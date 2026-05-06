President and CEO Of The Chefs' Warehouse Makes $9.75M Sale

A substantial insider sell was reported on May 6, by Christopher Pappas, President and CEO at The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Pappas sold 125,000 shares of The Chefs' Warehouse. The total transaction value is $9,750,000.

In the Wednesday's morning session, The Chefs' Warehouse's shares are currently trading at $79.5, experiencing a up of 1.09%.

Get to Know The Chefs' Warehouse Better

Financial Milestones: The Chefs' Warehouse's Journey

Revenue Growth: The Chefs' Warehouse displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.55%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 24.21% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, The Chefs' Warehouse exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.56.

Debt Management: The Chefs' Warehouse's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.61.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of The Chefs' Warehouse's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.