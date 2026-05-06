Full Transcript: HNI Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, HNI (NYSE:HNI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/270412612
Summary
HNI delivered solid first-quarter results that exceeded internal expectations despite a challenging environment, with revenue down 5% year-over-year on an organic basis.
The company expects double-digit earnings growth for 2026, driven by margin expansion and modest revenue growth, with further double-digit EPS growth projected for 2027.
The integration of Steelcase is progressing well, with synergies on track, and the acquisition is expected to be modestly accretive in 2026.
Residential building products revenue increased by over 2%, outperforming the market, with significant growth in remodel/retrofit revenue.
Management remains optimistic about the remainder of 2026, citing strong order trends since March and improved internal pipeline data, despite a slow start to the year.
Full Transcript
Matt McCall (Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Development)
Jeff Loringer (Chairman, President and CEO)
BP Berger (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Jeff Loringer (Chairman, President and CEO)
OPERATOR
At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press Start, then the number one on your telephone keypad. Your first question comes from the line of Reuben Garner with the Benchmark Company. Your line is open.
Reuben Garner
Thank you. Good morning everyone. Maybe to start the change in the workplace outlook for the full year, it sounds like things actually got better later in the quarter. and to start the second quarter?,
Jeff Loringer (Chairman, President and CEO)
Reuben Garner
Jeff Loringer (Chairman, President and CEO)
Reuben Garner
Thanks for the detail guys and good luck.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Greg Burns with Sidoti and company. Your line is open
Jeff Loringer (Chairman, President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of David McGregor with Longbow Research. Your line is open.
David McGregor
Yeah. Good morning everyone. Thanks for taking my questions, Jeff. I guess I want to just explore during January and February, it seems like people, as you say, hit pause on releasing purchase orders. Can you just talk about what you were seeing otherwise underneath that in the market was quoting activity continuing. Were people still doing mock ups? I mean, was kind of business as usual there. That would give you a little more confidence in the longer term view.
Jeff Loringer (Chairman, President and CEO)
David McGregor
Right. And did you see any order cancellations? Was there much in the activity there?
Jeff Loringer (Chairman, President and CEO)
No, no, we really. We really did not. We did not. We. That's a good question. We monitor that as well. If anything, we saw just general slowdown and then, you know, we got our normal project delays with construction and things like that, but no cancellations.
David McGregor
Okay, great. And then are you conducting any repricing of backlog orders?
Jeff Loringer (Chairman, President and CEO)
We are not. So, you know, we confirmed the orders, David. We let them flow out. That creates a little bit of the headwind of a couple million bucks in the short term, but our process has it covered that we catch it back up.
David McGregor
Okay, and then are you far enough along now in terms of your thinking around Steelcase that you can talk about international and just, you know, what actions you may be contemplating, you know, aimed at achieving higher levels of profitability from that business?
BP Berger (Executive Vice President and CFO)
David McGregor
Okay, thanks, vp. Last question for me is just on the RBP business, can you just talk about the brand consolidation and how that's being received in the channels and will there need to be sort of a clearance of any inventory and if so, how should we think about the potential margin headwind both in terms of maybe magnitude and timing?
BP Berger (Executive Vice President and CFO)
David McGregor
Okay, great. Thanks very much. Good luck.
BP Berger (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Katherine Sampson
Jeff Loringer (Chairman, President and CEO)
Katherine Sampson
Jeff Loringer (Chairman, President and CEO)
Katherine Sampson
Yep, that's helpful. Final question, Silk sat still case following up on their small mid sized business growth initiatives ongoing. Can you compare how they're doing in that segment versus what core HNI is doing and how or if you're making adjusting any Steelcases strategy to that end market?
BP Berger (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Jeff Loringer (Chairman, President and CEO)
Katherine Sampson
Great, thanks so much and best of luck.
BP Berger (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of David McGregor with Longbow Research. Your line is open.
David McGregor
Yeah, thank you for taking my follow up questions. I guess I just wanted to think about second half of this year. It seems as though there's going to be some push forward benefit against some fairly stiff compares from last year and that'll help you. But I'm thinking about the government shutdown in 2025 and you should be comping against that. That should be a source of benefit as well. Is there any way to dimension that for us?
BP Berger (Executive Vice President and CFO)
David McGregor
Okay, that's helpful. Thank you for that, vp. And then secondly, I'm just wondering, and it's still early obviously, but I'm wondering to what extent you may be seeing if at all any kind of cannibalization between Steelcase and All Steel?
Jeff Loringer (Chairman, President and CEO)
David McGregor
Great. Good to hear. Thanks very much and good luck.
Jeff Loringer (Chairman, President and CEO)
Yep, thanks.
OPERATOR
I'll now turn the call back over to Mr. Loringer for closing remarks.
Jeff Loringer (Chairman, President and CEO)
Thank you for joining us today. You know we're going to look forward to speaking to you again in July. Appreciate your time. Thanks so much.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.