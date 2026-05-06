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May 6, 2026 11:44 AM 23 min read

Full Transcript: Canadian Utilities Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=uBfSkWmz

Summary

Canadian Utilities reported strong year-over-year earnings growth in Q1 2026, with adjusted earnings of $242 million, up from $232 million in Q1 2025.

The company is focused on three strategic pillars: growth and prosperity, operational excellence, and financial leadership, with a significant $12 billion capital investment plan over the next five years.

Key projects include the Yellowhead Pipeline, which has received environmental approval and is expected to start construction in Q3 2026, and additional potential projects post-2030 such as the McNeil Converter Station.

Operational excellence initiatives have resulted in substantial cost savings, with over $500 million in savings anticipated across the utilities through 2028.

Funding strategies include issuing debentures and leveraging cash flow from regulated utilities, with no immediate need for common equity issuance.

Management expressed optimism about future growth opportunities, particularly in Australia and through natural gas storage expansions in Canada.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Bob Miles (Chief Executive Officer)

Katie Patrick (Chief Financial and Investment Officer)

Bob Miles (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Katie. With a solid first quarter in the books, we will continue to advance our strategic priorities and capitalize on the opportunities in front of us looking ahead. We remain optimistic for the upcoming year and beyond. That concludes our prepared remarks. I'll now turn the call back to Colin for questions from the investment community.

Colin Jackson (Moderator)

Thank you, Bob and thank you Katie. In the interest of time, we ask that you limit yourself to two questions. If you have additional questions, you are welcome to rejoin the queue. I will now turn it back over to the conference coordinator Asha for questions.

Asha

Thank you, Colin. To join the question queue you May press star then 1. On your telephone keypad you will hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. The first question comes from Maurice Choi with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)

Bob Miles (Chief Executive Officer)

Asha

Once again, if you have a question, please press Star then one. The next question comes from John Mold with TD Cohen. Please go ahead.

John Mold (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Morning, everybody. Maybe just going back to Yellowhead. Could you give us a little more color on your thoughts on the regulatory proceeding there so far, just in terms of how the. I think the hearing starts on Monday. And then relatedly on the broader GRA potential acceptance of one of the several credit relief measures that you've proposed, just on the financing side Just some insight on how that's progressing would be great.

Bob Miles (Chief Executive Officer)

Katie Patrick (Chief Financial and Investment Officer)

John Mold (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that was very fulsome. Thanks. And then maybe just quick follow up on expansions at Yellowhead. Could that potentially come through ahead of even some of the later stage items that you've noted as incremental to your capital plan? Like I'm thinking of McNeil, for example, like when could we get more confidence in line of sight on some of those expansions,

Bob Miles (Chief Executive Officer)

John Mold (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's great. Thank you very much. I'll get back in the queue.

Christina Koloko

Katie Patrick (Chief Financial and Investment Officer)

Bob Miles (Chief Executive Officer)

Asha

Okay, thank you for that color today. This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Colin Jackson for any closing remarks, Please go ahead.

Colin Jackson (Moderator)

Thank you, Asha. And thank you all for participating today. We appreciate your interest in Canadian utilities, and we look forward to speaking with you again soon.

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