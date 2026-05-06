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May 6, 2026 11:31 AM 25 min read

Genworth Financial Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1758008&tp_key=a694635de3

Summary

Genworth Financial Inc reported a net income of $47 million for Q1 2026, with an adjusted operating income of $109 million excluding the closed block.

The company highlighted strong performance from its subsidiary Enact, which generated an adjusted operating income of $140 million and contributed significant capital returns.

Genworth Financial Inc is focusing on strategic growth through Care Scout, targeting $25 million in service revenues for 2026 and expanding its network with senior living communities.

The company is managing its closed block of legacy insurance products separately, achieving $5 million in premium approvals in Q1 and projecting $1 billion in economic value from premium approvals and benefit reductions in 2026.

Management emphasized continued share repurchases, with $66 million worth of shares bought back in Q1, and plans to allocate $195-$225 million for repurchases in 2026.

The company remains committed to not injecting capital into its closed block and maintaining a strong liquidity position with $166 million in cash and liquid assets.

Full Transcript

Christine Jewell (Head of Investor Relations)

Tom McInerney (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jerome Upton (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the Q and A portion of the call. As a reminder, please refrain from using cell phones, speakerphones or headsets. Please press Star one to ask a question. If at any time your question has been answered or you would like to withdraw your question, please press star 2. To be removed from the queue, please press star 1. Now. We'll go first to a question from Joshua Estra with Credit Insights. Your line is open.

Joshua Estra (Equity Analyst)

Tom McInerney (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you for your question, Josh. You know our target is to have RBC at 250 or more and so we're very comfortable with where we are. Obviously there the RBC did go down in the first quarter because of the statutory loss, but that's where we have quite a bit of room. There's no requirement from a regulatory perspective. I mean, we're well above at almost three times required capital what the regulators require.

Jerome Upton (Chief Financial Officer)

Joshua Estra (Equity Analyst)

Kelly Salzgaber (Chief Investment Officer)

Joshua Estra (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you very much. I appreciate everyone's time this morning.

OPERATOR

Once again, ladies and gentlemen, it was star one. If you had a question. It appears there are no questions at this time, ladies and gentlemen. I will now turn the call back over to Mr. McInerney for closing comments.

Tom McInerney (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you all very much for joining the call today and for your continued support and interest in Genworth. At this point. I'll turn the call back over to Jess to have her close it.

Jess (Moderator)

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude the call. We thank you for your participation. You may disconnect at this time.

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