Celanese Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Celanese (NYSE:CE) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Celanese is focused on cash generation amidst a weak demand environment, targeting $3 EPS for the latter half of the year.
The company is ramping up capacity in certain locations and can adjust operations as demand changes.
Clear Lake and Frankfurt operations are critical, with high utilization rates noted despite supply chain challenges.
The company expects engineered materials to grow despite inventory drawdowns and structural reductions.
Celanese is targeting $30 million in cost savings from new Nylon initiatives with a third of the savings realized in the second half.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Welcome to the Celanese Q1 2026 earnings call and webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. The question and answer session will follow the brief remarks. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star 0 on your telephone keypad. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Bill Cunningham. Thank you, Bill. You may begin.
Bill Cunningham (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Darrell (Moderator)
Ghanshan Panjabi (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ghanshan Panjabi (Equity Analyst at Baird)
And then as it relates to, you know, some of the network moves you've made in terms of ramping up capacity in certain cases in Frankfurt, et cetera, VAM, you know, VA and so on and so forth, what happens in the scenario scenario that demand normalizes, would you adjust accordingly, you know, given that you're ramping up this capacity again, obviously based on surge, demand, et cetera?
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ghanshan Panjabi (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Okay, perfect. Thank you for that, Scott.
Darrell (Moderator)
Thank you. Our next question has come from the line of Patrick Cunningham with Citi. Please proceed with your questions.
Patrick Cunningham (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Hi, Good morning. Your U.S. production at clear Lake has a pretty significant advantage, I guess. How have operating rates trended in the first quarter and how are they progressing into 2Q? I'm just curious if there are any limiting factors to maximizing those rates or any logistics bottlenecks you foresee across the complex.
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Cunningham (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Got it. And then just on EM, can you talk a little bit about the playbook in sort of response or in context of the crisis in terms of pricing, share gain opportunities? How has the Nylon 66 market performed and any meaningful change in supply or trade flow dynamics at this point?
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Darrell (Moderator)
Thank you. Our next question has come from the line of Jeff Zakaukis with JP Morgan. Please proceed with your questions.
Jeff Zakaukis (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Thanks very much. Can you talk about the prospects for Ibn Sina and how that will affect your engineered materials, EBIT or EBITDA or equity income?
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Darrell (Moderator)
Thank you. Our next question has come from the line of Vincent Andrews with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your questions.
Vincent Andrews (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Vincent Andrews (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
Okay. And if I could just follow up on the asatilt chain, I didn't, I don't think I saw this in prepared remarks. Does the second half assume that you're still running Frankfurt for the full second half, or does it assume some, some reduction in operations there?
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Darrell (Moderator)
Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Michael Sasson with Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your questions.
Michael Sasson (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Hey, guys, nice start to the year. In terms of the second half, Just curious if nothing really changes in, you know, know, in terms of the conflict here, does the run rate in 2Q for ETFs kind of mirror third quarter? Meaning does third quarter look like second quarter and then you sort of have a bigger drop in the fourth to get to your $3? get to your $3? Or, or is it. Or are you assuming things get better and we're kind of buck 50? Buck 50?
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Chuck Kyridge (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, Mike. Yeah. Based on the guide look at, there's a. There's a lot of moving parts and a lot of uncertainty. But I think probably the easiest way to think about it right now is if you look at normal seasonality in any given year, you know, Q3 versus Q4, it's about $25-$30 million in each business. I think for now, that's a pretty good place to start. I wouldn't be surprised to see similar pattern this year.
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Darrell (Moderator)
Thank you. Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of David Begleiter with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your questions.
David Begleiter (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
Thank you. Good morning, Scott. Some of your peers have took about nine to 12 months until supply chains normalize.
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
David Begleiter (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
And just on em, you've announced some price increases. So what's the cadence of price cost as we go through Q2? Are you ahead, behind or neutral? And how's it going to the back half of the year?
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Darrell (Moderator)
Thank you. Thank you. Our next question has come from the line of Frank Mitch with Fermium Research. Please proceed with your questions.
Frank Mitch (Equity Analyst at Fermium Research)
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Darrell (Moderator)
Appreciate it. Thank you. Our next question has come from the line of Hassan Ahmed with Olympic Global. Please proceed with your questions.
Hassan Ahmed (Equity Analyst at Olympic Global)
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Hassan Ahmed (Equity Analyst at Olympic Global)
Very helpful. Thank you so much.
Darrell (Moderator)
Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Kevin McCarthy with vertical research Partners. Please proceed with your questions.
Kevin McCarthy (Equity Analyst at Vertical Research Partners)
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Kevin McCarthy (Equity Analyst at Vertical Research Partners)
Thank you for that. And then secondly, I want to ask about your new strategic initiatives in Nylon that you announced last night in the US and Singapore. I think you're targeting incremental cost savings of $30 million. So maybe you can step through what you're doing there and comment on the cash cost to achieve those savings and the timing of the flow through of the 30 million in coming quarters or years.
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Chuck Kyridge (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, thanks. Thanks, Kevin. Yeah, like Scott said, about a third of that. 30 minutes. Starts rolling in this year. Your question on the cash costs. Think about that as sort of less than a one year payback of that, of that 30 million that's been in our free cash flow forecast this year. So nothing criminal there.
Darrell (Moderator)
Thanks so much. Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Florence Alexander with Jeffries. Please proceed with your questions.
Florence Alexander (Equity Analyst at Jeffries)
So, good morning. Just wanted to flesh out how you're thinking on working capital, how much you think in your base case, working capital will be a use of cash for this year. And as you think about this year and next year, is working capital just ebbing and flowing with your expectations around input costs or is there going to be some net drag on EBITDA and at some point to work that to reduce your working capital position?
Chuck Kyridge (Chief Financial Officer)
Darrell (Moderator)
Thank you. Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of John McNulty with BMO. Please proceed with your questions.
John McNulty
Yeah, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. So on em, with all the work that you've been doing and I guess some incremental work even this year, I guess is there a way to think about maybe this year's not necessarily a normal year. I guess is there a way to think about what you think the mid cycle earnings power of the business is now just given all the changes that, that you're completing and also maybe a more normalized demand environment?
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Darrell (Moderator)
Great. Thanks very much for the caller. Thank you. Our next question has come from the line of Matthew Doyot with Bank of America.
Matthew Doyot (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Please proceed with your questions. Morning.
Matt
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Matt
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Darrell (Moderator)
All right, thanks Scott. Thank you. Our next question has come from the line of John Roberts with Mizuho. Please proceed with your questions.
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Darrell (Moderator)
That's all I have. Thank you, Darrell. We'll make the next question our last one, please. Thank you. Our final questions will come from the line of Josh Spector with ubs. Please proceed with your questions.
Chris Perela
Scott Richardson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Darrell (Moderator)
Perfect. Thank you. Well, thank you everyone. We'd like to thank you for listening in today. And as always, we're available after the call for any follow up questions. Darrell, please go ahead and close out the call. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you so much for your participation. This concludes today's teleconference and webcast. Please disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day.
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