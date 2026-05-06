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May 6, 2026 10:57 AM 19 min read

Loblaw Cos Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Loblaw Cos (TSX:L) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zenoxyyt/

Summary

Loblaw Cos reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026 with a 4.5% revenue increase, normalized for business exits, and a 6% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $1.7 billion.

The company opened 13 new stores, enhancing its presence in underserved communities, and recorded significant growth in both food and drug retail segments.

Management highlighted the strategic focus on value offerings and loyalty programs, contributing to lower internal inflation rates compared to national averages.

Operational advancements include ongoing development of automated distribution centers and expanded partnerships in financial services with the anticipated sale of PC Financial.

Future outlook remains positive with expectations of continuing strong performance, driven by new store openings and strategic investments, despite some near-term impacts from distribution center ramp-ups.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Roy McDonald (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Richard Dufresne (Chief Financial Officer)

Per

Per

Roy McDonald (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Thanks, Perry. Go ahead, Colby.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. Again, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and enter the queue. If you'd like to withdraw your question at any time, simply press star one. Again, we'll pause just for a moment to compile the roster. And with our first question comes from Irene Natal with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Irene Natal (Equity Analyst)

Thanks and good morning, everyone. I was wondering if you could talk about what you're seeing in terms of consumer behavior in the store and notably as you went through the quarter and we saw the spike in gas prices, you know, did you see any sort of notable changes in how people are trying to adapt and where are we Q2 today? Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Lee with Deschardens. Your line is open.

Chris Lee (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Carden with ubs. Your line is open.

Matt Rothway

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Van Elfst with TD Cowan. Your line is open.

Michael Van Elfst

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Vishal streethard with National Bank Airline is open.

Vishal

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Petrie with cibc. Your line is open.

Mark Petrie

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Emily

OPERATOR

And your next question comes from the line of John Zamparo with Scotiabank. Your line is open.

John Zamparo (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

And with no further questions in queue, I'd like to turn the conference back over to Roy McDonald for closing remarks.

Roy McDonald (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Great. Thanks very much everybody for your time this morning. If you have any follow up questions, drop me an email or give me a call. And then please mark your calendar for Thursday, July 30th and we will be Q2 results. Have a great day.

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