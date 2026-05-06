Granite Point Mortgage Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Granite Point Mortgage reported a GAAP net loss of $6 million or $0.13 per share for Q1 2026, with a decline in book value to $7.05.
The company resolved several legacy loans, including the Chicago Retail loan, and is focused on reducing higher-cost debt and setting the stage for future growth.
Management highlighted plans to restart origination activities in late 2026 and is exploring capital-light joint ventures to enhance earnings.
Full Transcript
Paul (Moderator)
Chris Petta (Head of Investor Relations)
Jack Taylor (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Alpart (Chief Investment Officer and co Head of Originations)
Blake Johnson (Chief Financial Officer)
Operator
Jason Sapshawn (UNKNOWN)
Hi, this is Jason Sapshawn. I'm for Jade. Thanks for taking the question. So I guess to start it would be helpful to hear more about the loans that were downgraded to RISC 4. Just some more color and what drove the negative migration in your view.
Steve Alpart (Chief Investment Officer and co Head of Originations)
Jason Sapshawn (UNKNOWN)
Jack Taylor (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yes, I think this is Jack, thank you for the question. I think the overall impact is just a higher degree of uncertainty in the market generally and that has led to delay in payments and resolutions. Not a cessation, but just deals are all taking longer because of a higher degree of macro uncertainty and especially with respect to rates.
Jason Sapshawn (UNKNOWN)
Operator
Thank you. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. Our next question is from Chris Mueller with Citizens Capital Markets.
Chris Mueller (UNKNOWN)
Hey guys. Thanks for taking the questions I guess on the subsequent resolution and sorry if I missed this in your prepared remarks, but did that property move to R or was it repaid? And then will the entire 30 million write off come out of the specific reserve balance? So that balance is around 90 million, which I heard, I think I heard Blake say
Blake Johnson (Chief Financial Officer)
hi, good morning Chris, this is Blake. Thanks for your question. Yes, so this property was not moved to reo. This was held as a loan as a quarter end and as of March 31st the balance of loan was 76 million. So when this resolved during the early, during early April, excuse me, we did have that resulting right off of around 30.
Chris Mueller (UNKNOWN)
Got it. And then just looking at the specific reserve balances quarter over quarter, it looks like it increased about 15 million. Was that due to just the New Haven Hotel or was that also the new four rated loans that came up?
Blake Johnson (Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Mueller (UNKNOWN)
Got it, got it, got it. And just the last one, if I could squeeze it in. I hear your comments on looking at JVS and some other kind of different ways to look at the business. Is there anything that you guys are looking at today that you could share? And just what type of JVS would you be interested in?
Jack Taylor (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Mueller (UNKNOWN)
Got it. Very helpful, Jack, and great to hear you guys kind of thinking outside the box and some different avenues you could take. So appreciate you guys taking the questions today.
Jack Taylor (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Great, thank you.
Operator
Our next question is from Gabe Pogge with Raymond James.
David (UNKNOWN)
Operator
Thank you. Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to hand the floor back over to Jack Taylor for closing comments.
Jack Taylor (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Paul. And we thank you again to all that joined us for this call and for your time and attention and support. And we look forward to reporting further progress and moving towards the regrowth of our company. Thank you.
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