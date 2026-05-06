Michel Lagarde At Vertex Pharmaceuticals Acquires Stock Options Worth $9K

On May 5, Lagarde, Board Member at Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), executed a strategic insider move by acquiring stock options for 2,866 shares.

The Wednesday morning update indicates Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares up by 0.84%, currently priced at $427.9. At this value, Lagarde's 2,866 shares are worth $9,902.

Get to Know Vertex Pharmaceuticals Better

Financial Insights: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vertex Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.55% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 85.39% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 4.69.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Vertex Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.