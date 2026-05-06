Full Transcript: Sienna Senior Living Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

Sienna Senior Living reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with revenue increasing by 17.3% year over year to $286.3 million, driven by acquisitions, occupancy, rental rate growth, and increased care revenue.

The company continues to expand through acquisitions and redevelopment, with nearly $200 million in acquisitions closed or under contract and a $250 million redevelopment project starting later this year.

Management highlighted a strong future outlook, expecting same property NOI growth in excess of 10% and occupancy to exceed 95% in the retirement segment.

Operational highlights include a 25% increase in care revenue due to the new Aspira Wellness program and a significant reduction in employee turnover to below 20% in 2025.

Management emphasized ongoing initiatives to optimize existing assets, maintain strong relationships with healthcare partners, and expand their portfolio strategically, especially in the Greater Toronto Area.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Hung (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Investment)

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, simply press Star one on your telephone keypad. Our first question is from the line of Lauren Calmer with Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Lauren Calmer (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Good morning. Maybe just touching on the announcement around defunding the third and fourth beds. I was wondering how many of those about 300 that you have, do you think that you can actually have redeveloped by 2030?

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Lauren Calmer (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and then maybe just sort of sticking on the LTC redevelopment theme here. You announced the purchase of the land in Brampton. Could you maybe give us a little bit of color on exactly what the plans for that site are? And you also mentioned you're getting close to acquiring all the land that you need for your sea redevelopments. How many more sites would you need to acquire?

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Lauren Calmer (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's great to hear. And then maybe just one last kind of ticky, tacky one for David. Just on the gna. I think if you exclude the soar and the share based comp, it was about 21% year over year. Could you maybe just give us a little bit of color on if there was a timing issue or if this is sort of a good run rate going forward?

David Hung (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Investment)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jonathan Kelcher with TD Cohen. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Good morning. Just turning to the retirement operations and on your optimization portfolio, how do you see occupancy growth playing out for that portfolio this year?

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, sure. We continue to make good progress on our optimization portfolio and we do continue to see that it will grow. Our occupancy in that portfolio was around 85%. And as we continue to rightsize some of the properties within there, we would expect that the occupancy for a couple of those properties will grow towards stabilization. And as that happens, we will move those properties into our same property portfolio.

Jonathan Kelcher (Equity Analyst)

Okay, so the target would be to move one or two of them into same property by next year?

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

That's correct, yeah.

Jonathan Kelcher (Equity Analyst)

David Hung (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Investment)

Sure, that's a good question, Jonathan. The 6.75% is on the NOI itself. As you know, there's two streams of income on Valley Clear up. One being the NOI and one being on the 25 CFS. So the 6.75% is on the NOI and then on the CFS, you know, we would have. The way we would have looked at it is based on the present value of that cash flow using a risk adjusted discount rate.

Jonathan Kelcher (Equity Analyst)

Okay, so that's 6.75. Is that on the 68 million?

David Hung (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Investment)

No, it would be on the piece relating to the noi.

Jonathan Kelcher (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and what would that piece be? I'm just trying to get how much to add into NOI versus how much to add into afl.

David Hung (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Investment)

Yeah, I think that maybe the right way to look at that. I mean, you remember that we bought Coffee Gardens a year ago and we also bought that at six and three quarters percent. So if you were trying to kind of work through the numbers, you might take Copper Gardens as an example and then use that as a good jump off for calculating your noi.

Jonathan Kelcher (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks. I'll turn it back.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Brad Sturgess with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Brad Sturgess (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Just on the acquisition commentary, you're expecting a significant pace. Do you have a target in mind for what you could achieve this year and maybe just give a bit more context of what you're seeing in the Pipeline beyond what's been announced or closed so far this year.

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Brad Sturgess (Equity Analyst)

Okay, I appreciate that. And just on my other question would be just on leverage, it's ticked down a little bit below. I guess what you would suggest is your target, I guess would it be fair to say given some of the expected acquisition activity going forward and maybe a bit more ramp up on development, would that normalize back into your target range over the course of the year or how should we think about leverage going forward?

David Hung (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Investment)

Yeah, Brad, it would. We would expect our leveraged targets to normalize a little bit. Q1 leverage is on the lower side because we issued the $150 million through our at that said, we're going to use the bulk of that proceeds for our recent acquisitions for Rockland Manor and Valley Cliff. So by the end of the year, all else being equal, we would expect that our leverage ratios would tick back up.

Brad Sturgess (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from the line of Himanshu Gupta with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Himanshu Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Thank you and good morning. So first on LTC long term care, I mean you increase your outlook to low to mid single digit now. So what led to that change?

David Hung (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Investment)

Himanshu Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. That Alberta funding increase that will be retroactively from April last year, I believe. Have you received any retroactive amount from Alberta yet or that's going to show up in Q2 and onwards?

David Hung (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Investment)

Yeah, we have not received any of the funding yet. They just announced that in April some of the increase is going to flow through to wages again. The government of Alberta recognized the cost pressures that operators are facing and we may need to increase wages somewhat. So not all of it would flow to the bottom line, but a good portion of it should. But to answer your question, we have not received any of it yet.

Himanshu Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Got it. So that 66.7, whatever you achieved in Q1 was without the Alberta impact and so you could literally be at this Runway for the rest of the year.

David Hung (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Investment)

That's right. The 6.7% did not include the funding for Alberta, the funding increase.

