Mueller Water Products Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Mueller Water Products reported strong financial performance with a 5.5% growth in net sales, setting new quarterly records for net sales, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income per share.
The company expanded its adjusted EBITDA margin by 210 basis points year-over-year, driven by operational efficiencies and cost management despite higher tariffs and inflationary pressures.
Mueller Water Products raised its fiscal 2026 outlook for adjusted EBITDA, anticipating resilient municipal repair and replacement activity and growth in project work to offset slower residential construction.
A strategic focus on commercial and operational initiatives, including the new Mueller Operating System, aims to enhance customer experience, simplify business operations, and drive innovation and market expansion.
The company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and is actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to expand its portfolio, with no debt maturities until June 2029.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Paul
Melissa
Paul
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please unmute your phone, press Star one and record your name clearly. To withdraw your question, you may press Star two. Again, just press Star one to ask a question and One moment please for our first question. Looks like our first question comes from Jeff Reif with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open. You may ask your question.
Jeff Reif (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Appreciate all the details thus far. Can you start by talking about sell in versus sell out trends, in the quarter across your segments and how would you characterize inventory levels in the channel today?
Paul
Jeff Reif (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And maybe just as a follow up on just WMS sales that came a bit better than expected this quarter. Yet you're reiterating the full year outlook. Does that imply a more moderated growth cadence of the year? Was there any P forward there? Just anything there?
Melissa
Paul
Jeff, just to add on to that, obviously the prior year we had a service brass backlog reduction and that's been flipped now with the hydrant. It's why the normalized backlog changes. It's just a flip between segments.
Jeff Reif (Equity Analyst)
Got it makes sense. Appreciate it. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Lee with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open, you may ask your question.
Brian Lee (Equity Analyst)
Paul
Yeah. Good morning, Brian. You know, we went up with our annual price increase in February low single digit. You know, as a reminder, we had a tariff related price increase really taken effect in Q3 and Q4 of last year. So we'll start to lap that tariff related price as we move into the second half of the year.
Melissa
And Brian, we saw price realization through the second quarter in the mid single digit range, which was slightly higher than the first quarter. And that was because we did see a slight benefit from our February price actions due to the execution of our commercial team.
Brian Lee (Equity Analyst)
Paul
Brian Lee (Equity Analyst)
Last one for me and I'll pass it on. Obviously the balance sheet's in a pretty good spot here. Ma, in the capital allocation strategy. Can you kind of give us a sense of how up the priority chain that is, how active you Are there maybe what kind of pipeline you're looking at or opportunities are most interesting right now. Thank you, guys.
Paul
Yeah, great point. Our balance sheet is really strong and we've definitely increased our activity about how we look for acquisitions to expand our portfolio. We want to find key criteria then where we can expect sales and profitability, cost synergies. The challenge here is unlocking some of those acquisitions. But we are far more active in trying to tap into what would be a good acquisition for us as an organization.
OPERATOR
Thank you again. If you have a question, just press Star one at this time. And one moment please. Our next question comes from Walt Libtak with Seaport Research. Your line is open. You may ask your question.
Walt Libtak
Hi. Thanks. Good morning, guys.
Paul
Morning, Walt.
Walt Libtak
I wanted to ask a free cash flow question you called out. Some of the working capital accounts and accounts receivable were up a little bit. I wonder if you could just provide us with a little bit more detail on the free cash flow. Did you, I can't remember, but did you guys take the free cash flow guidance down or were you always at that 70% of net income for the year?
Melissa
Walt Libtak
Okay, and what was it before? Was it 85% now down to 70?
Melissa
Yes, it was 85% previously.
Walt Libtak
Okay, got it. Thank you. And then, you know, just a follow up on the residential questions. Can you help us remember, like when, you know, if the residential sector you know, does still look pretty slow and kind of uncertain. Are there any things that you guys can do around those businesses, either with some of your overhead costs or strategically to try and pick up some market share?
Paul
Walt Libtak
Okay. All right, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And at this time, I'll turn the call over to Paul for closing remarks.
Paul
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