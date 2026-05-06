On Wednesday, Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5n2s5z7i/
Summary
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc reported solid sales growth in Q1 2026, driven by volume improvements across all segments, with a notable performance in health and biosciences.
The company completed the divestiture of its commodity soy crush concentrates and lecithin business, and the sale process for its food ingredients business is progressing well.
Despite challenges such as the Middle East conflict, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 financial guidance, expecting sales between $10.5 billion and $10.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA growth of 3% to 8%.
Operational highlights include regional production expansions and innovation capabilities in Latin America, with a focus on health and biosciences.
Management emphasized the strategic focus on innovation, customer partnerships, and productivity to offset inflationary pressures and drive long-term success.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Michael Bender (Head of Investor Relations)
Eric Feuerwald (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Devoe (Chief Financial Officer)
Eric Feuerwald (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Ghansham Panjabi (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thank you operator. Good morning everybody. I guess you know on the outperformance that you delivered during the first quarter, can you just give us more color on the specifics that drove the upside? And also sort of looking back at the quarter, do you think you benefited from any sort of out of pattern ordering due to customer pre buying etc. Thank you.
Michael Devoe (Chief Financial Officer)
Good morning Ghansham. Thanks for the question. So the strong top line and operating leverage during the first quarter was driven by first of all volume led growth across all our segments which was great to see and continued solid productivity. We continue to strengthen our productivity muscle and although we don't know all the reasons for specific orders from all of our customers, we have not seen any indication of significant pre buy.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Lisa Deneve with Morgan Stanley. Lisa, your line is now open.
Lisa Deneve (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thank you for My question, you talked a little bit on the call on the food ingredients exit, which is very helpful. I just wanted to understand, can you share where you are in the process right now and maybe when you intend or hope to update the market on any potential event? Thank you.
Eric Feuerwald (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Nicola Tang with BNP Paribas. Nicola, your line is now open.
Nicola Tang (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Hi everyone. I wanted to ask what assumptions on both pricing and input inflation you're baking into your top line and EBITDA outlook. I'd love to understand kind of magnitude and how much of the inflation you expect to offset this year. Thank you.
Michael Devoe (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Fulvio Cazole with Berenberg Fulvio Your line is now open.
Fulvio Cazole (Equity Analyst)
Yes, sir. Good morning gents. Thanks for taking my question. Back in February you anticipated a slow start to to 26 and for organic sales growth to sequentially accelerate through the year, supported by the strong innovation pipeline, the improvement in commercial execution. Now I understood the comments that you made regarding the send business in the second quarter, but for the rest of the segments, is that still your expectation?
Eric Feuerwald (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kristin Owen with Oppenheimer. Kristin, your line is now open.
Kristin Owen (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Thank you for the question. Just hoping you can discuss some of the scenarios around the remainder of the year. You've given some good color on Q2, but given the strength of the Q1 results, what needs to happen to get you to the high end and the low end of the guide? Thank you.
Michael Devoe (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Sison with Wells Fargo. Michael, your line is now open.
Michael Sison (Equity Analyst)
Eric Feuerwald (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Roberts with Mizuho Securities. John, your line is now open.
Edlain Rodriguez
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is Edlain Rodriguez for John, a quick one on scent. I mean, the ingredients business continues to be the weak link, it seems like, like, how should we think about that business now, especially with raw materials going up, the hydrocarbon cost and how are we thinking long term? Like, how should we think about your position being that long? Scent ingredient production.
Eric Feuerwald (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kevin McCarthy with vertical research Partners. Kevin, your line is now open. Hi, this is Matt hetoron for Kevin McCarthy. With your balance sheet in better shape and incremental cash flow from the divestiture of food ingredients on the cum, how are you thinking about capital allocation between stock buybacks, R and D investment both on M and A opportunities and new ventures like Alpha Bio?
Matt hetoron
Michael Devoe (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Begleiter with Deutsche Bank. David, your line is now open.
OPERATOR
Good morning, this is Emily Fusco on for David Begleiter. Do you still expect North American health trends to improve starting in the back half of the year with a full recovery in 2027? Thanks.
Emily Fusco
Thanks Emily. The short answer is yes. As we said earlier, we expect the first half health to be flattish and then return to growth in the second half with acceleration into 27 as our commercial and innovation pipelines deliver with customers and we continue to see that. We're very pleased with the team we've got in place now and all the efforts that they're making and what we're hearing back from customers as well.
Eric Feuerwald (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Josh Spector with ubs. Josh, your line is now open.
OPERATOR
Hi, good morning everyone.
Anoja Shah
It's Anoja Shah sitting in for Josh. Thank you for the guidance on Q2, but can you give us a little more detail there, maybe some of the moving parts to get to what you're guiding to for Q2? Sure.
Michael Devoe (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Lawrence Alexander with Jefferies. Lawrence, your line is now open.
Eric Feuerwald (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Patrick Cunningham with Citigroup. Patrick, your line is now open. Hi, good morning. This is Alex on for Patrick.
Alex
Just curious with all the different puts and takes now, what your expectations are for free cash flow in 26.
Michael Devoe (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Zylka Keck with JP Morgan. Zylka. Your line is now open.
Zylka Keck (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Can you talk about in which segments you think you gained share this quarter, Whether it's some taste or how it's nutrition. And can you quantify in some way like the product launches that are coming in the back half and which areas they will come?
Eric Feuerwald (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
More to do. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Christopher Parkinson with Wolf Research. Christopher, your line is open. This is Harris Ombre Crist. Thanks for taking my question. On the taste margins, they came in a fair bit better than we were expecting on, say, not a huge amount of organic growth. So can we just zoom in on what's happening there? Is it productivity? Is it Maybe pricing's a little ahead there, Modulation mix?
Christopher Parkinson
Just how should we be thinking about that? Thanks. Sure. Great question. Thanks, Harris, for that, really. When I think about the taste business, they have been doing very well in
Michael Devoe (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kate Grafstein with Barclays. Kate, your line is now open.
Kate Grafstein
Thanks. As you start to have pricing discussions with your customers, are you noticing any pushback? And then also at what level of pricing would you need to offset the expected inflation over the next 12 months? And then I have a follow up there after.
Michael Devoe (Chief Financial Officer)
Eric Feuerwald (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Katie, do you have a follow up?
Kate Grafstein
Yeah, I just wanted to ask on the productivity piece, I guess is there. It's been very strong. It was strong last year, strong this quarter. Is it possible to accelerate the productivity as another lever, you know, if pricing doesn't come through as strong as you expect?
Michael Devoe (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time I would now like to turn the conference call back over to Eric for any closing remarks.
Eric Feuerwald (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. That will conclude the IFF first quarter 2026 earnings conference call.
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