Usana Health Sciences Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Usana Health Sciences reported a 7% sequential growth in net sales for Q1, driven by active customer growth, especially in China.
The company is focusing on three strategic priorities: enhancing the Brand Partner compensation plan, accelerating new product launches, and modernizing technology to improve customer experience.
Usana Health Sciences projects full-year 2026 net sales between $925 million and $1 billion, with a significant contribution from their Omnichannel brands.
The Haya brand achieved $32 million in net sales in Q1, with plans to re-accelerate subscriber growth in the latter half of 2026.
Rise Wellness saw a notable increase in net sales, driven by the launch of Protein Pop into Costco, and plans to expand into more retailers.
The company is leveraging its assets to improve margins and has initiated technology modernization efforts without sacrificing fiscal discipline.
Management expressed confidence in their strategy to stabilize the core business, scale Omnichannel brands, and modernize operations.
No significant macroeconomic impact from higher fuel prices was noted in China, and new product developments are underway across various segments.
Full Transcript
Andrew Masuda (Moderator)
Kevin Guest (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Anthony Libatzinski (Equity Analyst)
Kevin Guest (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, Brent, I'd like you to respond to that. He's our Chief Commercial Officer.
Brent Nideig (Chief Commercial Officer)
Anthony Libatzinski (Equity Analyst)
That's good to hear. And as it relates to the core nutritional business. So you talked about accelerating product development and also as far as the timelines are concerned for that, can you share any more specifics as far as maybe the number of new products that are in the pipeline or anything else that you can share as to what you or what we have coming up as far as new product development?
Kevin Guest (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, Anthony, we have our Chief Science Officer, Dr. Kathryn Armstrong, here. Kathryn, could you handle that question?
Kathryn Armstrong (Chief Science Officer)
Kevin Guest (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Walter Note (Chief Operating Officer)
Anthony Libatzinski (Equity Analyst)
That sounds like you sort of are leveraging all your assets, which sounds promising now just switching gears to higher. So definitely was good to see sequential uptick in sales though. The SGA was higher than the fourth quarter and higher than last year. Is that just seasonality of the business as far as marketing costs or is there anything else that's impacting the.
Doug Hecking (Chief Financial Officer)
Walter Note (Chief Operating Officer)
Doug Hecking (Chief Financial Officer)
Walter Note (Chief Operating Officer)
Anthony Libatzinski (Equity Analyst)
Okay, sounds good. Well, thank you very much and best of luck.
Kevin Guest (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Thanks, Anthony. Thanks, Anthony.
OPERATOR
And our next question will come from Ivan Feintseth with Tigris Financial Partners.
Ivan Feintseth (Equity Analyst)
Congratulations on the great results and the success with Hyah and Rise. Can you give me some insight into your RD initiatives and where you see some new growth opportunities going forward? Yeah.
Kathryn Armstrong (Chief Science Officer)
Ivan Feintseth (Equity Analyst)
And how about additional focus on gut health, which seems to be like the major focus, the driving of overall health. And also any updates or insight to products in your active nutrition category.
Kathryn Armstrong (Chief Science Officer)
Brent Nideig (Chief Commercial Officer)
Ivan Feintseth (Equity Analyst)
All right, thanks and congratulations again. Good luck for a big 26.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Ivan. Thanks, Ivan. And this now concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Andrew Masuda for closing comments.
Andrew Masuda (Moderator)
Thanks for your questions and participation on today's conference call. If you have any remaining questions, please feel free to contact Investor Relations at 801-954-7210.
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