Himanshu Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you. Thank you. Moving on to retirement homes, obviously, you know, seasonal dip in Q1 so far on the occupancy side, are you feeling, I mean, as you get into April and May months, are you seeing some glass ceiling here at 95 on overall portfolio basis or based on the lead generation, you think, you know, 95, 96 could be achievable here.

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Himanshu Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Himanshu, that's fair enough. And maybe just on retirement homes, margin expansion looks like tracking ahead of your full year guidance in Q1. Was it ahead of your internal expectations as well in Q1, the margin expansion?

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Himanshu Gupta (Equity Analyst)

All right, thank you. Last question is on acquisition cap rates. You know, Bartlett at like, I think 575. Bali cliff at like 675. You're both kind of in the same market, both kind of newly developed as well. Is 100 basis points of spread between the Diamond Home and LTC. And I know, you know, there's a funding element to Valley Clay for LTC then. I mean, a few nuances to it, but bigger picture is 100 basis point the right spread between RH and LTC here?

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Himanshu Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Thank you so much for the color and I'll turn it back. Thank you, guys.

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Tina, do we have a next question? Tina, do we have our next question?

OPERATOR

Your next question is from the line of Pami Burr with RBC Capital Markets.

Pami Burr (Equity Analyst)

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Pami Burr (Equity Analyst)

Okay, yeah, makes sense. And then just, you know, you mentioned in some markets you don't have exposure maybe in others, of course you maybe have more heavier exposure. I'm just curious, you know, we've seen the competition bureau scrutinize. It seems like they're scrutinizing deals more. So I'm just curious if you've seen that come up in any of the transactions that you've been involved with or not really the case at this point.

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Pami Burr (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then just maybe a couple of other ones. Just on the tax recovery in Q1, can you maybe just remind us how we should think about the right run rate for 2026 with the accelerated depreciation?

David Hung (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Investment)

Pami Burr (Equity Analyst)

Okay. All right. And then just lastly, just in BC, are you anticipating any sort of changes from a cost standpoint in terms of the labor wage? I guess leveling that you're kind of reviewing at this point, or anything you can share on that front would be helpful.

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Pami Burr (Equity Analyst)

Okay. Oh, and maybe lastly, just on your comments, Nifin about Quebec and the no exposure, is that a market where maybe there are some transactions that you're looking at or are you sticking to maybe where you already have an existing presence

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

that is a market that is of interest to us. When the right opportunity comes along, we would, you know, we would look at those. Obviously we look at opportunities everywhere and now, including Quebec.

Pami Burr (Equity Analyst)

Okay, I will turn it back. Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Tal Woolley with CIBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Tal Woolley (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Just wanted to talk a bit about funding to start. So fair to say you're not expecting any base rate increase for LTC in Ontario this year?

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

I wouldn't say that, Tal. I mean, we haven't the Ministry hasn't announced the funding increase for 2026, 2027 yet. We would expect that the funding increase would be in line with inflation.

Tal Woolley (Equity Analyst)

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tal Woolley (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then earlier on the call you made a comment, I think, you know, saying that you really were losing money per care hour, I think two, three years ago. Was that across the entire system? And are we just sort of now beginning to see the contribution of profitability from the care side of the business?

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tal Woolley (Equity Analyst)

And this was just on the retirement side of the business.

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

That's absolutely. In long term care, this is not applicable.

Tal Woolley (Equity Analyst)

Right, okay. And then just lastly you saw, you know, you've announced a couple deals that have yet to close. Have you got any more specific visibility on exactly when you might think the remaining assets under contract might close? Are you referring to Valley Cliff and Rockland Manor?

David Hung (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Investment)

Yes. Yeah, we're just wondering for modeling, like when you should start including these. Valley Cliff. We're expecting to close in the second half of the year and probably like later than earlier part of the second half of the year. Rockland Manor would be within 60 days.

Tal Woolley (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Okay, thanks gentlemen.

David Hung (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Investment)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes on the line of Sierra Men Srinivas with ATB Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sierra Men Srinivas (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Abhida. Good morning guys. A quick one from me. Just looking at Barracliffe, it's actually quite surprising to see a 2025 vintage community come out on the transaction market. Could you perhaps just comment on, you know, the kind of the transaction here and you know, the counterparty they're selling the asset.

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, this is a property we bought from Chartwal, so I think. I can't really comment why they sold it, but obviously it is a perfect fit for us. We are in the gta. We have a lot of scale here and it fits exactly what we are trying to build at Siena.

Sierra Men Srinivas (Equity Analyst)

All right, sounds good. Thanks guys.

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Giuliano Thornhill from National Bank Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Giuliano Thornhill (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, good morning. Just, I'll keep it brief. I'm just, I'm wondering, obviously the larger operators are moving forward with redevelopment like yourselves. Are the economics beginning to work for the smaller operators yet? And do you think maybe that more funding needs to be announced to kind of incentivize that if that's not the case,

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Giuliano Thornhill (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And I just wanted to clarify on the earlier comment about the Alberta funding increase from 1.25 to 7.25, does that entirely relate to other accommodation funding or will that just be kind of revenue and then flow down into Noi?

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

No, that would be completely accommodation funding.

Giuliano Thornhill (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Once again. To ask a question, press star one on your telephone keypad.

Nitin Jain (President and Chief Executive Officer)

I think. Tina, we are done. There are no more questions.