Transcript: Kimball Electronics Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Kimball Electronics reported third-quarter net sales of $353 million, a sequential increase driven by strong growth in the medical vertical, despite a year-over-year decline due to a non-recurring sale last year.
The company affirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, expecting Q4 sales between $370 to $380 million and adjusted operating income margin at the higher end of its 4.2% to 4.5% range.
Strategic focus remains on the medical CMO market, with significant investments in a new manufacturing facility in Indianapolis to drive future growth and margin expansion.
The company is eyeing inorganic growth opportunities to complement its strategy, particularly in the medical manufacturing sector.
Operational highlights include positive cash flow for the ninth consecutive quarter and improved cash conversion days, with capital expenditures focused on the new facility and European programs.
Full Transcript
Operator
Andy Regret (Vice President, Investor Relations, Strategic Development, and Treasurer)
Rick Phillips (Chief Executive Officer)
Jana Kroom (Chief Financial Officer)
Rick Phillips (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, Analysts may ask a question at this time by simply pressing Star one on your dial pad. You may remove yourself from the queue by pressing star2 on your dial pad. We ask that if you're using a speakerphone you pick up your handset before asking your question. One moment please for the first question the first question comes from the line of Mike Crawford with B. Riley Securities. Please proceed with your question.
Mike Crawford (Equity Analyst at B. Riley Securities)
Thank you. I was hoping you can give us some more. Good morning. Some more details on your new 300,000 square foot manufacturing facility and how your ramp of new programs in there is going to affect potential revenue growth and also margins. And like when you kind of hit that level where you're covering fixed costs and the margins start to layer in better on incremental revenue from there.
Rick Phillips (Chief Executive Officer)
Jana Kroom (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Crawford (Equity Analyst at B. Riley Securities)
Okay, just to continue on that, is that going to be most acute in the September and December and then start to update in March?
Jana Kroom (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Crawford (Equity Analyst at B. Riley Securities)
Okay, thank you. And then just final question for me is given that your automotive business is well situated for trends like electronic braking, steering and new technologies being bought out by your customers like next year, but is that something that seems like has maybe turned unless there's an unexpected program loss to no one's fault is that a vertical that you would expect to grow or is that really still overly dependent on global macro economy?
Rick Phillips (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Crawford (Equity Analyst at B. Riley Securities)
Excellent. Thank you so much.
Operator
Our next questions are from the line of Derek Soderbergh with Canter Fitzgerald. Please proceed with your questions.
Derek Soderbergh (Equity Analyst at Canter Fitzgerald)
Yeah, good morning everyone and congrats on returning to organic growth here. So starting with another question on the medical facility, Rick, you mentioned, you know, you plan on moving existing programs into that facility and then when you sort of take into account the medical deals you've signed over the past 12 to 18 months or so, can you quantify how much of the facilities capacity you've booked already? Can you quantify that at all?
Rick Phillips (Chief Executive Officer)
Derek Soderbergh (Equity Analyst at Canter Fitzgerald)
Got it. And then just on the pricing environment within the medical space, specifically, you know, we've seen some of your private peers, you know, mention intensifying, you know, competition in the medical and aerospace segments. Are you guys seeing any aggressive pricing in competitive bids for new medical opportunities? Seeing anything like that? In the market,
Rick Phillips (Chief Executive Officer)
Derek Soderbergh (Equity Analyst at Canter Fitzgerald)
Rick Phillips (Chief Executive Officer)
Derek Soderbergh (Equity Analyst at Canter Fitzgerald)
Thank you.
Operator
Our next questions are from the line of Max Michaelis with Lake Street Capital Markets. Pleased to proceed with your questions.
Max Michaelis (Equity Analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets)
Hey, Guys, thanks for taking my questions. First one for me, I think I read an article saying that you guys were targeting five new customers annually in the medical side of the business. Maybe give us a a few comments on maybe where you stand there adding new customers this year.
Jana Kroom (Chief Financial Officer)
Max Michaelis (Equity Analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets)
Okay. And were any of these new applications or are they all things you guys have done before?
Jana Kroom (Chief Financial Officer)
Rick Phillips (Chief Executive Officer)
As Jana pulls the specifics. Max made just a general comment. As you I know are aware, our Thailand facility does a lot of our medical work overseas and is an export facility. So I think you'll find that the Asia growth will likely be consistent with overall company growth because as again as an export facility, it's responding to growth opportunities globally.
Max Michaelis (Equity Analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets)
Okay, thank you. Thank you.
Operator
Our next question is from the line of Anya Sutherstrom with Sidoti. Pleased to proceed with your question.
Anya Sutherstrom (Equity Analyst at Sidoti)
Hi. And thank you for taking my questions and congrats on the performance here in the quarter. I'm just curious. You're talking about the meaningful growth in the CMO business, but how dependent are your new logs to drive that growth?
Rick Phillips (Chief Executive Officer)
Anya, we couldn't quite hear you. Could you say it one more time?
Anya Sutherstrom (Equity Analyst at Sidoti)
Yes, you were talking about driving meaningful growth in the CMO business, but I'm just curious, how dependent are you on adding new logos to be able to Drive that growth.
Rick Phillips (Chief Executive Officer)
Anya Sutherstrom (Equity Analyst at Sidoti)
you fast forward to the future, we'll be adding a number of new logos as part of that CMO growth strategy for sure. Okay, thank you.
Rick Phillips (Chief Executive Officer)
Anya Sutherstrom (Equity Analyst at Sidoti)
Understood. And then in terms of ma, are you more imminently looking at adding capabilities to make you more competitive or adding customers?
Rick Phillips (Chief Executive Officer)
Anya Sutherstrom (Equity Analyst at Sidoti)
Okay, thank you. And there was one last one on, on inventory. So that came down for the quarter. But with the growth you're expecting, how should we think about that? Was that some inventory you were that had built up that you're building down or.
Rick Phillips (Chief Executive Officer)
I was going to say that's just us working through days inventory. We are getting better and tighter with managing our inventory and our supply chain. So it doesn't necessarily have anything to do with, you know, revenue or top line. It's much more just working capital management that's improving. Okay, great. Good to hear. Thank you. And that's been a goal of ours over time.
Jana Kroom (Chief Financial Officer)
I want to go back to Max's question and answer it because he asked specifically about medical in Asia. And that growth for Q3 was over 20%. It was offset by some movement that we've had in other areas, but it was over 20%.
Operator
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