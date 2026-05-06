ADAM RICHARD NORWITT Exercises Options, Realizes $15.01M

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on May 5, as NORWITT, President & CEO at Amphenol (NYSE:APH), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that NORWITT, President & CEO at Amphenol, exercised stock options for 130,775 shares of APH, resulting in a transaction value of $15,010,027.

Amphenol shares are trading, exhibiting up of 2.48% and priced at $137.15 during Wednesday's morning. This values NORWITT's 130,775 shares at $15,010,027.

Get to Know Amphenol Better

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. It holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks end markets. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Key Indicators: Amphenol's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Amphenol's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 49.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: Amphenol's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.16, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Evaluating Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Check Out The Full List Of Amphenol's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.