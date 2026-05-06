Transcript: Hagerty Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Hagerty reported a strong first quarter of 2026, with written premiums increasing by 18% and adjusted EBITDA jumping by 77%, despite a GAAP net loss of $13 million due to amortization costs related to a new arrangement with Markel.
The company added a record 112,000 policies, driven by new business and a high retention rate of 89%. Hagerty Re's combined ratio was 87%, and a $6 million reserve reduction was noted.
Strategic initiatives include strengthening their in-house claims team, expanding partnerships such as State Farm Classic plus, and international expansion of the auction business, with record sales at the Amelia Car Week auction.
Hagerty reaffirmed its full-year guidance for 2026, expecting written premium growth of 15-16% and adjusted EBITDA of $236 to $247 million, indicating confidence in their strategic position and market opportunities.
Management highlighted the structural advantages of increasing asset values in their insured vehicles, contributing to sustained premium growth, and expressed enthusiasm about future growth prospects, including a target to double PIF count by 2030.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jay Koval (Head of Investor Relations)
Michiel Hagerty
Patrick McClimont (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Pablo Singh Song (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Hi. Thank you. Is there any seasonality considered for EBITDA through the balance of the year? It seems to me, or as you had pointed out, Patrick.
Patrick McClimont (Chief Financial Officer)
Pablo Singh Song (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Yep, thanks for that. And then the second question I had just a broader topic. Right. So competition in personal auto is increasing. I'm wondering how that's affecting dynamics in your core classic car insurance business. And then maybe just to tack on something to that, like how is the current environment affecting your thinking about the rollout of Enthusiast Plus.
Michiel Hagerty
Pablo Singh Song (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Thank you. You bet. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Michael Phillips from Oppenheimer.
Michael Phillips (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
Yeah, thank you. Good morning. You've talked a bit about in recent calls about your European expansion for the auction business. I guess. And given the flywheel that exists in your overall business, can you talk about your remind us of your appetite for expansion internationally for insurance business?
Michiel Hagerty
Patrick McClimont (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Great. Thanks, guys. I appreciate it. And congrats. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Elise Greenspan from Wells Fargo.
Elise Greenspan (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Hi. Thanks. My first question is just on PIF. You know, how should we just think about seasonality during the year? And I think in some years, right. Q1 tends to be like the lowest growth quarter of the year. Would you expect to see similar trends this year as we think about PIF growing during the year?
Patrick McClimont (Chief Financial Officer)
Elise Greenspan (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Patrick McClimont (Chief Financial Officer)
It's just waiting to provide the update. That's our approach on this. We, you know, we've been consistent. We've concluded that not enough chapters of the book have been written at the end of three months. And so our first update after the second quarter.
Elise Greenspan (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Okay. And then I think you said with State Farm that you would be active, I think in 40 states by the end of the year. And then would, would you expect to add, you know, the additional states, you know, in, in 27 to be, to be at full capacity? Is that, is that how to think about that?
Patrick McClimont (Chief Financial Officer)
Pretty much. There could be states that, you know, stretch a little bit beyond that just because they're more challenging from a regulatory standpoint. But by the end of 2027, we should be selling in almost all the states and then we'll sell a little bit of a tail in terms of the conversions. Right. There's always that lag where we sell new business. First you make sure that everything is working and then start the conversion process.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Gregory Peters from Raymond James.
Gregory Peters (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)
Michiel Hagerty
Gregory Peters (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)
Great. I know it's a little bit off topic but not really. I mean it's not really.
Michiel Hagerty
It's a great product. It's a great product. It's not in your classic car sweet spot yet, but I'm sure it will be at some point. Listen, I know you spent some time in your prepared remarks and maybe in the follow up Q and A talking
Gregory Peters (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)
about the PYD, the prior year development. Can you just revisit that and just walk us through what's the source? Is it lower severity? And maybe, you know, take the result that you reported. Is there anything any read through as we look forward on how the reserves are seizing?
Patrick McClimont (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Got it. Thanks for the answers. Thanks Greg. Thanks Greg. Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Mark Hughes from Truist Securities.
Mark Hughes (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
Yeah, thanks. Good morning. Good morning. Patrick, you had mentioned that you'd probably see another year of mid teens growth in written premium next year. Any early thoughts on EBITDA growth? When we think about expenses that may be either ramping up or being leveraged, how should we think about EBITDA in 2027?
Patrick McClimont (Chief Financial Officer)
Mark Hughes (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
And then Nikhil, you talked about the higher guaranteed value, that that is a benefit over time. Is there a specific number that you would throw at that is that kind of a low single digit tailwind or how should we think about how much that helps year to year?
Michiel Hagerty
Patrick McClimont (Chief Financial Officer)
Mark, we've looked at all this data and over the last 15 years, as Mikhail described, on average it ends up being low single digits in those 15 years. There's only two years where it ticked down a little bit. And that can happen. And then some years it's mid single digits or even high single digits, but in the long run it ends up being that low single digit type number.
Mark Hughes (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
Very good. Well, I'll tell my own story. I parked in church next to Camaro Z28 and it looked sort of like a beater, but it was still in pretty good shape. And when he pulled out, it had the license plate. Antique auto is intriguing. And also since I had that car when it was new, I, I felt a little antique as he drove away. So anyway, we don't call that a beer.
Michiel Hagerty
We say it has patina. It has patina. Yes. It's. Those are wisdom marks. Yeah. As the, the 63 Corvette was, I must admit, a little slow cranking when I was turning it over. And then I realized like, well, you're a couple years older than I am and I'm feeling a little slow cranking myself. So that's all right.
Mark Hughes (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
Fair enough. Thank you. Appreciate it. Thanks.
OPERATOR
You bet. Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Mike Zemski from BMO Capital Markets.
Mike Zemski (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Hey, thanks. Good morning. Maybe just back to the excellent PIF growth and revenue growth question. It sounds like if you agree that underlying seasonality did, did take place for the kind of the overlay was the state farm conversions. I'm just trying to kind of help dimension the, the impacts state farms having. Is that a fair way to think about it?
Michiel Hagerty
Yep, that's accurate.
Mike Zemski (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
And I can see there's a 50 million in proceeds from a loss portfolio
Patrick McClimont (Chief Financial Officer)
Tommy McJoined (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Thank you. We take the last question from the line of Tommy McJoined from KBW. Hey, good morning. When we look at the mid teens premium growth in the guide this year, is it a roughly even split between the core legacy Hagerty business, State Farm and Enthusiast plus or is there, you know, one of those contributing more than the others?
Patrick McClimont (Chief Financial Officer)
Tommy McJoined (Equity Analyst at KBW)
And then switching gears as we track, the large national carriers start to file for rate decreases in some instances. We understand that probably doesn't impact the core Hagerty business, but does that at all impact your outlook for Enthusiast plus, just where there's a bit more overlap with the daily drivers?
Patrick McClimont (Chief Financial Officer)
Tommy McJoined (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Got it. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you ladies and gentlemen. With that, we conclude the question and answer session. I now hand the conference over to Mikhail Hagaty for closing comments.
Michiel Hagerty
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