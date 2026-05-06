Talos Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Talos Energy reported strong financial outcomes for Q1 2026, including $113 million in adjusted free cash flow and production of approximately 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, exceeding guidance.
The company emphasized its strategic focus on disciplined execution and cost management, achieving top decile EBITDA margins with a cost structure 30% lower than peers.
Talos Energy's future outlook remains positive with continued investment in low breakeven development projects, while maintaining a flexible capital allocation strategy, especially amidst volatile market conditions.
Operational highlights include successful drilling at Cardona and CPM, with first production at CPM expected in Q3 2026, and ongoing drilling at the Monument project with first oil anticipated by late 2026.
Management reiterated a commitment to shareholder returns, with $38 million returned in Q1 2026 through share repurchases, and a focus on a robust hedging strategy to navigate oil price volatility.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Kyle Sani
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Zach Dailey (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Greta Derfke (Equity Analyst)
Good morning all and thank you for taking my questions. I was wondering if you could just update us with your latest thoughts around how different uses of free cash flow compete across holding cash on the balance sheet, leaning into share repurchases like you did this past quarter, or potential M and A here.
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Greta Derfke (Equity Analyst)
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Philip Jungworth with bmo. Please go ahead.
Jay Bukshani
Hey, guys, this is Jay Bukshani on fulfill. Thanks for taking our question. As we think about the upcoming appraisal well at Dineris, you do a good job of listing out the objectives, but what are some of the key risks here? And assuming you accomplish these objectives, how does this inform your resource potential estimate or is further appraisal needed to really dial this in?
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jay Bukshani
Very helpful, thank you. And for my next question, can you just talk about what you've been seeing on crude differentials through two Q so far as there's a strong global bid for waterborne medium sour barrels. And also just on that, what's the typical breakdown as far as barrels and key price ups for Talos?
Zach Dailey (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Jay Bukshani
Thanks guys, very helpful and congrats on the good quarter.
Zach Dailey (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Michael Ferro with Pickering Energy Partners. Please go ahead.
Michael Ferro
Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking our questions. Look, this might not be the best morning for it, but it does seem like the oil market might be going through a structural shift that could result in a higher mid cycle price. So under that context, how does the Talos business strategy change, if at all in a higher pricing scenario? And if it doesn't change, what levers can you pull to capitalize on higher prices?
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Zach Dailey (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
strong differentials are kind of a near term benefit with the sour crude we produce.
Michael Ferro
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Ferro
No, that's great. Thanks for your time.
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. The next question comes from Resvan with Key Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Resvan
Zach Dailey (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Resvan
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Zach Dailey (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Resvan
Thanks. Thank you. Go ahead.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Paul diamond with the Citigroup. Please go ahead.
Paul Diamond
Thank you. Good morning, all. Thanks for taking the call. Just a quick one on Katman Tarantula. I know that there was some recent debottlenecking there and I guess looking at it longer term, I guess how do you see competing for capital like going out beyond. I know it's flatlining through 27, but going out beyond that.
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Paul Diamond
Got it. Makes perfect sense. And then just a bit of housekeeping on the optimal performance plan. As I talked about 100 million in savings, gotten about 40% there as how should we think about the vector of that plan? Is the bow hanging fruit come first and the rest should be somewhat linear or is it more, I guess, chunky? And what's the timeline on those on the completion there?
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Zach Dailey (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Paul, Paul, I'd just add on to that that the real prize here is instilling a culture of continuous improvement which really has been a cornerstone of Thales for a long time, but really putting kind of a framework and a little bit of structure into it and so that that will continue. I would expect that vector of that mindset and that culture to continue well into the future.
Paul Diamond
Got it? Understood. Appreciate the clarity. I'll leave it there.
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Paul.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Michael Shawa with Stephens. Please go ahead.
Michael Shawa
Morning guys. Looks like you'll have some growth heading into 2027 with monument coming online at the end of the year. Realize there's a lot of variability and unpredictability with your business. But can you say if you're anticipating year over year growth next year, say barring a collapse in 27 oil prices,
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Shawa
Understood. Want to see if you could talk More about the 11 new leases that you got in the lease sale. You said that came with or it kind of unlocks eight new prospects. Looks like some of that is in a Wilcox, that inventory is expanded. Maybe your thoughts on the confidence in that play and what you're seeing with those new leases.
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Shawa
Thank you, Paul.
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Michael.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Nate Pendleton with Texas Capital. Please go ahead.
Nate Pendleton
Morning. Congrats on the strong results. You just mentioned the Brutus. Of course, you just mentioned the Brutus wells. Can you talk about the potential you see for similar recompletion activity across your portfolio and maybe also how those types of opportunities compete for capital when you're looking at potentially doing a dedicated drilling program as you look out 27, 28?
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Nate Pendleton
Appreciate the detail there. And then as my follow up, I wanted to zoom out and discuss M and A for a second. Can you talk about the opportunity you see in the Gulf of America in smaller asset level acquisitions versus versus corporate M and A potential? And then if you have any interest in shallow Water assets versus deep water.
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Nate Pendleton
Got it. Thank you, Paul.
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Fu Pham with Ross Capital. Please go ahead.
Fu Pham
Good morning everyone. My first question is about the cost savings. So we know that you guys executed 72 millions in 2025 and the company expect to realize in total 100 millions in 26. So it's in the slide that you guys have executed 40% greater than 40% of the 26 targets. So is that like 20, 40% of the 28 million left of the 100 million in totals of 26? Can you quantify that a little bit?
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. Thanks, Fu. No, look, the 100 million for 26 was a new 100 million starting at zero. And so we've executed just above 40% of that 100 million. So 72 was a number in 25 that was attributable to the activities in 2025. Now some of the solutions that we put in place are repeatable and we'd expect to be able to see Those continue into 2026. But the target we set for 2026 was a new $100 million target and that was built into our plan.
Fu Pham
That's very helpful. So my second question is about the general vessel Wells. Can you provide a little bit update on that? I think like originally we expect to bring it on back to bring it back on third quarter 26, but now it's mid year. So can you provide more exact timing for the wells?
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Fu Pham
All right, thank you.
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Fu. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Noel Parks with the Tuohy brothers. Please go ahead.
Noel Parks
Hi, good morning.
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Good morning.
Noel Parks
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Noel Parks
Great, thanks.
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
But clearly we are happy to be a non operator with the right operator as you see with the monument development that we are doing now.
Noel Parks
Sure, fair enough. And again, just sort of a general macro question when we look at the volatility we've had in oil prices in the last couple months. I just wonder, just from your long experience, if you have any thoughts on the 2027 strip and sort of your gut on whether there's a big leg up ahead for us there or whether we've seen about as much as it's going to do unless there's a huge swing in world events one way or the other.
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Noel Parks
Okay, thanks a lot.
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you Noel.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We have reached the end of the question and answer session and I will now turn the call over to Paul Golo for closing remarks. Please go ahead.
Paul Goodfellow (President and Chief Executive Officer)
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