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May 6, 2026 11:12 AM 38 min read

UroGen Pharma Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4mobvocm/

Summary

UroGen Pharma reported $29.2 million in Zasturi revenue for Q1 2026, marking over 100% quarter-over-quarter growth due to the successful implementation of the permanent J Code.

The company is focused on expanding Zasturi adoption, particularly in community practices, aiming for a balance between hospital and community utilization.

UroGen Pharma expects continued strong growth in 2026, driven by expanded healthcare provider engagement and patient awareness efforts.

Jalmito generated $21.7 million in Q1, with anticipated full-year sales between $97 million to $101 million.

The company's pipeline includes UGN103 with an NDA submission planned for the second half of 2026 and potential approval in 2027.

UroGen Pharma maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $140 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

Management highlighted the strategic importance of reducing time from patient enrollment forms to treatment initiation, aiming to achieve a 2-3 week timeframe.

The company sees significant market potential for Zasturi as a non-surgical treatment in bladder cancer, targeting a $5 billion annual market opportunity.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Vincent Perrone (Senior Director of Investor Relations)

Liz Barrett (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Schoenberg

Chris Degnan (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Tara Bancroft from TD Cohen. Tara, the line is open.

Tara Bancroft (Equity Analyst)

Chris Degnan (Chief Financial Officer)

Liz Barrett (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tara Bancroft (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Yeah. Understand completely. Thanks so much for that.

Liz Barrett (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Kelsey Goodwin from Piper Sandler. Kelsey, the line is now open.

Kelsey Goodwin (Equity Analyst)

Liz Barrett (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kelsey Goodwin (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Super helpful. Thanks so much and congrats again.

Liz Barrett (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Kelsey, thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Amin Makarim from Jeffries. Hi, thank you for taking our questions and congrats on the quarter two from us. First, just following up on a prior question, can you comment on 2Q demand trends versus 1Q so far, what you're seeing on the field and whether you're seeing any acceleration early in this quarter

Amin Makarim (Equity Analyst)

and the second one within the new prescribers. How does the mix break down between community versus academics and are you seeing a meaningful differences in demand across these groups already early in this launch?

Chris Degnan (Chief Financial Officer)

Liz Barrett (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks. Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim. Michael, the line is now open.

Michael Schmidt (Equity Analyst)

Liz Barrett (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Roguram Selvuraju from HC Wainwright and co.

Roguram Selvuraju (Equity Analyst)

Liz Barrett (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Degnan (Chief Financial Officer)

Roguram Selvuraju (Equity Analyst)

Thank you so much and congrats on all the recent progress.

Liz Barrett (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Ram.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our last question comes from Paul Choi from Goldman Sachs. Paul, the line is now open.

Paul Choi (Equity Analyst)

Liz Barrett (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, sure, Paul. Mark, would you like to start there?

Mark Schoenberg

Liz Barrett (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Choi (Equity Analyst)

Yes, it does. Thank you very much, Liz.

Liz Barrett (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have one last question. The last question will be from Leland Gershel from Oppenheimer. Leland, the line is open.

Leland Gershel (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks for taking our questions and terrific to see Zesturi hitting its stride here. Just Liz and team wanted to ask, appreciate the additional launch metrics that you provided. Looks like you're making solid progress there on activated sites and prescribers. If you would wondering if you could share with us where you may be sort of in the context of your overall rollout plan with respect to goals of those various metrics. Thanks very much.

Liz Barrett (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Leland Gershel (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks very much.

Liz Barrett (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Leland.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I am showing no further questions. This concludes the question session. I would now like to turn it back to Liz Barrett for closing remarks.

Liz Barrett (President and Chief Executive Officer)

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