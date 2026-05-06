Transcript: Ardent Health Partners Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/636202169
Summary
Ardent Health Inc reported a strong first quarter with a 7% increase in revenue and a 26% growth in adjusted EBITDA, driven by improved admissions and cost management.
The company's IMPACT program aims to deliver $55 million in savings for 2026, focusing on cost optimization and margin improvement through initiatives like precision staffing and supply chain efficiencies.
Ardent Health Inc maintained its full-year financial guidance, citing stability in payer denial trends and progress in strategic ambulatory growth, with plans to open multiple urgent care centers and ASCs throughout the year.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Dave Stiblo (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations)
Alfred Lumsdain (Chief Financial Officer)
Marty Bonink (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please press a star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press the star one again. Your first question comes from the line of Jason Castorla with Guggenheim. Please go ahead.
Jason Castorla (Equity Analyst)
Alfred Lumsdain (Chief Financial Officer)
Jason Castorla (Equity Analyst)
Alfred Lumsdain (Chief Financial Officer)
Jason Castorla (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from the line of Matthew Gilmour with KeyBanc. Please go ahead.
Matthew Gilmour (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for the question and good morning. Maybe asking on the contract labor dynamics, obviously really impressive results there. Can you give us a sense for some of the initiatives that are allowing that performance? And I was curious on a go forward basis, how much more room do you think you have to go there or do you get to a point on contract labor where it actually becomes inefficient to drop it down any further?
Marty Bonink (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Gilmour (Equity Analyst)
Alfred Lumsdain (Chief Financial Officer)
Sure. This is Alfred. Matt. Yeah. Now a good, good point of clarity. You know, I think what we saw in Q1 was relatively consistent with our expectations from the $35 million. We certainly are working with our revenue cycle partner Ensemble to capture what exposure we have for clawbacks for disenrollments that might happen non payment of premiums after the end of the quarter. So appropriately reserved for that exposure as we ended the quarter.
Matthew Gilmour (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
The next question comes from the line of Scott Fiddle with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.
Scott Fiddle (Equity Analyst)
Marty Bonink (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Fiddle (Equity Analyst)
Alfred Lumsdain (Chief Financial Officer)
I'll start on the Medicare side. We, you know, saw strength in the Medicare line in Q1, particularly in the Medicare Advantage line compared to the traditional fee for service. But overall Medicare as a percent of our revenues was up on a year over year basis. Medicaid was essentially flat down just, just a hair, you know, I believe largely from redetermination activity, but very, very slight, again essentially flat on a year over year.
Marty Bonink (President and Chief Executive Officer)
And this is Marty, from a, that was from a revenue perspective on an admissions basis, a little bit down in both the Medicare and Medicaid line. We talked about the impact on flu and respiratory being a little bit lighter, which is typically seen in that Medicare category, a lower case mix index generally with that, with that population. So nothing outside of the implicit guidance that we gave around volumes mix.
OPERATOR
Okay, thank you. The next question comes from the line of AJ Rice with ubs. Please go ahead.
AJ Rice (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Hi everybody. Your adjusted admission growth of 2%, that's a little better than what we saw from peers. And I wonder if you look at it, you mentioned obviously some lower acuity stuff with flu getting impacted, but what across geographies, across service lines, anything to call out there that areas of particular strength that are worth noting.
Marty Bonink (President and Chief Executive Officer)
AJ Rice (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then maybe for a follow up, I know you mentioned that the payer denial trends is sort of trended in line with expectation. I wonder if I could get you to comment more broadly on what you're seeing with respect to managed care contract, general contracting generally, any change in sort of rate update trends, price terms that they're asking for and sort of where you guys are at for contracting for this year in 27.
Marty Bonink (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Alfred Lumsdain (Chief Financial Officer)
AJ Rice (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks so much.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Ann Hines with Mizzou Securities. Please go ahead.
Ann Hines (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Can you remind us from your what's in ACA guidance for just an increase in bad debt and deterioration in collections. And if that's coming in line with your expectations. And then my second question is just on professional fees. I know that you said it was in line with your expectations. Can you remind us what's embedded in guidance? Because some of your peers have noted that has come in worse than expectations. Thanks.
Alfred Lumsdain (Chief Financial Officer)
Marty Bonink (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Alfred Lumsdain (Chief Financial Officer)
And this is Alfred, Ann and to echo to Marty's point. So as a consequence of seeing that step up in the back half of 2025, we would expect the year over year increase to moderate, you know, once we get to the back half of this year. But as Marty said, we're right in line with with our expectations entering the year.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Kevin Fishback with Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Kevin Fishback (Equity Analyst)
Marty Bonink (President and Chief Executive Officer)
No, I appreciate the question, Kevin. I would just say as a matter of practice, we think it's appropriately prudent not to touch our guidance after just one quarter.
