Energy Systems and ATCO Australia.

The company plans a $12 billion capital investment over the next five years, primarily focused on natural gas transmission, including the Yellowhead Pipeline project, which is expected to begin construction in Q3 2026.

Future growth opportunities include potential expansions of the Yellowhead Pipeline, intertie projects with neighboring provinces, and natural gas storage expansions expected to reach 130 petajoules by late 2026.

Operational excellence remains a focus, with significant cost efficiencies achieved in utilities, leading to over $500 million in savings for customers from 2023 to 2028.

Management expressed optimism about future growth, particularly in Alberta's evolving energy landscape, and highlighted financial leadership strategies to maintain strong investment-grade credit ratings.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Bob Miles (Chief Executive Officer)

Katie Patrick (Chief Financial and Investment Officer)

Asha

Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)

Bob Miles (Chief Executive Officer)

Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)

Asha

Once again, if you have a question, please press Star then one. The next question comes from John Mold with TD Cohen. Please go ahead.

Bob Miles (Chief Executive Officer)

Christina Koloko

Asha

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