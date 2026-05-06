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May 6, 2026 11:01 AM 29 min read

Fuel Tech Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=FgKQ7NnR

Summary

Fuel Tech reported a slight decline in Q1 2026 revenues to $6.1 million from $6.4 million in the prior year, attributed to higher APC segment revenues being offset by a decline in Fuel Chem segment revenues.

The company secured multiple APC contracts worth $10 million, boosting their backlog to $17 million, the largest since 2018, with significant contributions expected from a Midwest municipal utility project.

Fuel Tech remains optimistic about 2026, expecting revenues to exceed 2025 levels, driven by APC segment growth and potential new commercial contracts in the Fuel Chem segment and DGI technology demonstrations.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Devin Sullivan (Managing Director)

Vince Arnoni (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ellen Albrecht (Chief Financial Officer)

Vince Arnoni (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ellen, thank you very much. Operator, let's please go ahead and open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Samir Joshi

Hey, good morning, Vince Allen. Thanks for taking my questions. Good morning, Sameer. Good morning. The first question on the regulatory front, the retrofit opportunity for old plants that will be required to continue to work. Can you give us an idea of the opportunity for Fuel Tech and what kind of efforts or resources have you applied towards this effort and when should we start seeing any like orders emanating from this effort?

Vince Arnoni (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Samir Joshi

And does the 85 applications for 85 megawatts or greater sizes of new source power are you. Same question, sort of what are your efforts? Are you adding additional resources to identify specific locations where the installations might be bigger than 85 megawatts and what timeline should we expect on that front?

Vince Arnoni (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Samir Joshi

And maybe just one last one. Again, on Fuel Chem, the outlook for the year is sort of similar levels flattish relative to 2025. Are there any potential new build outs that could materialize from now between now and the end of the year that could add incremental revenues here?

Vince Arnoni (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Samir Joshi

Thanks Vince for taking my questions.

Vince Arnoni (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

You're welcome.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please Press Star one on your telephone keypad and the next question will come from the line of William Bremmer with Vanquish Capital Partners. Please proceed.

Vince Arnoni (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

William Bremmer

Vince Arnoni (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Anything further, Bill.

William Bremmer

Changes have to be made, Vince.

Vince Arnoni (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

William Bremmer

That's correct. And I've read all of your executive management bios in depth and they do have incredible backgrounds. The numbers, though, Vince, are the numbers. And for the last 10 years, where are the numbers? So you got a light of fire underneath them? The Baileys have to light a fire on them or they need to be replaced because as a shareholder, I'm getting tired of waiting. Thank you.

Vince Arnoni (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks for your comments, Bill. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes the question and answer session and I'll turn the call back over to Vince Arnoni for closing remarks.

Vince Arnoni (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator. Thank you very much. I want to thank everyone for joining us on the call today. We are very much looking forward to our performance here for the remainder of 2026. The recent contract awards are milestones for us as a company and I look forward to further expanding on those awards as we move throughout the year. So thanks everyone for taking the time today and we look forward to talking with you again in the future. Thank you.

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