Alfred Lumsdain (Chief Financial Officer)
Kevin Fishback (Equity Analyst)
Okay, perfect. And then just maybe last question, any color on volumes and how they progressed through the quarter? You know, I guess it sounds like, you know, Q1 obviously impacted by storms. Was was it relatively consistent, you know, through the quarter or was there kind of a ramp as you exited March relative to the to January?
Marty Bonink (President and Chief Executive Officer)
This is Marty, you definitely saw, you know, January impacted by volumes, some rebound in February and then sort of the normal spring break activity you would see in March and you know, into early April. So you know, definitely a lumpy start but you know, exited consistent within the range of expectations around our volume and you know, it's exhibited with our 2% AA growth. You know, feel like we're squarely in place to continue that trend.
Kevin Fishback (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from the line of Benjamin Rossi with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Benjamin Rossi
Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just following up on the denials and commentary across collections. How are denials, underpayments and bad debt interacting? Start the year and then are you seeing more situations or changes in patient behavior where maybe an initially insured patient accounts are ultimately behaving more like self-pay due to denials or coverage changes?
Alfred Lumsdain (Chief Financial Officer)
This is Alfred. Ben. I would say we haven't seen any pronounced changes in that activity and working real closely with ensemble and you know, candidly our collections have been quite strong both through the end of last year and through Q1. So yeah, I would not say we've seen any difference in how those dynamics are interacting.
Benjamin Rossi
Okay. And then just on the expense side regarding supply management look to be a bright spot following your previous supply chain initiatives and procurement and some of the increased cadence under the IMPACT program. Are there any areas of particular outperformance to call out and how do you consider the sustainability of this performance as you pursue your broader margin improvement goals?
Marty Bonink (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
The next question comes from the line of Craig Hadenbach with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.
Craig Hadenbach (Equity Analyst)
Yes, thank you, Marty.
Marty Bonink (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Alfred Lumsdain (Chief Financial Officer)
And the only thing I would is we're equally excited about the incremental access that these tools will provide in terms of improving throughput and improving patient outcomes.
Craig Hadenbach (Equity Analyst)
Got it, thank you. And then just to follow up on the M and a backdrop and understanding kind of the disciplined approach you're taking. Are you seeing much any change in terms of asset values across the space as you evaluate the pipeline?
Marty Bonink (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Craig Hadenbach (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from the line of RIT Mayo with Lyring Partners. Please go ahead.
Rajkumar (Equity Analyst)
Hey, I just wanted to get an update on the ambulatory strategy. Just any views in the pipeline this
Alfred Witt
Marty Bonink (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Rajkumar (Equity Analyst)
headwind last year that's, that's non recurring. But just how did that mal develop within the quarter and just any expectations, thoughts, observations would be great.
Alfred Lumsdain (Chief Financial Officer)
Marty Bonink (President and Chief Executive Officer)
relief over time from a premium perspective.
Alfred Lumsdain (Chief Financial Officer)
But because the new law was untested on a year over year basis, you know, we saw a fairly pronounced increase in our medical malpractice insurance premium. But again we are encouraged and would expect relief going forward as the, you know, as the law takes hold going forward. Because again, most of the pressure is in the single, the single market in Mexico. Right.
Rajkumar (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks guys.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from the line of Ben Hendricks with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Ben Hendricks (Equity Analyst)
Alfred Lumsdain (Chief Financial Officer)
Ben Hendricks (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
And our last question comes from the line of Rajkumar with Stevens. Please go ahead.
Rajkumar (Equity Analyst)
Hey, I appreciate all the, you know, the puts and takes with the kind of Hicks volumes and the underlying dynamics pre metal tiers.
Marty Bonink (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Rajkumar (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then as my follow up, I know other OPEX was higher, but then, you know, the TPP comp, maybe some reserving dynamics for the exchange population and then the increased malpractice. Any way to kind of bucket that, you know, as you kind of bridge year over year just kind of as we kind of better think about that cost rolling forward?
Alfred Lumsdain (Chief Financial Officer)
Rajkumar (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And we have no further questions at this time. I would like to turn it back to Marty Bonick for closing remarks.
Marty Bonink (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you all for your participation and questions. In our first quarter earnings, we've entered 2026 with operational momentum, financial strength and strategic clarity around our strategic objectives. We are confident in our ability to execute and we appreciate everybody's support. Thank you for today's time.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.