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May 6, 2026 10:52 AM 52 min read

Medline Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/byneu55w/

Summary

Medline reported a strong start to 2026 with 11% top line growth, driven by supply chain solutions and new customer signings.

Adjusted EBITDA was $776 million, down 11% from the prior year, due to higher costs of goods sold and continued operational investments.

The company announced its first prime vendor partnership in Canada with Mohawk Medbuy Corporation, serving nine hospitals.

Medline is advancing automation and AI initiatives, including partnerships with Symbotic and Microsoft, to enhance supply chain efficiency.

The company raised its full-year organic sales growth guidance to 8.5-9.5%, maintaining adjusted EBITDA guidance at $3.5-$3.6 billion.

Management cited robust inventory levels and a diversified supplier network as key strengths in navigating global supply chain challenges.

Medline continues to invest in new product categories and expand its presence in non-acute and international markets.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jim Boyle (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Drazen (Chief Financial Officer)

Jim Boyle (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Michael Czerny (Equity Analyst)

Mike Drazen (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Thank you. Our next question comes from Charles Rhee of TD Cohen. Please proceed with your question.

Charles Rhee (Equity Analyst)

Mike Drazen (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Thank you. Our next question comes from Patrick Donnelly of Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Patrick Donnelly (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thank you for taking the questions. I was wondering just for a little more detail on the prime vendor signings in the quarter, obviously coming off a really strong 25 on that front, if you could just give a little More detail on what you saw in the quarter and the right way to think about expectations as we work our way forward on that front would be helpful.

Jim Boyle (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Elizabeth Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Mike Drazen (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Great. Thanks. Thank you. One moment for our next question. Thank you. Our next question comes from Sean Dodge of BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Jim Boyle (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, great. Thank you. Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Lisa Gill of JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question. Great. Thanks very much and good morning. Jim, I wonder if you could maybe just talk about new product launches and your expectation of what you saw in the quarter and kind of what your expectations are going forward and where your new customers are most focused.

Lisa Gill (Equity Analyst)

Jim Boyle (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Great. Thank you very much. Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from David Roman of Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Pito Chickering of Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Pito Chickering (Equity Analyst)

Mike Drazen (Chief Financial Officer)

Steven Valaket (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Okay, got it. Thanks. Thank you. One moment for our next question. Thank you. Our next question comes from Jailendra Singh of Truist Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Jim Boyle (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Great, thanks a lot. Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Michael Pollark of Wolff Research. Please proceed with your question.

Jim Boyle (Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Boyle (Chief Executive Officer)

So that is headed in the right direction and we are launching it to more customers internally in the distribution centers. When you think about efficiency and throughput and leveraging our existing assets infrastructure, the way you actually do more with what you have is you get better throughput. When you think about Autostore, we have 2100 robots across our network. We're adding two more installations across our distribution centers.

Jim Boyle (Chief Executive Officer)

That increases the throughput by 250% and reduces the labor burden by 50%. So it's a very meaningful input both from a labor reduction and a quality and service perspective for our customers. And we're launching the first, first installation of Symbotic to navigate the bulk side of the house. The bulk side of the house is really what owns most of the real estate in the distribution center.

Jim Boyle (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Excellent. Thank you. Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Brandon Vazquez of William Blair. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Drazen (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Drazen (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Mike Drazen (Chief Financial Officer)

Jim Boyle (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Drazen (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

for the long term. Thank you. Thank you. One moment for our final question. Thank you. Our final question comes from Rick Wise of Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Jim Boyle (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks. Thank you. We have reached the end of the question and answer session. I would now like to turn it back to Jim Boyle for closing remarks.

Jim Boyle (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you for joining us on our first quarter earnings call. We are pleased with the performance and excited that we're able to expand really our revenue projections that hold our earnings guidance. We are optimistic about the future and looking forward to what's to come. We hope you have a great week.

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