Transcript: XPEL Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2148/53842
Summary
XPEL reported a solid financial performance in Q1 2026, with overall revenue growth of 13.1% to $117.4 million, driven by strong results in the US and APAC regions.
The company experienced notable growth in its US solar channel and dealership services, with installation revenue up 24% and dealership services install revenue increasing by 27%.
XPEL's OEM programs showed significant progress, contributing to nearly 7% of total revenue, the largest in its history.
There are concerns about the Middle East market due to vehicle shortages and logistical challenges, which may pose downside risks for Q2.
Gross margin finished at 43.7% for the quarter, with improvements expected throughout the year despite pricing pressures.
Strategic initiatives include continued progress in vertical integration and supply chain investments, with plans for additional board member expansions to strengthen the company's expertise.
Q2 revenue guidance is set between $135 to $137 million, with expectations of modest improvement in Canada and potential challenges in the Middle East.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
John Nesbitt (Host, IMS Investor Relations)
Ryan Pape (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Barry Wood (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Jeff Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)
Thanks and good morning everyone. Just a question on the Middle East. I know you mentioned some concerns there, I guess, about how that'll progress. Is the downside risk in your guidance for Q2 or would that be kind of incremental downside risk to the guidance?
Ryan Pape (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's helpful. And then I know you touched on gross margin and it sounds like you, I think you said you do expect gross margin to improve throughout the year, but maybe not to the magnitude previously. So any thoughts on where gross margin might be for Q2 or how we should trend there?
Ryan Pape (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)
And given the pricing pressure, are there initiatives that you're planning around pricing to help offset some of that?
Ryan Pape (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then just kind of following the line of thought on gross margin any more you can give us on progress moving toward verticalization or some form of that. And I guess. Any thoughts on timeframe around that?
Ryan Pape (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then the OEM business, you pointed out the strength there. Just curious, are there other OEMs that you think you might add over the next year or so? A little bit on.
Ryan Pape (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great to hear. Congrats. And we'll take the rest offline.
Ryan Pape (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Jeff.
OPERATOR
Thank you very much. Just a reminder there, you can still join the queue by pressing star1 on your phone keypad. Our next question is coming from Steve Dyer of Craig Hallam. Steve, your line is live.
Steve Dyer
Hey, thanks. This is Matthew Robb on for Steve. Just want to ask on the 10 million capex number in the quarter, understanding that you're not going to give a play by play on the in house manufacturing developments, but can you provide any color on the cadence of capex going forward, whether it's quarterly annual total dollar amount, just as we think about free cash flow in 26 and 27?
Ryan Pape (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Not yet. I think what we've done in the quarter is make some decisions that preserved our optionality and help shorten timelines on things while we made final decisions on what we want to pursue. Now we're in the process of doing that and I think as that comes to fruition we'll be able to provide more guidance on that as we go forward. But I don't think I can probably characterize it better than that today.
Matthew Robb
Ryan Pape (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Robb
Understood. And then I just want to go back to gross margin quickly. I get the puts and takes on the product side. I mean, service margin was maybe a touch weaker in the quarter. Is there anything to call out there as maybe a one time item or anything else?
Ryan Pape (President and Chief Executive Officer)
No. And I think you're going to see typically compression in service margin in the slower parts of the year as well. Just because you're, you know, sort of utilization rate of, of what's in cost of goods is lower. But overall, no, I wouldn't, I wouldn't attribute that to anything meaningful.
Matthew Robb
Sounds good. Thank you very much, guys.
Ryan Pape (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you very much. Well, we appear to have reached the end of our question and answer sessions. I will now hand back over to the management team for any closing remark.
Ryan Pape (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I'd like to thank our team for a really great work this quarter and thanks to everybody for joining us and look forward to speaking with you next time.
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