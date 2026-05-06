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May 6, 2026 10:51 AM 35 min read

Transcript: BlueLinx Hldgs Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/310194190

Summary

BlueLinx Hldgs reported a 3% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenues, driven by higher volumes in specialty product categories, despite ongoing pricing pressures.

The company's strategic initiatives include expanding specialty product offerings, such as the addition of Westlake Royal's true exterior siding and trim products in 12 markets.

Future outlook remains cautious due to soft market conditions, with expectations of housing environment pressures continuing through 2026.

Operational highlights include disciplined inventory management and the integration of AI and digital transformation initiatives to enhance productivity.

Management expressed confidence in the company's long-term growth strategy, supported by a strong liquidity position, allowing reinvestment and capital return to shareholders.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and Gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to BlueLinx Holdings first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode and today's call is being recorded. We will begin with opening remarks and introductions. At this time I would like to turn the conference over to your host, Investor Relations Officer, Tom Murabito. Please go ahead.

Tom Murabito (Investor Relations Officer)

Sham Reddy (Chief Executive Officer)

Kelly Wall (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

OPERATOR

At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Jeffrey Stevenson with Loop Capital. Please go ahead.

Zach Pacheco

Good morning, this is Zach Pacheco on for Jeff. Thanks for taking my question first. Maybe just how much restocking ahead of the spring selling season contributed to the strong specialty products volume growth during, during the quarter in categories maybe such as EWP.

Sham Reddy (Chief Executive Officer)

Zach Pacheco

So it really has more to do with very specific actions we're taking to gain share or otherwise grab a greater share of the existing wallet even, even if it's. If the overall market is shrinking due to soft market conditions. Okay, very helpful, thank you. And then secondly, just any color on the impact of UFP's acquisition of moisture Shield on the business and I guess you know, the opportunity to and expand with the Deckorators line of products.

Sham Reddy (Chief Executive Officer)

Zach Pacheco

Understood. I'll pass it on. Thanks.

Sham Reddy (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Ben Garner with the Benchmark Company. Please go ahead.

Kelly Wall (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Good morning.

Ben Garner (Equity Analyst)

Kelly Wall (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Sham Reddy (Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Garner (Equity Analyst)

You mentioned that pricing was stabilizing, but you still have a competitive environment in some categories. Can you talk about which specific product categories within specialty are kind of more stable now than they were say in January, February and then which ones are still seeing kind of sequential competitive pressures?

Sham Reddy (Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Garner (Equity Analyst)

Kelly Wall (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Sham Reddy (Chief Executive Officer)

Kelly Wall (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

I said last one, I'm going to sneak one more in. Are there any categories within specialty where you're seeing price increases from the manufacturers that are, that are sticking to you guys for whatever reason but are difficult to pass on to your customers? Yeah, so I would, We've, you know,

Sham Reddy (Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Garner (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks guys. I'll pass it on. Good luck.

Sham Reddy (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your last question comes from the line of Kurt Yinger with DA Davidson. Please give ahead.

Kurt Yinger

Sham Reddy (Chief Executive Officer)

Kurt Yinger

Okay. Appreciate that color. And then just looking at the outlook on daily sales volumes being a little bit lower in Q2, I guess, first, does that include this arrow and then second, maybe just bigger picture. I mean, have you seen any meaningful change in terms of kind of customer order patterns as you work through April or anything maybe surprising relative to what you would expect from normal seasonality?

Kelly Wall (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Kurt Yinger

Sham Reddy (Chief Executive Officer)

Kurt Yinger

Kelly Wall (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Kurt Yinger

Okay, that's helpful. Appreciate the code, guys. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Tom Marabito

That concludes our Q and A session. I will now turn the call back over to Tom Marabito for closing remarks.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Bella. Thank you again for joining us today. And we look forward to speaking with you in August as We share our second quarter 2026 results.

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