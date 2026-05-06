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May 6, 2026 11:36 AM 26 min read

Viemed Healthcare Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MWjE55eM

Summary

Viemed Healthcare reported first quarter revenue of $75.4 million, marking a 28% increase year over year, driven by strong performance in sleep and maternal health segments.

The company's sleep business saw a 57% year-over-year increase in PAP therapy patients, contributing to a more stable growth profile and future revenue visibility.

Viemed Healthcare's free cash flow improved significantly, reaching $2.6 million this quarter, up from negative $5.7 million in the same period last year, highlighting increased cash generation and reduced capital expenditure.

The company is expanding its maternal health services beyond initial markets, with early results exceeding expectations, and integrating new payer relationships and billing infrastructure.

Management raised the low end of 2026 revenue guidance to $312 million to $320 million, reflecting confidence in continued growth across all product lines.

The company is experiencing positive trends in the ventilation segment with increased new patient starts and improved compliance rates under new regulatory criteria.

Viemed Healthcare continues to execute its share repurchase program and reduced long-term debt, maintaining a strong financial position with effectively no net debt.

Full Transcript

Trey

Casey Hoyt (Chief Executive Officer)

Todd

OPERATOR

Dave Storms (Analyst at Stonegate)

Todd

Dave Storms (Analyst at Stonegate)

That's great. I appreciate that. Maybe just circling in on maternal a little bit, seeing a lot of growth there. Just curious as to how you think about what are the limiters there. You know, is it headcount, is it an education campaign, is it new products, is it geographies? You know, what do you think could be some of the limiting factors there that you're going to focus on the most?

Casey Hoyt (Chief Executive Officer)

Todd

Dave Storms (Analyst at Stonegate)

Todd

Dave Storms (Analyst at Stonegate)

That's great commentary. I'll take the rest offline. Thank you.

Todd

Thanks Dave.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And we have reached the end of the question and answer session. I'll now turn the call over to management for closing remarks.

Casey Hoyt (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, we appreciate everyone's trust in our business. We're going to continue to double down on all this growth and positive momentum and look forward to updating you guys in the coming quarters. So thanks again for your trust and have a good day.

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