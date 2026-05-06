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May 6, 2026 11:18 AM 51 min read

Primoris Services Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/916622197

Summary

Primoris Services reported a decline in Q1 revenue to $1.6 billion, down 5.4% year-over-year, primarily due to delays and cost overruns in solar projects, but saw growth in utility segment revenue.

The company is focusing on strategic initiatives to address execution issues in renewables by strengthening project management and preconstruction planning, and has adjusted its geographic market expansion strategy.

Primoris Services completed the acquisition of Panecrest, enhancing its electrical service offerings, particularly in data centers and industrial power, and expects it to contribute to growth in 2026.

Future guidance includes a renewables revenue forecast of approximately $2.3 billion for 2026, with adjustments for projects originally anticipated in earlier quarters now expected later in the year.

Management expressed optimism about the solar market outlook and expects significant project awards in natural gas generation and solar in the coming quarters, projecting strong growth into 2027.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Blake Holcomb (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ken Dodgson (Chief Financial Officer)

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

At this time I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, simply press Star. Then the number one on your telephone keypad. Our first question is from the line of Lee Yagoda with CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Lee Yagoda (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Good morning. So I guess just starting with the project issues, I guess, versus prior guidance. If we take out pancrest, it's about $110 million EBITDA reduction at the midpoint. Can you sort of put that 110 million into various buckets and bridge the gap for us and then any help we can get in terms of how we should think about the cadence of the year, particularly in Q2.

Ken Dodgson (Chief Financial Officer)

Lee Yagoda (Equity Analyst)

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

All right, I'll let your next question is from the line of Adam Thalheimer with Thompson Davis. Please go ahead.

Adam Thalheimer (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning guys. Hoping you can update us. You mentioned power delivery a few times in the script. Just kind of bring all that together and talk about growth rates and margins. In that segment,

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

I'll just talk about the end market. We had articulated in our growth strategy before that we felt strong secular tailwinds in power delivery, specifically around transmission and substations so we're seeing some anchor clients. These are customers that do capital planning on a longer cycle. I would say what you're seeing in the MSA backlog improvement is a reflection of these customers. Capex and then I'll let Ken talk to the margins.

Ken Dodgson (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, look, the growth cadence I think is still similar to what we've seen in the past. We had a good Q1 that's reflecting that growth cadence as well as just some good weather in the quarter. And the margins are, are, you know, should be in line with what we've expected. And with some storm work we could even, you know, end up in the upper half of our 10 to 12% range for the year.

Adam Thalheimer (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then Cody, second one for me would be just a question on pain Crest and how you might want to change their mix over time. And I think you said something about a potential hyperscaler opportunity there.

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Adam Thalheimer (Equity Analyst)

All right, look forward to hearing about those next quarter. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from the line of Shawn Milligan with Needham and company. Please go ahead.

Shawn Milligan

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Shawn Milligan

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Shawn Milligan

Okay, is there? And then just like confidence in the guide. I mean, you've obviously guided renewables a lot lower this quarter. I'm just kind of trying to understand the audit process there with the projects you had and then like maybe things that could go right against that guy, like if it's picking up more storage business now that you have some capacity or something with that, you know, that aspect, that could go right for sure.

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from the line of Julian demulin Smith with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Julian demulin Smith

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Julian demulin Smith

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from the line of Sangeeta Jain with Keybanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sangeeta Jain (Equity Analyst)

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Sangeeta Jain (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then on the margin guidance for this year, I appreciate all the color on the revenue being 2.3 billion doll for renewables, but how comfortable can you do you feel about your margin guidance? It's come down a little bit, not a whole lot given that you're still working through these challenged projects through the

Ken Dodgson (Chief Financial Officer)

Sangeeta Jain (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Appreciate it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from the line of Stephen Fisher with ubs. Please go ahead.

Stephen Fisher (Equity Analyst)

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Fisher (Equity Analyst)

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question is from the line of Philip Shin with Roth Capital. Please go ahead.

Philip Shin

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Philip Shin

Got it. Thank you, Cody. And and on that first point, certainly around the 48E that is tied to the tax equity pause, if that's fair. Is that right? That's correct. Yeah.

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Philip Shin

So thankfully there is strong credibility in the quality of the execution of the work, notwithstanding, we underappreciated the risk in the quantum of effort that was required to do the projects. Great. Thanks for the caller.

OPERATOR

I'll pass it on. Our next question is from the line of Jerry Revich with Wells Fargo.

Jerry Revich (Equity Analyst)

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jerry Revich (Equity Analyst)

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jerry Revich (Equity Analyst)

And sorry, what was the revenue contribution of these projects in 2025 if you weren't sure that.

OPERATOR

Yeah, we're not going to share that information at this time. Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Mark Strauss with JP Morgan.

Mark Strauss

Please go ahead.

Michael Fairbanks (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning, this is Michael Fairbanks on for Merck. We're wondering if you could talk about maybe which geographies are causing the issues in these projects and then maybe some more detail on what really makes them different from the other geographies that you've historically operated in. And then also are these problem projects with customers that you've worked with before or are these relatively newer customers?

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Fairbanks (Equity Analyst)

More of the latter. Good, appreciate it. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from the line of Manisha Samoya with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Manisha Samoya

Good morning, Cody. I was focused on the utility segment where you did do quite well margins were at 9.8% and then looking at your guidance, 10 to 12% gross margin for the year. I'm just trying to reconcile how do we get to that upside down. What's the pathway to getting us to the high end of our guidance in utilities?

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ken Dodgson (Chief Financial Officer)

Manisha Samoya

And then just as a follow up, Ken, on the operating cash flow, which was negative in Q1, how should we think about the cash conversion for the balance of 26 and then maybe for Cody, I believe there's still $150 million share buyback authorization. So how should we think about that vis a vis deleveraging further M and A? If you can just help us understand that.

Ken Dodgson (Chief Financial Officer)

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Manisha Samoya

Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Your next question is from the line of Adam Bubas with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Adam Bubas (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. We've seen really strong data center revenue growth and margin expansion from the public electrical and mechanical contractors. Can you just talk about what the backlog and margin trajectory has looked like at Pane Crest? What does backlog growth look like on a year over year basis? And just how are you thinking about the growth outlook for that business over the next 12 to 24 months?

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Adam Bubas (Equity Analyst)

And then how does the risk profile on combine cycle and simple cycle gas generation projects compare to your core industrial business? What risk parameters give you comfort in pursuing larger opportunities in those areas?

Cody Vadlamudi (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

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