Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 6, 2026 11:13 AM 50 min read

Voya Financial Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Vd6wjxzT

Summary

Voya Financial reported strong financial performance with a 13% year-over-year increase in adjusted operating EPS and a return on equity above 18%, alongside generating $200 million in excess capital returned to shareholders.

The company highlighted strategic successes, including the integration of One America, which enhanced the scale and earnings power of their retirement business, and continued expansion in wealth management and investment management sectors.

Voya Financial remains confident in its future outlook, expecting positive net flows for the full year, continued margin improvement in employee benefits, and sustained free cash flow generation. Management emphasized the durability of their business model and strategic alignment within the board.

Operational highlights include maintaining strong margins in retirement and investment management, a significant increase in employee benefits earnings, and successful pricing and underwriting actions in the Stop Loss market.

Management expressed confidence in achieving further margin improvement and reaffirmed their commitment to returning capital to shareholders, while also acknowledging external discussions with stakeholders about strategic options.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Manny Chu

Heather Lavallee (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Katz (Chief Financial Officer)

Heather Lavallee (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question please press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press star 2. As a reminder, participants are limited to one question and one follow up question. Our first question is from Bob Hung with Morgan Stanley.

Bob Hung (Equity Analyst)

Mike Katz (Chief Financial Officer)

Bob Hung (Equity Analyst)

Matt Thomas

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Andrew Klingerman with TD Cowan.

Andrew Klingerman (Equity Analyst)

Thank you so much and good morning. With regard to the group Stop Loss business, if I'm reading slide 43 of the supplement correctly, it appears that the 2026 loss pick is 87%. And my sense is given all the rate increases you've attained that it's a pretty conservative loss pick and perhaps we could see releases as we're seeing for the 24 and 25 years.

Mike Katz (Chief Financial Officer)

Andrew Klingerman (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you for that, Mike. And, and then, you know, it's pretty clear in the media. We've been hearing about an activist and the talk has been around their interest in you either divesting of Group Stop Loss and or putting the company up for sale. So it's been out there. Hate to ask about it, but maybe you could comment a little bit about that.

Heather Lavallee (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks for that, Heather. Our next question is from Ryan Krueger with kbw.

Ryan Krueger (Equity Analyst)

Mike Katz (Chief Financial Officer)

Heather Lavallee (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Krueger (Equity Analyst)

Jay Caterson (CEO of Workplace Solutions)

Heather Lavallee (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Pablo with JP Morgan.

Pablo (Equity Analyst)

First question is for Mike on Stop Loss. You'd mentioned that stop Loss claims are coming in faster. Is there something you change in your operations that's driving that or is it claim amount just being larger and therefore hitting retentions faster? I think one of the difficulties with stop Loss is your excess position. But I was wondering if you're getting better line of sight into the claims even before they break retention level.

Mike Katz (Chief Financial Officer)

Pablo (Equity Analyst)

Mike Katz (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Wilma Burgess with Raymond James.

Wilma Burgess (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning from some of the healthcare insurers. 1Q26 reporting. It sounds like medical trend is moderating somewhat still high. And of course it's been unprecedentedly high over the last couple years, but maybe rising at a more modest pace. Are you seeing any of that? And just talk about what you're planning

Mike Katz (Chief Financial Officer)

Wilma Burgess (Equity Analyst)

Heather Lavallee (Chief Executive Officer)

Jay Caterson (CEO of Workplace Solutions)

Heather Lavallee (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Tom Gallagher with Evercore isi.

Tom Gallagher (Equity Analyst)

Good morning.

Heather Lavallee (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Wes Carmichael with Wells Fargo.

Wes Carmichael

Hey, good morning. Thank you. A couple of follow ups as well. So just one question on Stop Loss and loss trend. I'm just curious if there's any update on how that's tracking relative to your 24% rate increase. And I know you mentioned that claims

Mike Katz (Chief Financial Officer)

Wes Carmichael

And just switching to retirement during the quarter, it looks like there were some elevated outflows there. I know you spoke to net inflows for 2Q in the full year, but just curious what you're seeing in terms of shock lapses from One America in the quarter and how long that should kind of continue.

Jay Caterson (CEO of Workplace Solutions)

Heather Lavallee (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. And Wes, let me hit the finer point. Specific to One America. We had always expected to see higher surrenders than our normal book. The shock surrenders through the migration period which ends the end of the second quarter of this year. So after that point is when we should certainly things to moderate. But you are seeing those in the first quarter.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Joel Hurwitz with Dowling and Partners.

Joel Hurwitz (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Another one on stop loss. So Mike, you mentioned you're running a couple of points better on 25 at this point, but I think you might have pointed to the loss ratio on that. Can you just talk about pay trends or pay trends at this point? Running a couple of points better year over year.

Mike Katz (Chief Financial Officer)

Jay Caterson (CEO of Workplace Solutions)

And then just back to retirement. How much of the full service sort of redemption pressure is One America? Can you just comment on sort of how the legacy Voya full service book has been performing from a retention standpoint and then sounds like the pipeline is very strong for the back half. Any color on the mix between record keeping and full service there?

OPERATOR

Ryan Krueger (Equity Analyst)

T

F

Yeah, Alex, thanks for the question. I'll start with the thematics and then toss it over to Mike.

E

So you're absolutely right.

F

T

F

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved