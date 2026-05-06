Board Member Of DTE Energy Sold $209K In Stock

It was reported on May 6, that MARK MURRAY, Board Member at DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: MURRAY opted to sell 1,424 shares of DTE Energy, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $209,065.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals DTE Energy shares up by 0.45%, trading at $145.29.

All You Need to Know About DTE Energy

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

DTE Energy's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: DTE Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.14.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of DTE Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.